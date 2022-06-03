OnePlus 10 Pro Reviews: A Steller Phone…

FREE STUFF

By Michael Grothaus •  Updated: 06/03/22
The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s latest high-end Android smartphone. But how good is it?

OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in early 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s pride and joy–its flagship of flagships. 

The OnePlus 10 Pro also has the distinction of having its camera system co-designed with Hasselblad, the legendary camera maker. This gives the OnePlus 10 Pro some ultra-serious street cred with those not only shopping for one of the best Android smartphones–but one of the best cameras.

But just how good is the OnePlus 10 Pro and can it really live up to some of the reviews calling it one of the best Android handsets on the market in 2022?

Let’s take a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro…

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

  • Display: 6.7” 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO at 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Storage & RAM: 128GB + 8GB LPDDR5
  • Biometrics: In-display Fingerprint Sensor
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • Rear camera: 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera
  • Front camera: 32 MP
  • Cellular: 5G
  • OS: OxygenOS based on Android 12
  • Colors: Emerald Forest, Volcanic Black

Specs & Design Analysis

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a physically large phone all around. It needs to be to support that massive 6.7” 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO. However, its largeness can be forgiven because the display is beautiful, boasting an impressive pixel density of 525 per inch, with a respectable resolution of 3216 X 1440.

But flip the OnePlus 10 Pro and you’ll find the phone seems to have “largeness” as a theme. Its camera bump is huge and wide. We don’t know if OnePlus leaned into having a camera bump that stands out to highlight the phone’s camera system, but one can’t help but wonder if that was the reason…

As for the camera system, it’s fairly impressive considering the OnePlus 10 Pro costs $899 – not budget territory by any means, but well below the cost of some other Android flagships. A 32MP front camera is clearly on the larger side for any smartphone (and might even be overkill). But the back camera system is much appreciated.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. As already mentioned, it was designed in conjunction with Hasselblad – a clear sign that OnePlus wants its flagships to be seen as great cameras too.

As for ports and specs – you get all of them a flagship smartphone in 2022 should have: an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G, USB-C connection, and wireless charging. That’s not to mention the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which could give the Tensor chip in the Google Pixel 6 a run for its money.

Here’s what the reviewers are saying about the OnePlus 10 Pro…

OnePlus 10 Pro Reviews

90

Tom’s Guide

The OnePlus 10 Pro impressed me from the minute I took it out of the box. From benchmarks to the cameras, this phone is incredibly good. And at $899, it might just be the best Android phone for the money, unless we end up with a base OnePlus 10 as has been rumored.

While I think the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro are stronger camera phones overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras are not an afterthought. The OnePlus 9 Pro started to change OnePlus’ reputation for mediocre camera quality, and the 10 Pro continues that push. It seems the Hasselblad partnership is paying off.

80

TechRadar

So if you’re looking for a top-end mobile, this is the most affordable option – though it’s a shame that no ‘standard’ OnePlus 10 is coming.

This is an impressive phone, and one of the very best Android phones – perhaps our favorite aspect is the display, as the phone’s 6.7-inch 2K screen looks great for streaming TV shows, playing games or swiping through your social media app of choice.

85

PhoneArena

At the end of the day, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a step forward, but not a giant leap. We certainly hoped for more in the camera department and while you do get some neat options like 4K120 and 8K video recording, stabilization is still not on par with the best and the color science has room for improvement. On a personal note, with all the hype and expectations around it, I can say that this phone definitely lacks the wow factor. But maybe, it’s just us reviewers getting extra picky.

There is also a lot to love about the 10 Pro. Its speed is — we feel — unmatched in the Android camp and the interface and particularly the animations and gestures have a refinement we usually associate with one fruit company. We also appreciate the new design and our hats go off to OnePlus for keeping the cool little touches like the Alert Slider. The 10 Pro also adds the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is a nice step up, probably most so for gamers.

80

CNET

The OnePlus 10 Pro may have the S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro in its sights, but the closest competitor the phone has may be the Pixel 6 Pro that’s also at $899 in the US. The OnePlus 10 Pro makes use of the newest Qualcomm chip, while the 6 Pro is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip. Both provide fast speeds and show off the best of Android 12.

Yet due to features that are exclusive to T-Mobile, especially water resistance, many people might be better off with the Pixel simply for its wider compatibility. Internationally, however, the OnePlus 10 Pro stands on slightly more even ground and can surpass thanks to its ludicrously fast wired charging speeds…

Is The OnePlus 10 Pro Worth It?

Plenty of reviews say that for the $899 price point, the OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Android phones for the money. However, while its camera array is impressive – and a big update over previous OnePlus flagships – many say the camera system on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro give you better colors.

Still, the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras are nothing to sneeze at. Its display is also a huge selling point (and we mean that literally, too). The in-display fingerprint reader is a nice touch as is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which should be more than enough power to keep mobile gamers happy–especially with the display’s 120Hz refresh rate.

The one reason the OnePlus 10 Pro might not appeal to hardcore Android fans is because of the operating system. It features OnePlus’ OxygenOS, which is based on Android 12. So you’ll be getting OnePlus’s version of Android, not Google’s vision for it as you do on the Pixel 6 series.

Still, if your budget for an Android flagship is around the $900/£799 range, you could do much worse than snapping up this phone.

Michael Grothaus

Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.

