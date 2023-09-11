Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S22: All The Updates Compared

Pin

Discover the key differences between Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 in this in-depth comparison that compares their specs, features, performance, and battery life…

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 4.4 4.6 Pros: Budget-Friendly: With its lower price point compared to the S22, the Galaxy S21 offers a more accessible entry into premium smartphone features.

Budget-Friendly: With its lower price point compared to the S22, the Galaxy S21 offers a more accessible entry into premium smartphone features. Strong Battery Life: The Galaxy S21 has a 4000 mAh battery and an endurance rating of 93 hours, making it reliable for extended use.

Strong Battery Life: The Galaxy S21 has a 4000 mAh battery and an endurance rating of 93 hours, making it reliable for extended use. Versatile Camera Setup: The triple-camera setup with a 64 MP telephoto lens offers good zoom capabilities, making it versatile for various photography needs.

Versatile Camera Setup: The triple-camera setup with a 64 MP telephoto lens offers good zoom capabilities, making it versatile for various photography needs. High-Quality Display: The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate ensures a vibrant and smooth visual experience. Pros: Enhanced Camera: The Galaxy S22 features a 50 MP wide lens, offering superior detail and clarity in photos compared to the S21's 12 MP wide lens.

Enhanced Camera: The Galaxy S22 features a 50 MP wide lens, offering superior detail and clarity in photos compared to the S21's 12 MP wide lens. Improved Durability: The Armor aluminum frame provides added drop and scratch resistance, making the S22 more robust and durable.

Improved Durability: The Armor aluminum frame provides added drop and scratch resistance, making the S22 more robust and durable. Bluetooth 5.2: The updated Bluetooth version offers potentially better connection stability and range compared to the S21's Bluetooth 5.0.

Bluetooth 5.2: The updated Bluetooth version offers potentially better connection stability and range compared to the S21's Bluetooth 5.0. Wider Color Options: The Galaxy S22 comes in a more extensive range of colors, allowing for greater personalization and aesthetic choice.

Latest Software: It'll be supported all the way up Android 16 Description: The Samsung Galaxy S21 offers a compelling mix of features at a budget-friendly price. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant visuals, while the versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 64 MP telephoto lens, caters to various photography needs. With a robust 4000 mAh battery boasting an impressive 93-hour endurance rating, this phone is built to last through your day. While it may lack some of the premium enhancements found in newer models like the S22, it's a reliable option that won't break the bank. Description: The Galaxy S22 now looks more premium and better constructed, thanks to its new glass and metal frames. The S22 also has a more rounded shape which, again, gives it a more premium aesthetic. It boasts improved specs over the S21, an improved camera module and it runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU which means it considerably faster and more efficient across the board.

Budget-Friendly: With its lower price point compared to the S22, the Galaxy S21 offers a more accessible entry into premium smartphone features. Strong Battery Life: The Galaxy S21 has a 4000 mAh battery and an endurance rating of 93 hours, making it reliable for extended use.

Strong Battery Life: The Galaxy S21 has a 4000 mAh battery and an endurance rating of 93 hours, making it reliable for extended use. Versatile Camera Setup: The triple-camera setup with a 64 MP telephoto lens offers good zoom capabilities, making it versatile for various photography needs.

High-Quality Display: The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate ensures a vibrant and smooth visual experience. Description: The Samsung Galaxy S21 offers a compelling mix of features at a budget-friendly price. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant visuals, while the versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 64 MP telephoto lens, caters to various photography needs. With a robust 4000 mAh battery boasting an impressive 93-hour endurance rating, this phone is built to last through your day. While it may lack some of the premium enhancements found in newer models like the S22, it's a reliable option that won't break the bank. Samsung Galaxy S22 4.6 Pros: Enhanced Camera: The Galaxy S22 features a 50 MP wide lens, offering superior detail and clarity in photos compared to the S21's 12 MP wide lens.

Enhanced Camera: The Galaxy S22 features a 50 MP wide lens, offering superior detail and clarity in photos compared to the S21's 12 MP wide lens. Improved Durability: The Armor aluminum frame provides added drop and scratch resistance, making the S22 more robust and durable.

Improved Durability: The Armor aluminum frame provides added drop and scratch resistance, making the S22 more robust and durable. Bluetooth 5.2: The updated Bluetooth version offers potentially better connection stability and range compared to the S21's Bluetooth 5.0.

Bluetooth 5.2: The updated Bluetooth version offers potentially better connection stability and range compared to the S21's Bluetooth 5.0. Wider Color Options: The Galaxy S22 comes in a more extensive range of colors, allowing for greater personalization and aesthetic choice.

Latest Software: It'll be supported all the way up Android 16 Description: The Galaxy S22 now looks more premium and better constructed, thanks to its new glass and metal frames. The S22 also has a more rounded shape which, again, gives it a more premium aesthetic. It boasts improved specs over the S21, an improved camera module and it runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU which means it considerably faster and more efficient across the board.

Released in February 2022, the Galaxy S22 builds upon its predecessor, the Galaxy S21, which was launched in January 2021. Both phones come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, high-performance chipsets, and robust camera systems, but they differ in several key areas such as build quality, battery life, and processing power.

Comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 is crucial for potential buyers because the differences between the two models can significantly impact how much you end up paying. The S22 is newer and, of course, more expensive. But the S21 is still an excellent phone even by 2023 standards.

If you don’t need the latest model and the fanciest specs, why pay more for it when the older model will work perfectly for you? This comparison will look at camera quality, battery longevity, and overall performance to help you make an informed decision about which model is right for you.

Let’s do this…

Design and Build Quality

Galaxy S21 Dimensions : 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

: 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight : 169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave)

: 169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) Materials : Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame

: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame Durability: IP68 dust/water resistant Galaxy S22 Dimensions : 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm

: 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weight : 167 g / 168 g (mmWave)

: 167 g / 168 g (mmWave) Materials : Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame

: Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame Durability: IP68 dust/water resistant, Armor aluminum frame

When it comes to dimensions, the Galaxy S22 is slightly more compact than the Galaxy S21, measuring 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm compared to the S21’s 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm. This makes the S22 easier to handle and pocket, although the difference is minimal.

In terms of weight, both models are nearly identical, with the Galaxy S21 weighing 169 g (Sub6) or 171 g (mmWave) and the Galaxy S22 coming in at 167 g or 168 g (mmWave). The slight reduction in weight for the S22 may not be noticeable in daily use but contributes to its overall compactness.

The materials used in each model differ significantly. While both models feature a glass front protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, the Galaxy S21 has a plastic back and an aluminum frame.

In contrast, the Galaxy S22 boasts a more premium build with both front and back made of Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an aluminum frame. The S22 also introduces an Armor aluminum frame, which is advertised to offer better drop and scratch resistance.

Both phones are IP68 dust and water-resistant, but the Galaxy S22 takes durability a step further with its Armor aluminum frame, providing an extra layer of protection against physical damage.

Verdict? In summary, the Galaxy S22 offers a more premium and durable build quality compared to the Galaxy S21, thanks to its all-glass design and Armor aluminum frame. While both phones are similar in dimensions and weight, those looking for a more robust and slightly more compact device will find the Galaxy S22 to be a better fit.

Display

Galaxy S21 Type : Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits Size : 6.2 inches

: 6.2 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Galaxy S22 Type : Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits Size : 6.1 inches

: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

When it comes to display type, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness levels of 1300 nits. This means that both phones offer vibrant colors, smooth motion, and excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

The size of the displays is nearly identical, with the Galaxy S21 featuring a 6.2-inch screen and the Galaxy S22 slightly smaller at 6.1 inches. The difference of 0.1 inches is negligible and unlikely to impact the user experience in any significant way.

As for resolution, both phones offer Full HD+ displays, but the Galaxy S21 has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, while the Galaxy S22 comes in slightly lower at 1080 x 2340 pixels. The difference in pixel count is minimal and would be hard to notice in everyday use.

User Experience and Display Quality

In terms of user experience, both phones offer top-notch display quality suitable for everything from browsing and social media scrolling to high-definition video streaming and gaming.

The high refresh rate ensures smooth animations and transitions, while HDR10+ support provides enhanced contrast and color accuracy for supported content.

Given the similarities in display type, size, and resolution, the user experience in terms of display quality is expected to be nearly identical between the two models. Therefore, either phone would be an excellent choice for those who prioritize display quality in their smartphone experience.

Bottom line? Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 offer exceptional display quality, and the differences between them are minimal. Users can expect a premium visual experience from either device.

Performance

Galaxy S21 Chipset : Exynos 2100 (International), Snapdragon 888 (USA/China)

: Exynos 2100 (International), Snapdragon 888 (USA/China) CPU : Octa-core configurations differ by region

: Octa-core configurations differ by region GPU : Mali-G78 MP14 (International), Adreno 660 (USA/China)

: Mali-G78 MP14 (International), Adreno 660 (USA/China) AnTuTu Score: 584055 (v8) Galaxy S22 Chipset : Exynos 2200 (Europe), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (ROW)

: Exynos 2200 (Europe), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (ROW) CPU : Octa-core configurations differ by region

: Octa-core configurations differ by region GPU : Xclipse 920 (Europe), Adreno 730 (ROW)

: Xclipse 920 (Europe), Adreno 730 (ROW) AnTuTu Score: 745496 (v8), 881428 (v9)

When it comes to chipsets, the Galaxy S21 uses the Exynos 2100 for international models and the Snapdragon 888 for the USA and China. The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, employs the Exynos 2200 in Europe and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the rest of the world (ROW).

The Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are both more advanced than their predecessors, offering better performance and efficiency.

The CPUs in both models have octa-core configurations, but these configurations differ by region. While specific core speeds and architectures vary, the newer chipsets in the S22 generally offer improved performance over the S21.

As for GPUs, the Galaxy S21 uses the Mali-G78 MP14 for international models and the Adreno 660 for the USA and China. The Galaxy S22 upgrades to the Xclipse 920 in Europe and the Adreno 730 for the ROW. These newer GPUs promise better graphics performance, particularly beneficial for gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks.

AnTuTu Scores further illustrate the performance gap between the two models. The Galaxy S21 scored 584055 on the AnTuTu v8 benchmark, while the Galaxy S22 significantly outperforms it with scores of 745496 on v8 and 881428 on v9.

Real-World Implications and Exynos Issues

In real-world usage, the Galaxy S22 is expected to be faster, more efficient, and better at handling graphics-intensive tasks than the Galaxy S21. This will be particularly noticeable in activities like gaming, multitasking, and video editing.

It’s worth noting that the Exynos 2100 chipset used in the Galaxy S21 received criticism for its inferior performance and efficiency compared to its Snapdragon counterpart. Issues such as overheating and lower battery life were commonly reported.

Samsung appears to have addressed some of these concerns with the Exynos 2200 but things didn’t pan out for the Exynos platform. In 2023, Samsung opted to switch over to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform for all of its major releases, including the Galaxy S23 series.

Overall, the Galaxy S22 offers a substantial performance upgrade over the Galaxy S21, both in terms of benchmark scores and expected real-world usage. However, potential buyers should be cautious of the Exynos version, given the historical performance issues associated with Samsung’s in-house chipsets.

Cameras

Galaxy S21 Main Camera : Triple setup with 12 MP wide, 64 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide

: Triple setup with 12 MP wide, 64 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide Selfie Camera : 10 MP

: 10 MP Video Capabilities: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps Galaxy S22 Main Camera : Triple setup with 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide

: Triple setup with 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide Selfie Camera : 10 MP

: 10 MP Video Capabilities: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps

When it comes to the main camera, both the Galaxy S21 and S22 feature a triple-camera setup, but with different specifications. The Galaxy S21 has a 12 MP wide, a 64 MP telephoto, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens.

In contrast, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 50 MP wide, a 10 MP telephoto, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. The S22’s 50 MP wide lens is a significant upgrade over the S21’s 12 MP, promising better detail and clarity. However, the S21’s 64 MP telephoto lens offers higher resolution than the S22’s 10 MP, which could mean better zoom capabilities.

The selfie camera on both models is a 10 MP sensor, suggesting similar performance for front-facing photos.

As for video capabilities, both phones offer identical options: 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K at 30/60fps. This means that both phones are well-equipped for high-definition video recording, and the choice between the two would not impact your video quality.

Photo and Video Quality Based on Specs

Based on the specifications, the Galaxy S22 is expected to deliver superior photo quality in standard wide-angle shots due to its 50 MP sensor. This should result in more detailed and clearer images. However, the Galaxy S21 may have an edge in zoomed-in shots due to its higher-resolution 64 MP telephoto lens.

For selfie enthusiasts, both phones are likely to offer similar performance given their identical 10 MP front-facing cameras.

In terms of video, both phones are on par with each other, supporting up to 8K recording. Users can expect high-quality, smooth video capture from either device.

The verdict? the Galaxy S22 appears to have a more versatile main camera setup for general photography, while the Galaxy S21 could be preferable for those who prioritize zoom capabilities. Video recording capabilities are a tie, making either phone a strong contender for those looking to capture high-quality footage.

Battery Life

Galaxy S21 Type : Li-Ion 4000 mAh

: Li-Ion 4000 mAh Charging : 25W wired, 15W wireless

: 25W wired, 15W wireless Endurance Rating: 93h Galaxy S22 Type : Li-Ion 3700 mAh

: Li-Ion 3700 mAh Charging : 25W wired, 15W wireless

: 25W wired, 15W wireless Endurance Rating: 85h

Starting with battery capacity, the Galaxy S21 features a Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22 comes with a slightly smaller Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery. The 300 mAh difference suggests that the S21 could offer marginally better battery life, assuming all other factors are equal.

In terms of charging speeds, both phones support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. This means that the time it takes to fully charge either device should be roughly the same, making this a non-factor in choosing between the two models.

The endurance ratings further illustrate the difference in battery life. The Galaxy S21 has an endurance rating of 93 hours, compared to the Galaxy S22’s 85 hours. While these are lab-based metrics and real-world usage can vary, the higher endurance rating for the S21 indicates that it’s likely to last longer on a single charge.

Real-World Battery Life

In practical terms, the Galaxy S21’s higher battery capacity and endurance rating suggests that it could offer better battery life in day-to-day usage. However, this doesn’t take into account the efficiency savings brought into the mix with the S22’s newer CPU.

This is why Samsung opted for a smaller battery on the S22; it knew that the gap would be filled by the performance and efficiency improvements of the S22’s newer and more advanced chipset.

The difference, therefore, is not substantial and both phones – in our experience – deliver very similar battery life scores. Factors like screen-on time, app usage, and network conditions can also impact battery life, so your mileage may vary.

Overall, both are more or less identical, which is to say they’re decent and will get through a full days’ worth of usage on a single charge. Charging speeds are identical for both models.

Additional Features

Sound Quality

Both the Galaxy S21 and S22 come equipped with stereo speakers tuned by AKG and support 32-bit/384kHz audio. Neither model includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, so users will need to rely on Bluetooth or USB-C for external audio. Given the similar audio specifications, sound quality is expected to be comparable between the two models.

Connectivity Options

Both phones offer a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0 for the S21 and 5.2 for the S22, and NFC. They also support multiple satellite positioning systems like GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and GALILEO. The Galaxy S22 has a slight edge with its updated Bluetooth 5.2, which could offer improved connection stability and range.

Software

Both devices run on Android with Samsung’s One UI skin. The Galaxy S21 launched with Android 11 but is upgradable to Android 13 and also Android 14, while the Galaxy S22 comes with Android 12 out of the box and is also upgradable to Android 14 too. Both phones support Samsung DeX, which allows for a desktop-like experience when connected to a monitor.

Unique Features Galaxy S21 : FM Radio support in the Snapdragon model, depending on the market and operator. Slightly higher endurance rating in battery life.

: Galaxy S22 : Armor aluminum frame for enhanced durability. Slightly improved Bluetooth version (5.2 vs. 5.0). A more extensive range of color options, including unique shades like Bora Purple and Cream.

: Both the Galaxy S21 and S22 offer robust feature sets, including high-quality sound, comprehensive connectivity options, and flexible software capabilities. The Galaxy S22 has improved durability and updated Bluetooth connectivity.

Price and Availability

Galaxy S21 : £449.00 / €446.89 / $245.00

: £449.00 / €446.89 / $245.00 Galaxy S22: £467.00 / €572.99 / $397.60 / C$539.99

When evaluating the value proposition of the Galaxy S21 and S22, it’s essential to consider the features and improvements in the context of the price difference.

The Galaxy S21 is priced lower across all major currencies, making it a more budget-friendly option. For the price, you get a phone with a robust feature set, including a high-quality display, decent camera capabilities, and a reliable battery life. Its slightly higher endurance rating and FM Radio support in some models add to its value.

The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is priced higher but offers several improvements that could justify the extra cost.

These include a significantly better main camera with a 50 MP wide lens, enhanced durability with an Armor aluminum frame, and updated Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The phone also comes in a wider range of color options, offering more personalization.

The Galaxy S21 offers excellent value for those looking for a well-rounded phone at a lower price point. It covers all the basics and performs well in key areas like display, camera, and battery life. The Galaxy S22, while more expensive, provides tangible upgrades in camera quality, durability, and connectivity. If these features are high on your priority list, the additional cost could be a worthwhile investment. In summary, both phones offer strong value propositions, but for different reasons. The Galaxy S21 is the go-to for budget-conscious consumers who don’t want to compromise on essential features. The Galaxy S22 is ideal for those willing to pay a premium for a faster processor and a better camera module. You will also get an additional year of Android updates with the Galaxy S22 as well. Put in this context, the Galaxy S22 is the clear winner. And with prices starting at just $364, the phone serves up some pretty exceptional value for money.

