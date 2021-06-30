Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof? Here’s The Details…

Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max waterproof? And, if so, just how waterproof is the phone? Here’s everything you need to know…

Apple’s iPhones were pretty late to the waterproofing party; Android phones were doing it years before iPhone.

But since about 2016, all iPhones have had some sort of waterproofing and/or resistance.

Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof?

The iPhone 11 Pro Max – like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529. What does this mean? It means it can withstand being submerged underwater (up to four meters) for up to 30 minutes.

This means, should you drop your iPhone 11 Pro Max in the pool or the bath, you can technically leave it for 30 minutes and it’ll still work just fine.

iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance. Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t just waterproof though, it is also dust resistant as well. With its IP68 rating, you’re covered for the following:

Protected from total dust ingress

Protected from long term immersion up to a specified pressure

I would, however, always proceed with caution. Apple has gotten itself into hot water a few times about its claims over just how waterproof the iPhone 11 actually is.

In my experience, water is not your iPhone’s friend – even if you have an IP68 rating.

Water CAN and WILL Damage Your iPhone

My iPhone XS Max was ruined by a splash of water and warm outdoor conditions – the FACE ID sensor got condensation inside it and this ruined the phone.

For this reason, you will want to proceed with caution when you’re around water with your iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If you do want to ensure your iPhone 11 Pro Max is 100% waterproof (and not just resistant), your best bet is to get a LifeProof case.

Wrapping Up…

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is water and dust resistant, it has an IP68 rating – the highest a phone can have. This means, technically speaking, that it will be able to survive under water for 30 minutes.

However, Apple’s been taken to court a couple of times over these claims, whereby new iPhones were ruined or broken when exposed to water, so it is definitely worth being careful when around water with your iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Product was manufactured, labeled and sold by defendant and expressly and impliedly warranted to plaintiff and class members that it possessed protective and resistant qualities with respect to waters and liquids which it did not Smith v Apple, class action complaint

My advice would be this: either get yourself a LifeProof iPhone case or just pretend your iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t water-resistant and do your best to keep it away from all water sources.

If you do this, you’ll never have to worry about potentially breaking your iPhone or some of its components (like I did) through exposure to water or liquid.

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years.