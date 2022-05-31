The OnePlus Nord 2T is an odd phone. It picks up where the Nord 2 left off, adding in a new CPU – and not much else. Is the OnePlus Nord 2T worth a buy in 2022? Let’s investigate…

There are many things to like about OnePlus’ Nord lineup of phones. They were some of the first truly inexpensive Android phones to run 5G, they came with fast charging abilities and, for the most part, they looked pretty damn good too. They were also very inexpensive to buy which is part of the reason they’re so popular.

The OnePlus Nord 2T, though, is a bit of an odd beast. As the name suggests, it is positioned as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord 2. It features the newer Mediatek Dimensity 1000-series processor and a slightly updated – and worse-looking – back design, 80W fast charge, decent overall performance, and very appealing, bloatware-free software with Android 12 at its core.

The OnePlus Nord 2T retails below the $400 / £400 / €400 price bracket making it an obvious option for anyone that is looking for a solid, reliable, good-looking phone with decent battery life, excellent software, and dependable software updates (the phone will get two major Android updates). But is it better than the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G? Or even the OnePlus Nord 2?

Let’s take a look at the specs first, and then find out…

OnePlus Nord 2T Specs Dimensions: 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm

Screen Size: 6.43in

Screen Type: AMOLED, 90Hz

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

RAM: 8GB or 12GB

Battery: 4500mAh + 80W Fast Charge

Camera: 50MP (Wide) + 8MP (Ultra Wide) + 2MP (Depth)

Headphone Jack: No

5G: Yes

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

SD Card Support: No

Colors: Gray Shadow, Jade Fog

Analysis: What Does It All Mean?

Taking the specs at face value, there’s a lot to like here. The OnePlus Nord 2T cuts a dapper figure, has an AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, plenty of RAM, especially on the more expensive models (you get 12GB), a decent sized battery (as well as 80W fast charge), and a solid amount of storage – either 128GB or 256GB.

For a phone that costs quite a bit less than $400/£400, that is a very impressive array of specs and hardware. Similarly, the phone runs on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which brings with it some welcome performance uplifts over its predecessor. Combine this with the ample amount of memory aboard the Nord 2T and you’re looking at pretty stellar performance across the board.

Save The OnePlus Nord 2T is available to buy now for $400 / £369 – and that is a really great price for a very solid phone. And if you order today, you can even get a free pair of OnePlus Buds worth £99/$99.

The addition of SuperVOOC 80W charging is a massive boon for new users as well. The OnePlus Nord 2T’s 4500mAh battery is sizeable as it is, but the inclusion of 80W fast charging means you’ll never have to worry about battery life again. For the sake of comparison, my infinitely more expensive iPhone 13 Pro will only do 15W charging – that means, from 10% to 100% you’re looking at the best part of 90 minutes. With the OnePlus Nord 2T, you could do the same in around 40 minutes.

It’s a similar story with the phone’s software too. The OnePlus Nord 2T runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1. I’m a big fan of Oxygen OS 12.1. And the reason is simple: it is clean, it works great, and there’s very little bloatware – something sorely missing on most budget-conscious phones. In fact, next to Google’s UX for its Pixel phones, I’d go as far as saying Oxygen OS is the next best UX for Android. I much prefer it to Samsung’s.

Cameras are often where cheaper Android phones fail, but the Nord 2T uses the brilliant Sony IMX766 sensor for its 50MP main sensor, and the results – especially in well-lit conditions – are brilliant, easily on a par with more expensive, flagship phones from 2021. This is the good news. The bad news is that its other sensors aren’t so good. But for less than $400, this is to be expected.

OnePlus Nord 2T Reviews

In typical OnePlus fashion, the only real thing you’re compromising on with the Nord 2T is camera quality, and it might be worth holding out for the upcoming Pixel 6A if that’s your priority on a midrange device. And, regardless of camera quality, doing so will also get you longer software support, which is important if you’re the kind of buyer who wants to get the most out of every phone purchase. The OnePlus Nord 2T isn’t a huge step forward compared to last year’s model. But at this point, it doesn’t have to be. It performs well and is enjoyable to use, and if you’re not concerned about having the best camera around, it’s an easy phone to recommend… so long as you live in one of the markets where OnePlus is actually selling it. The Verge

If you’re in the UK or Europe the OnePlus Nord 2T is the best mid-range phone you can buy for under £400/€400. Great battery life, super fast charging, a 90Hz OLED screen, and quick performance makes it superb value for money – but only two Android software updates isn’t good enough. Tech Adviser

At the end of the day, with the Nord 2, OnePlus stick with its own brand of a phone, one that is fast and offers a few unique features like a super fast charging, mute switch, optimized performance and other conveniences. We feel that the name 2T is a bit misleading, this is every bit a “Nord 3” as it could be, and many people would be misled by the name. We also feel that OnePlus could have done a better job with photos that often feel flat and bleak, but if that’s not your number one priority, we think you will love the speed, the ample screen and the insane charging speeds of the Nord 2T, and it’s definitely a top contender in the budget space in 2022. Phone Arena

On the one hand, this is a very solid, easy-to-recommend phone that fits comfortably underneath the $400 / £400 / €400 price bracket (if you get the 8GB model). There’s no doubt it’s one of the very best mid-range phones. On the other hand, despite some improvements over the standard Nord 2, we’re struggling to see the need for it to exist at all. It does allow OnePlus to stay ahead of the curve and talk about how it has the latest Mediatek Dimensity 1000-series processor, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into a tangible benefit for the consumer. It doesn’t provide a significant boost over the Nord 2 in any way except, perhaps, the charging speed, which even then is only shaving a few minutes off the full charge time. Pocket Lint

Is The OnePlus Nord 2T Worth It?

As you can see from the reviews above, the general consensus around this phone is fairly positive. The OnePlus Nord 2T delivers solid performance inside a nicely designed phone with excellent software, as well as decent, long-term software support too. Add in a very capable 50MP main camera, support for 5G, and a 90Hz AMOLED screen and you’re looking at one of the hottest mid-range Android phones on the market right now.

Should you buy the OnePlus Nord 2T? If you’re in the market for a sub-$400/£400 phone and you know that you want at least one decent camera lens on the phone, as well as things like a detailed AMOLED display and better than average performance, I think the OnePlus Nord 2T is well worth a look.

It isn’t perfect nor is it going to beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max when it comes to performance. For a phone at this price point, though, it delivers masses of performance and lots of style, and it runs really great software too. I do think, pound for pound, that it is a better overall option than the thoroughly excellent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. You might disagree, but I think the Nord 2T edges it in a couple of important areas: the camera, the CPU, and the software.

