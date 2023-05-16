Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs. Motorola Edge 40 Pro: What’s The Difference?

Pin

What’s the difference between the Motorola Edge+ 2023 and the Motorola Edge 40 Pro? Let’s take a look at the specs and find out…

Motorola Edge+ 2023 is making quite a name for itself, following a slew of positive reviews. But what is the difference between the Motorola Edge+ 2023 and its European counterpart, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro?

Motorola isn’t known for its flagship-grade phones, at least not recently anyway. But the Motorola Edge+ 2023 is changing all of that with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 165Hz OLED display, and rather impressive-sounding camera module.

Joined by the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, its European-bound counterpart, both phones seem to represent an upward swing in Motorola’s prospects and overall brand appeal which, normally, is focussed solely on budget and mid-range Android phones.

But what, exactly, is the difference between the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and the Motorola Edge+ 2023? Let’s delve into the specs for both phones and find out, shall we?

Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price: The Motorola Edge+ is priced at $799, while the Motorola Edge 40 Pro retails for 899,99 €. Note that the exact comparison depends on the current exchange rate. Display: Both phones feature a 6.67″ OLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, ensuring sharp visuals and smooth navigation. System on a Chip (SoC): Both phones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, one of the leading high-performance chips available as of 2023. RAM and Storage: The Motorola Edge+ comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers options for 256 GB or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, on the other hand, boasts a higher RAM of 12 GB LPDDR5X, but only comes with a 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage option. Neither phone supports expandable memory. Operating System: Both phones operate on Android 13. Camera: Both phones share the same camera setup. The main camera is a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). They also feature a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/1.6 aperture. The selfie camera on both models is a 60 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Battery and Charging: The Motorola Edge+ houses a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 68 W wired charging, 15 W wireless charging, and 5 W wireless reverse charging. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, however, comes with a smaller 4,600 mAh battery but supports a higher 125 W wired charging speed along with 15 W wireless charging and 5 W wireless reverse charging. Chargers are included with both phones. Connectivity: Both phones support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 7 ready), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. IP Certification: Both phones have an IP68 rating, signifying that they are dust-tight and can withstand immersion in water. Color: The Motorola Edge+ is available in Interstellar Black, while the Motorola Edge 40 Pro offers an additional Lunar Blue color option. Dimensions and Weight: Both phones share the same dimensions of 161.16 x 74 x 8.59 mm. The Motorola Edge+ weighs slightly more at 203 g compared to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s weight of 199 g.

Main Differences Analyzed

Both the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and the Motorola Edge 40 Pro are packed with features and seem remarkably similar. But there are some key differences that could help you decide which one is the best fit for you.

RAM & Storage

The first point of divergence between these two smartphones is their RAM and storage. The Motorola Edge+ is equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers two storage options: 256 GB or 512 GB. On the other hand, the Edge 40 Pro is a RAM powerhouse with a whopping 12 GB, but only comes with a single 256 GB storage variant.

If you’re a heavy multitasker or a hardcore gamer, the extra RAM on the Edge 40 Pro might be just the ticket. But if you prefer having a ton of space for your media and apps, the 512 GB variant of the Edge+ could be the better choice.

Battery & Charging

When it comes to battery, the Motorola Edge+ packs a larger 5,100 mAh battery, promising longer usage times. However, the Edge 40 Pro isn’t far behind with a 4,600 mAh battery. But here’s the twist: the Edge 40 Pro supports blazing-fast 125 W charging compared to the Edge+’s 68 W.

This means that while the Edge+ might last a bit longer, the Edge 40 Pro can charge significantly faster, getting you back in action in no time. Both devices support 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless reverse charging, adding to their versatility.

Color Choices

In terms of aesthetics, both phones share the sleek, modern design that’s become a trademark of the Motorola Edge series. The Edge+ is available in a sleek Interstellar Black, while the Edge 40 Pro offers an additional Lunar Blue variant, giving a bit more choice for those who fancy a dash of color.

Dimensions & Weight

Both the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and the Motorola Edge 40 Pro share the exact same physical dimensions. They measure 161.16 mm in height, 74 mm in width, and 8.59 mm in thickness.

In terms of screen size, both phones also have identical measurements, featuring a large 6.67-inch OLED display. This provides a substantial viewing area for all your multimedia needs, from browsing and gaming to watching videos and more.

So, in terms of size and screen dimensions, both phones are on par with each other, offering the same footprint and display size. It’s also important to note that the identical dimensions would make them equally comfortable (or uncomfortable, depending on your preference) to hold and use.

On the scales, the Edge+ weighs in at 203g, just a tad more than the Edge 40 Pro’s 199g. While this difference is unlikely to be noticeable during day-to-day use, it’s worth mentioning for those who prefer their phones as lightweight as possible.

Where To Buy?

If you’re in the USA, you can pick up the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $799, while in the UK and Europe the Motorola Edge 40 Pro retails for £799/€899.

All the latest deals can be viewed here (including finance options).