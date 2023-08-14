iPad Generations: A Complete List [2023]

Pin

Here’s a complete list – in table format – of all the current and past iPad generations released by Apple

The iPad has been around in one form or another for over a decade. For most tablet users, it is the de facto choice and Apple’s tablet currently owns the lion’s share of the tablet market – around 54.9%.

Over the years, Apple has massively evolved and developed its iPad, culminating in the switch to its M1 chipsets. Its Pro model iPads and, to a lesser extent, its iPad Air branded slates are now essentially touchscreen MacBooks.

Growth for Apple’s iPad has been solid despite other players in the field, most of them Android-based, failing more or less ubiquitously and leaving the market. Google, LG, Motorola, HTC, and Xiaomi have all tried and failed at making tablets work.

Bottom line? If you want the best tablet experience in 2023, you get an iPad. And over the years, there has been many models released from Apple’s Pro to its standard iPad and iPad mini lines. Below is a complete overview of every iPad released to date.

iPad Generations – A Complete List

iPad Pro

Model Size Released Discontinued Capacities Processor Operating System iPad Pro (1st) 12.9″, 9.7″ 2015-11-11, 2016-03-31 2017-07-05 32, 128, 256 GB Apple A9X iOS 9.1 to 16.5.1 iPad Pro (2nd) 12.9″, 10.5″ 2017-06-13, 2017-06-13 2018-10-30 64, 256, 512 GB Apple A10X iOS 10.3.2 to 17.x (latest) iPad Pro (3rd) 12.9″, 11″ 2018-11-07 2020-03-18 64, 256, 512 GB, 1 TB Apple A12X iOS 12.1 to 17.x (latest) iPad Pro (4th) 12.9″, 11″ 2020-03-25 2021-04-20 128, 256, 512 GB, 1 TB Apple A12Z iPadOS 13.4 to 17.x (latest) iPad Pro (5th) 12.9″, 11″ 2021-05-21 2022-10-18 128, 256, 512 GB, 1, 2 TB Apple M1 iPadOS 14.5 to 17.x (latest) iPad Pro (6th) 12.9″, 11″ 2022-10-26 (current) 128, 256, 512 GB, 1, 2 TB Apple M2 iPadOS 16.1 to 17.x (latest)

iPad

Model Size Released Discontinued Capacities Processor Operating System iPad (1st gen) 9.7″ 2010-04-03 2011-03-02 16, 32, 64 GB Apple A4 iPhone OS 3.2 to iOS 5.1.1 iPad 2 9.7″ 2011-03-11 2014-03-18 16, 32, 64 GB Apple A5 iOS 4.3 to 9.3.6 iPad (3rd gen) 9.7″ 2012-03-16 2012-10-23 16, 32, 64 GB Apple A5X iOS 5.1 to 9.3.6 iPad (4th gen) 9.7″ 2012-11-02 2014-10-16 16, 32, 64 GB 128 GB iOS 6.0 to 10.3.4 iPad (5th gen) 9.7″ 2017-03-24 2018-03-27 32, 128 GB Apple A9 iOS 10.2.1 to 16.5.1 iPad (6th gen) 9.7″ 2018-03-27 2019-09-10 32, 128 GB Apple A10 iOS 11.3 to 17.x (latest) iPad (7th gen) 10.2″ 2019-09-25 2020-09-15 32, 128 GB Apple A10 iPadOS 13.1 to 17.x (latest) iPad (8th gen) 10.2″ 2020-09-18 2021-09-14 32, 128 GB Apple A12 iPadOS 14.0 to 17.x (latest) iPad (9th gen) 10.2″ 2021-09-24 (current) 64, 256 GB Apple A13 iPadOS 15.0 to 17.x (latest) iPad (10th gen) 10.9″ 2022-10-26 (current) 64, 256 GB Apple A14 iPadOS 16.1 to 17.x (latest)

iPad Air

Model Size Released Discontinued Capacities Processor Operating System iPad Air (1st) 9.7″ 2013-11-01 2016-03-21 16, 32, 64, 128 GB Apple A7 iOS 7.0.3 to 12.5.7 iPad Air 2 9.7″ 2014-10-22 2017-03-21 16, 32, 64, 128 GB Apple A8X iOS 8.1 to 15.7.7 iPad Air (3rd) 10.5″ 2019-03-18 2020-09-15 64, 256 GB Apple A12 iOS 12.2 to 17.x (latest) iPad Air (4th) 10.9″ 2020-10-23 2022-03-08 64, 256 GB Apple A14 iPadOS 14.0 to 17.x (latest) iPad Air (5th) 10.9″ 2022-03-18 (current) 64, 256 GB Apple M1 iPadOS 15.4 to 17.x (latest)

iPad Mini

Model Size Released Discontinued Capacities Processor Operating System iPad mini (1st) 7.9″ 2012-11-02 2015-06-19 16, 32, 64 GB Apple A5R2 iOS 6.0.1 to 9.3.6 iPad mini 2 7.9″ 2013-11-12 2017-03-21 16, 32, 64, 128 GB Apple A7 iOS 7.0.3 to 12.5.7 iPad mini 3 7.9″ 2014-10-22 2015-09-09 16, 64, 128 GB Apple A7 iOS 8.1 to 12.5.7 iPad mini 4 7.9″ 2015-09-09 2019-03-18 16, 32, 64, 128 GB Apple A8 iOS 9.0 to 15.7.7 iPad mini (5th) 7.9″ 2019-03-18 2021-09-14 64, 256 GB Apple A12 iOS 12.2 to 17.x (latest) iPad mini (6th) 8.3″ 2021-09-24 (current) 64, 256 GB Apple A15 iPadOS 15.0 to 17.x (latest)

Evolution of iPad Models: A Decade of Innovation and Change Apple’s iPad, since its debut in 2010, has been one of the most visible and easily recognisable brands in tech. Here’s a quick overview of the evolution of iPad models, highlighting key advancements, and showcasing Apple’s prowess in innovating and setting benchmarks in the tablet industry. 1. The Inception: iPad (1st generation, 2010) The original iPad was a game-changer, launched as a bridge between a smartphone and a laptop. Boasting a 9.7-inch display, Apple’s A4 chip, and up to 64GB of storage, it introduced the world to a new way of consuming digital content. 2. iPad 2 (2011): A Leap Forward The iPad 2 was thinner, lighter, and faster. Apple introduced the dual-core A5 chip, front and rear-facing cameras for FaceTime, and the revolutionary Smart Cover accessory. 3. The Retina Display Revolution: iPad (3rd & 4th generation, 2012) Apple doubled the display resolution, introducing the Retina Display, offering users an unparalleled visual experience. The 4th generation introduced the lightning connector, replacing the 30-pin dock connector. 4. iPad Air Series (2013-2019): Lightness Redefined The iPad Air was 20% thinner and 28% lighter than its predecessor. Over the years, the Air series incorporated Touch ID, laminated displays, and enhanced processing power with A8X and A12 Bionic chips. 5. iPad mini: Compact Yet Powerful (2012-present) This series addressed the demand for a compact tablet without compromising on performance. Over iterations, the Mini incorporated Retina Display, Apple Pencil support, and the A15 Bionic chip in later models. 6. The Professional’s Choice: iPad Pro (2015-present) Aimed at professionals and creatives, the iPad Pro offers features like ProMotion technology, USB-C connectivity, LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It’s available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, catering to diverse needs. 7. iPad (5th-9th generation, 2017-present) These models further democratized the iPad experience, offering a balance of performance and affordability. Features like Smart Connector, A13 Bionic chip, and Apple Pencil support became more accessible to a wider audience. 8. Expanding Capabilities: Software Evolution The hardware evolution is only half the story. The introduction of iPadOS, separate from iOS, allowed the iPad to offer features like multitasking, enhanced file management, and cursor support, making it closer to a computer experience than ever before. 9. Peripheral Innovations Beyond the device, accessories like the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio have transformed the iPad from a mere tablet to a multi-functional device capable of drawing, writing, and even coding.

Comparing the Generations: A Deep Dive into iPad Evolution

Over the past decade, Apple’s iPad has been the gold standard for tablets. With every new iteration, Apple has reshaped and refined its iconic device. Here, we dissect the differences across various iPad generations, showcasing the technical leaps and bounds that have marked its storied history.

iPad (1st generation, 2010) vs. iPad 2 (2011) Design & Weight : The iPad 2 was notably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor.

: The iPad 2 was notably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. Performance : iPad 2 featured a dual-core A5 chip, offering significant speed improvements over the original’s A4.

: iPad 2 featured a dual-core A5 chip, offering significant speed improvements over the original’s A4. Cameras: While the first iPad lacked cameras, the iPad 2 came with front and rear-facing ones, opening the door to FaceTime. iPad (3rd & 4th generation, 2012) vs. iPad Air (2013) Display : The 3rd and 4th generation iPads introduced the Retina Display, significantly elevating screen resolution and clarity.

: The 3rd and 4th generation iPads introduced the Retina Display, significantly elevating screen resolution and clarity. Connectivity : The 4th generation transitioned to the lightning connector.

: The 4th generation transitioned to the lightning connector. Form Factor: The iPad Air marked a major design overhaul—thinner, lighter, with narrower bezels compared to its predecessors. iPad mini Series (2012-present) vs. iPad Air Series (2013-2019) Size : The mini’s 7.9-inch screen caters to those seeking portability, whereas the Air, with a 10.5-inch display, balances screen real estate and portability.

: The mini’s 7.9-inch screen caters to those seeking portability, whereas the Air, with a 10.5-inch display, balances screen real estate and portability. Performance : Over time, both series have seen enhanced performance, with the mini eventually incorporating the A15 Bionic chip and the Air incorporating the A12 Bionic.

: Over time, both series have seen enhanced performance, with the mini eventually incorporating the and the Air incorporating the A12 Bionic. Features: Both series embraced features like the Retina Display, Touch ID, and Apple Pencil support, but at different stages in their evolution. iPad Pro Series (2015-present) vs. iPad (5th-9th generation, 2017-present) Target Audience : The Pro is for power users and professionals, offering high-end features. In contrast, the regular iPad targets casual users and educational sectors.

: The Pro is for power users and professionals, offering high-end features. In contrast, the regular iPad targets casual users and educational sectors. Performance : The Pro series has consistently been the performance champion, boasting chips like the A12Z Bionic and features such as ProMotion technology.

: The Pro series has consistently been the performance champion, boasting chips like the A12Z Bionic and features such as ProMotion technology. Peripherals : The Pro series supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, transforming it into a quasi-laptop. The regular iPad, while supporting the 1st-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, offers a more basic experience.

: The Pro series supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, transforming it into a quasi-laptop. The regular iPad, while supporting the and Smart Keyboard, offers a more basic experience. Size Options: The Pro is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants, providing more flexibility for users.

Which iPad Model is Best For You?

If you’re struggling to figure out which iPad model to buy, I feel you. Picking the right iPad is tricky for a few reasons. The most notable of which, however, usually comes down to cost – some models are more expensive than others.

Buying the right iPad for your exact needs all comes down to what you plan on doing with it. If you’re looking for something to work on, so, as a productivity tool, you’ll want to go with the iPad Pro – it’s basically a touchscreen MacBook.

If you’re a more casual user and just want something for chilling on the sofa with at home, go with the basic iPad model – it is great and packs in more than enough features and performance.

The iPad mini, however, in my opinion, is the odd one out in the lineup. It’s not that much bigger than an iPhone 14 Pro Max and, for the most part, doesn’t really give you that big-screen-tablet-experience which is the number reason why people buy tablets in the first place.

Sure, if you need something smaller and portable, go for it. Like its bigger stable mates, it packs in plenty of tech and has oodles of performance. But the screen is definitely pretty small for a tablet, so for this reason, most users should probably avoid it.