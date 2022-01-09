When Will The Galaxy S22 Come Out? Release Date + More

With not much longer to go until the release of the Galaxy S22, Samsung devotees are keen to know the exact release date of the device as well as all the latest rumours involving new features. We’re glad to help…

It’s no secret that fans of Samsung’s ever-impressive Galaxy series are looking forward to the arrival of the next flagship phones in the line. These are likely to arrive in the shape of the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, much like the previous generations in the series.

These phones will be the successors of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but they also have to make up for the disappointment caused by the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, which was cancelled in 2021, much to the displeasure of the many Samsung enthusiasts.

Since the Galaxy Note 21 was cancelled, the S22 range will be the company’s first major release in 12 months. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen support and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in the meantime, nothing quite matches the expectation of the Galaxy series which directly rivals Apple’s iPhone.

So, when exactly can we expect the Galaxy S22 series to hit the shelves, or whatever the internet version of that would be? “Grace our screens”?

What Is The Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date?

We’re still yet to be given an official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S22, but based on previous years, we’re expecting an announcement in late January or early February, then the official release to be in late February or early March as usual.

Early reports suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be released in January 2022, but it currently seems that a February release is more plausible. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the release date returned to its historical month of March, given that there have been tech release delays across the board following the pandemic.

Several sources currently predict an unveiling on February 9 and a sale on February 25.

The timeline does make sense, as we’d expect Samsung to stick to a timetable similar to its 2021 plans, which saw the firm push its launch ahead compared to prior years and show the phone in mid-January.

The fact that the phones were confirmed to have gone into production in October would also suggest a February release, as would their December presence on the FCC database and Samsung China’s website, which is a signal we’ve always accurately gone by in the past.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected Price

As of right now, we have no idea how much the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will cost you, but we can assume it will be comparable to but slightly higher than the Galaxy S21 line when it launched, as is usually the case.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra were all priced at $799/£769, $999/£949, and $1,199/£1,149, respectively.

What we do know is that, while we will never anticipate a price cut in contrast to the previous series, we also don’t expect a substantial price hike, thus we don’t expect to be surprised by the price revelation.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected Features

The anticipation for the introduction of the Galaxy S22 grows as more possible features are revealed. What unique characteristics will it include? Will it be less expensive than competing smartphones? We looked into all of the leaks, rumours, and tips to obtain a solid picture of what Samsung has planned. Here’s what we know:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Colours

While the colours of the phones are far from the most significant element when it comes to selecting and purchasing a phone, they are nonetheless an important factor to consider.

Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in black, white, rose gold, and green, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in black, white, dark red and green.

We won’t know for sure until the formal announcement, so stay tuned.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Power & Specs

According to one report, the Exynos 2200 chipset will be combined with an AMD GPU. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard anything like this, as an earlier leak stated Samsung was working on a new chipset alongside AMD.

This AMD relationship has subsequently been verified, and we now know that the chipset, and hence the Samsung Galaxy S22, will have ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities.

Other spec leaks state that the RAM and memory capacities won’t alter from the Galaxy S21 series, with one insider claiming that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of space.

However, according to another claim, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have 1TB of internal storage, which is the same as the iPhone 13. With the high-end gadget expected to shoot 8K video, a 1TB storage option makes a lot of sense – it’s only a question of whether this will be the only model with it.

Furthermore, although the RAM quantity may remain the same, Samsung may employ faster RAM, since it just revealed RAM that is over 1.3x quicker while using almost 20% less power – but the company hasn’t confirmed if this RAM would be used in the Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also said to contain vapour chambers to keep them cool. Samsung has employed this function in the past, but not in every recent flagship. However, Samsung is said to be contemplating bringing them back for its 2022 flagships, which would most likely include the Galaxy S22 series.

As far as I’m concerned, no matter how the devices look on release and whatever ingenious features they incorporate this time around, I’ll likely be very jealous as I’m in contract on my S20 Ultra until the presumable release of the Galaxy S23 range in early 2023.

