Are Apple Pencils Worth It? Here’s Your Apple Pencil Features Guide

While many people originally laughed off the idea of Apple releasing a pencil, it soon became apparent that the device could do much more than expected – but is the Apple Pencil worth the price tag?

Styluses are nothing new – they’ve been around since some of the first touchscreen smartphones made an appearance.

The problem with those, though, is that they just weren’t really any good. To be honest, they weren’t much better than just using your finger.

They were constantly released alongside new phones by the likes of LG and HTC and they just never seemed to get any better. This made a lot of people lose faith in them and is one of the reasons companies like Apple and Samsung never felt the need to jump on what was essentially a box-ticking bandwagon.

That was until 2015, anyway, when Apple used their innovative technology to release… a pencil – one that was specifically designed to work with iPads.

“What do you mean a pencil?”, queried Apple devotees and “lmao a pencil??” laughed Samsung enthusiasts – but it didn’t take long for the great list of features this stylus had to become apparent.

We’ll begin with the summarising question – Are Apple Pencils Worth It?

Are Apple Pencils Worth The Money?

While the Apple Pencil may not be a must-have gadget for all Apple users, it is certainly worth the money if you’re of the artistic variety and enjoy designing and drawing on your iPad. The Apple Pencil also provides a new angle for notetaking at work, college or university.

For fine motor skills like writing and drawing, the Apple Pencil replaces the finger. It may also be used to navigate the operating system. Drawing, creating art, taking notes, and other comparable jobs benefit greatly from its accuracy, palm rejection, pressure sensitivity, and tilt sensitivity.

A pencil-like body to grip onto, a tiny replaceable plastic tip that attaches to the iPad’s display, and a charging mechanism are all included. While the second-generation Apple Pencil charges inductively via the iPad Pro, the first-generation device has a Lightning connection.

With the Apple Pencil, you can write on the iPad’s screen rather than on paper as is the case with standard pencils. You can place your hand directly on the iPad as you write, which is a feature that other styluses have not historically been able to faithfully imitate.

The list of features should persuade you even if the brief explanation may not convince you that the Apple Pencil is worth around $100 at certain outlets.

Apple Pencil Features

The Apple Pencil, with its wide feature set, may be used for any job that requires precision, or it can simply be used to replace your finger while using iOS.

The following is a list of all of the characteristics that are important for you to be aware of, especially if you are considering purchasing an Apple Pencil 2:

Palm Rejection

Since the iPad is only able to detect the tip of the Apple Pencil and not your hand or a finger, you will have no trouble writing or drawing on the iPad when the Apple Pencil is connected to it.

Precision

The accuracy of the Apple Pencil comes from the fact that it can replicate pixel-perfect detail.

This implies that there is no offset between the position of the pencil and what is represented on the display. The pencil seems to be in the same place both on the display and in reality.

Tilt Sensitivity

On an iPad, the Apple Pencil may be used for activities such as shading by holding it at an angle and pushing the side of the tip on the screen. This is possible since the Apple Pencil is designed to behave similarly to a traditional pencil.

The Apple Pencil is aware of both its general alignment and the angle at which it is tilted.

Pressure Sensitivity

When writing or drawing on an iPad, the amount of pressure that is applied to the device will determine the width of the line that is produced.

Apple does not provide information on a specific pressure detection threshold for the Apple Pencil.

Low Latency

Because of the very low latency of the Apple Pencil, there is no lag between the movement of the pencil and what appears on the screen of the iPad while you are writing with it.

On iPads with 120 Hz displays, the latency of the Apple Pencil may drop as low as 9 milliseconds.

Lightweight

Apple designed the Apple Pencil so that it has the same sensation as a pencil when held in the hand. Additionally, the Apple Pencil is weighted to give the sense that it is a real writing tool.

Touch Gestures

The second iteration of the Apple Pencil is the one that adds support for touch motions.

The Apple Pencil 2 has the capability to instantly switch between tools in apps with a double tap, which makes it excellent for toggling between tools such as a pen tool and an eraser tool, for instance.

Wireless Charging

The Apple Pencil 2 may get a charge from the iPad Pro, which also serves as a charging source for the accessories.

The first generation of the Apple Pencil did not have this functionality and instead relied on a connection to the Lightning port to charge.

Easy Pairing

When using Apple Pencil, you won’t have to worry about Bluetooth at all since it’s built right in. It is responsible for establishing the link in place on its own.

Connecting the first version to the second version is as easy as using the Lightning cable for the first version or the Lightning to Lightning adapter for the second version.

