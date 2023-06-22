OnePlus Nord N30 Vs. Motorola G Power 5G: Which Unlocked Phone To Choose On A Budget?

Pin

OnePlus Nord N30 and Motorola G Power 5G are great budget smartphones, but which one to get?

Pin OnePlus Nord N30 OnePlus has launched its latest budget smartphone in the US, OnePlus Nord N30. It offers one of the fastest charging in its price segment and decent specs and features. Pros Good performance

Super fast charging

Headphone jack & micro SD card slot support Cons No ultrawide camera

No Alert slider

Pin Motorola G Power 5G Motorola G Power 5G is an excellent choice for an unlocked smartphone on a budget. This Moto phone has decent specs, good features, and a Pixel-like software experience. Pros Good performance

Clean Android software experience Cons No ultrawide camera

Slow charging

OnePlus Nord N30 Vs. Motorola G Power 5G: KEY TAKEAWAYS

OnePlus Nord N30 and Motorola G Power 5G has a 120Hz LCD , but the display of Nord N30 is a little bigger at 6.72 inches, while Moto G Power 5G has a 6.5-inch display.

, but the at 6.72 inches, while Moto G Power 5G has a 6.5-inch display. OnePlus Nord N30 is powered by Snapdragon 695 , while Motorola G Power 5G has Dimensity 930 . Both are equally capable and decent for the price.

, while Motorola G Power 5G has . Both are equally capable and decent for the price. Both phones essentially have a single camera , as the secondary cameras are just 2MP for depth and macro.

, as the secondary cameras are just 2MP for depth and macro. The primary camera on OnePlus Nord N30 is 108MP , while the of Motorola G Power 5G has a 50MP one.

, while the of one. Both phones have a 16MP selfie shooter .

. Both phones have 5000mAh batteries, but the charging is much faster in Nord N30, which charges at 50W and has a charger bundled in the box. In contrast, Motorola G Power 5G’s charger is rated at just 10W.

Design

OnePlus Nord N30 has a new design language unseen in other OnePlus phones. The dual circles for cameras give it a unique look and are similar to Asus Zenfone 9.

On the other hand, Motorola G Power 5G looks similar to other Moto phones and has that distinctive Motorola family design.

Display

Both phones use an LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. But the sizes are different; OnePlus Nord N30 has a bigger display at 6.72 inches, while the Motorola G Power 5G’s display is 6.5 inches.

Performance

OnePlus Nord N30 is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, a midrange 5G processor from Snapdragon, which is a decent choice by OnePlus for a phone in this budget.

Motorola G Power 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 930 SoC, another midrange 5G processor, but from the house of Mediatek. It is also a decent choice, and for what it’s worth, it is slightly more powerful than Snapdragon 695.

Camera

OnePlus Nord N30 and Motorola G Power 5G essentially have a single camera; the two secondary cameras can be considered as useless as both the phones come with similar 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. The primary camera on Nord N30 is a 108MP sensor, while the one on the Motorola G Power 5G is a 50MP sensor. Both phones have similar selfie shooters on the front, one with a 16MP sensor.

Take a look at the official camera samples from OnePlus Nord N30:

Now compare them with these official camera samples from Motorola G Power 5G:

Battery

Both phones have a similar 5000mAh battery, but the charging speeds differ. Nord N30 has a 50W fast charger in the box, while Motorola G Power 5G bundles a 10W charger in the box, even though the phone supports 15W charging.

Software

OnePlus Nord N30 comes with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. It is a heavy custom skin with all the features you’d ever need in your smartphone. It has features such as app lock, cloning, and theming.

Motorola G Power 5G comes with MyUX based on Android 13 out of the box. MyUX is a light custom skin, which is close to stock Android. It comes with additional features on top of the Android experience you’d find in Google Pixels. Essentially, you’re getting a Pixel-like experience with this phone.

Specs Comparison Table

Specification OnePlus Nord N30 Motorola G Power 5G Dimensions 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm 163.1 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm Weight 195 g 185 g Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM Nano-SIM IP rating – – Display size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches Display type LCD LCD Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Display Certifications – – Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Snapdragon 695 Dimensity 930 CPU Octa-core

(2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Octa-core

(2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256 RAM 8 GB 6 GB Storage 128 GB 256 GB Main camera 108 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.67″, 0.64µm 50 MP, f/1.8, 0.64µm Ultra-wide camera – – Macro camera 2 MP, f/2.4 2 MP, f/2.4 Depth sensor 2 MP, f/2.4 2 MP, f/2.4 Selfie camera 16 MP, f/2.4, 1.0µm 16 MP, f/2.4, 1.0µm Battery capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging speed 50 W 15 W

(10W charger bundled in the box) Wireless charging – – Operating system OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 MyUX based on Android 13 Price $299 $279.99

Price And Value For Money

OnePlus Nord N30 costs $299 in the US, while Motorola G Power 5G costs $279.99 in the US.

Both are value-for-money products and offer great specs and features for the respective prices.

Conclusion

OnePlus Nord N30 and Motorola G Power 5G are great smartphones for the budget. Both phones offer similar specifications and features, but OnePlus Nord N30 has an edge over the Motorola G Power 5G.

If you choose OnePlus Nord N30, you get a much faster charging phone. If you ask me, I will get Nord N30 just for the faster charging. There’s no going back after experiencing super-fast charging!

You go for Motorola G Power 5G for a lower price and for its Pixel-like stock Android experience. You lose the super fast charging of Nord N30, but you’re paying $30 lower.