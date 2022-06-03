OnePlus 10 Pro Reviews: A Steller Phone…

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s latest high-end Android smartphone. But how good is it?

OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in early 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s pride and joy–its flagship of flagships.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also has the distinction of having its camera system co-designed with Hasselblad, the legendary camera maker. This gives the OnePlus 10 Pro some ultra-serious street cred with those not only shopping for one of the best Android smartphones–but one of the best cameras.

But just how good is the OnePlus 10 Pro and can it really live up to some of the reviews calling it one of the best Android handsets on the market in 2022?

Let’s take a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro…

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Display: 6.7” 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO at 3216 X 1440 pixels 525 ppi

Battery: 5000mAh

Storage & RAM: 128GB + 8GB LPDDR5

Biometrics: In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Rear camera: 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera

Front camera: 32 MP

Cellular: 5G

OS: OxygenOS based on Android 12

Colors: Emerald Forest, Volcanic Black

Specs & Design Analysis

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a physically large phone all around. It needs to be to support that massive 6.7” 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO. However, its largeness can be forgiven because the display is beautiful, boasting an impressive pixel density of 525 per inch, with a respectable resolution of 3216 X 1440.

But flip the OnePlus 10 Pro and you’ll find the phone seems to have “largeness” as a theme. Its camera bump is huge and wide. We don’t know if OnePlus leaned into having a camera bump that stands out to highlight the phone’s camera system, but one can’t help but wonder if that was the reason…

As for the camera system, it’s fairly impressive considering the OnePlus 10 Pro costs $899 – not budget territory by any means, but well below the cost of some other Android flagships. A 32MP front camera is clearly on the larger side for any smartphone (and might even be overkill). But the back camera system is much appreciated.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. As already mentioned, it was designed in conjunction with Hasselblad – a clear sign that OnePlus wants its flagships to be seen as great cameras too.

As for ports and specs – you get all of them a flagship smartphone in 2022 should have: an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G, USB-C connection, and wireless charging. That’s not to mention the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which could give the Tensor chip in the Google Pixel 6 a run for its money.

Here’s what the reviewers are saying about the OnePlus 10 Pro…

OnePlus 10 Pro Reviews

90

80

85

80

Is The OnePlus 10 Pro Worth It?

Plenty of reviews say that for the $899 price point, the OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Android phones for the money. However, while its camera array is impressive – and a big update over previous OnePlus flagships – many say the camera system on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro give you better colors.

Still, the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras are nothing to sneeze at. Its display is also a huge selling point (and we mean that literally, too). The in-display fingerprint reader is a nice touch as is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which should be more than enough power to keep mobile gamers happy–especially with the display’s 120Hz refresh rate.

The one reason the OnePlus 10 Pro might not appeal to hardcore Android fans is because of the operating system. It features OnePlus’ OxygenOS, which is based on Android 12. So you’ll be getting OnePlus’s version of Android, not Google’s vision for it as you do on the Pixel 6 series.

Still, if your budget for an Android flagship is around the $900/£799 range, you could do much worse than snapping up this phone.

