What is Amazon Renewed? The Essential Guide For 2023

If you’re looking to save money on your next phone, is Amazon Renewed worth a look? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Amazon Renewed?

You’ve heard of refurbished phones, right? If you haven’t, a refurbished phone is simply a phone that has, for one reason or another, been sent back to the manufacturer.

Once that phone has been fixed, it is classed as “refurbished” and can no longer be solid as a “new” phone. The phone is then sold to businesses and retailers that specialize in selling refurbished technology – retailers like Gazelle and Amazon via its Renewed program.

Because Amazon is the biggest retailer in the world, it is obviously a great place to shop for refurbished phones. But it’s not just phones that Amazon sells inside its Renewed program; you can also pick up things like Apple Watch and other peripherals like headphones and AirPods.

What Is Meant By Renewed In Amazon?

Renewed is Amazon’s name for refurbished or reconditioned technology products or items. If you see a product inside Amazon that says “renewed” next to it, that product has been refurbished – this is why it is cheaper than normal.

If you’re in the market to save some money, buying refurbished tech – say a phone or a PC – is one of the quickest ways to do this. Compared to buying new, you could save anywhere from 30% to 50%, depending on the product.

I’ve personally bought several refurbished iPhones over the years and a couple of MacBooks too – one direct from Apple, the other via Gazelle.

But if you want the most choice, go with Amazon – it has more options for refurbished tech than anybody else. Not that this is surprising. This is Amazon we’re talking about here.

But aside from phones, what else can you get inside Amazon Renewed? Products Included In Amazon Renewed Smartphones

Computers

Home & Kitchen

Tools

Smartwatches

Gaming

Tablets

Action Cameras

Lawn & Garden

Office Products

Home Entertainment

Headphones And that’s just the stuff I’m generally interested; there’s loads more besides as you can see here. And if you need some advice on what phone to get refurbished, here’s all the best refurbished phone models you should be looking at right now.

I know what you’re thinking: they probably look bad, or they’re scratched, scuffed, and/or damaged. This is a common misconception about refurbished technology. More often than not, a refurbished phone, for instance, looks more or less brand new.

And more and more people are waking up to this fact everyday. By the close of 2023, some 400 million refurbished phones will have been shipped globally.

“The used market was able to grow 11.5% in 2022 thanks to the 6.1% rebound we witnessed in the new market for 2021,” says Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. “Used devices demonstrate more resilience to market inhibitors than new smartphone sales as consumer appetite remains elevated in many regions. Attractive price points are critical for growth as cost savings remain the primary benefit. However, a high-end inventory struggle due to elongated refresh cycles in the new market has used prices growing over 11% in 2022.” IDC

I have bought multiple refurbished technology items, from iPhones to MacBooks, and they have always worked perfectly and looked almost as good as new. The only real difference between a new product and a refurbished product is that the refurbished product does not come in official packaging.

Usually, a refurbished phone – either via Amazon Renewed or Gazelle – comes in a plain white box. This isn’t a problem. At least, I never thought it was. You get a phone charger included. Or, if it is a PC or headphones all the relevant accessories like spare cables and charging kit.

“Refurbished” is Not The Same As “Used”

A refurbished item is not the same as a used item of tech that you might buy off someone on Facebook Marketplace or Craig’s List. A used phone is just a phone that has been used and abused by a person and is then sold on to another person for an agreed fee.

A refurbished item of tech is completely different. For one, it has been sent back to the manufacturer, either because of a fault or because the user couldn’t keep up with payments from the product, and cannot, therefore, be resold as a new phone.

If something is wrong with the phone, for example, the manufacturer will then fix the problem and then, once the phone is back in working order, it will pass the phone onto a reseller like Amazon Renewed or Gazelle. Those companies will then market and sell the refurbished phone to you, the end-user.

With Amazon Renewed, you also get a warranty and water-tight quality assurances from Amazon about the condition of the product. It has to meet certain criteria before it is allowed to even be sold as part of Amazon’s Renewed program.

Here’s the official line via Amazon on how it operates its Renewed program:

The inspection and testing process typically includes a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process carried out by the supplier, or by Amazon. The products have no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away. The products may be packaged in a generic box and come with the accessories expected for a new product, with exceptions, if any, mentioned on the product detail page.

And if that wasn’t enough, Amazon even guarantees the following things: 90 Day Free Returns Product

One-on-One Customer Support

1-Year Returns on Premium iPhone

Amazon Renewed Returns Policy: Is It Any Good?

Pin

What does this mean? Simple: you can go and buy anything via Amazon Renewed today and, if something isn’t right with it, you can return it and get your money back within 90 days of completing the purchase.

That’s basically three months, so technically you’re even covered if something happens to the phone after a month’s worth of usage. Obviously, it has to be a latent fault with the product, not something you have done like dropping it and smashing the screen.

If you want value for money, a quality product, but you can live it not being brand new, then Amazon Renewed will be your new best friend. Take a look at my refurbished iPhone XS Max; it looked and worked as good as new when I got it.

Ever since I bought my first item of refurbished tech, I’ve been hooked. If you’re looking at buying something that costs over $400 – like a PC or a MacBook – being able to save 30% to 40% adds up to a pretty sizeable chunk of change.

Even smaller items like headphones and AirPods are available inside Amazon Renewed. Case in point: you can pick up a pair of AirPods for $123 or if you want some actual, proper headphones a pair of Bose QC35 II headphones for $218 – they’re usually $300+

Have a look for yourself, you’ll find a myriad of cool deals, offers, and savings.

And I guarantee, once you go refurbished, you will not go back. Owning something outright at a manageable price is always better than spreading out the cost of something over months and months. You don’t need new tech, you just need good tech. And good tech doesn’t always have to be brand new.

