Android 11 Update: Release Date & New Features 100% Detailed

Android 10 will soon be replaced by Android 11. Google is now in the process of testing out the new update with developers. By the close of 2020, Android 11 will be available on all Pixel devices and a small a few non-Pixel Android phones. The rest will likely get it in Q1 2021.

What’s new in Android 11? How will it be different from Android 10? Is it worth getting excited about? These are all questions we can now start to answer, thanks to the rollout of the second Android 11 beta. As more come out, we’ll learn even more.

As of right now, what follows is EVERYTHING you need to know about Android 11, its new features, and when it will be getting a release date in 2020. Right, let’s do this…

What Is Android 11?

Android 11 is set to be the most recent Android OS version from its developer, Google; plus, it is an update to the currently existing Android 10 version. While the new OS version is not officially out, Google has released two developer preview versions – Android 11 DP1 and Android 11 DP2 – for developers to test its performance.

The tech giant is also planning on releasing about six more developer previews of Android 11 before finally making it available for the public. These previews will be rolled out in the coming months.

When Will Android 11 Be Released?

Google is yet to disclose a particular release date for Android 11, but, the company stated that it would be released in the 3rd quarter of 2020. As a result, the public is expecting the new OS sometime in September.

Besides, previous Android OS versions were released around the third quarter of the year. For instance, Android 9 was released on the 6th of August 2018 while Android 10 was released on the 3rd of September 2019. Therefore, it is likely that Google will release Android 11 in the first week of September 2020.

How Can You Get Android 11?

Currently, the Android 11 is only supported on Google Pixel mobile phones. This includes Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4XL, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Google limits the OS support to its own devices since it is a test version. If you own any of these devices, you can install and test the developer preview versions of the new OS. However, you should note that it is a pre-release version and thus is not stable.

Upon its release, this OS version will be supported on devices from other manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Tecno, Infinix, etc. The OS should be expected in new phones and will be available for upgrade on some old Android devices which are compatible. Most Android users – like 80% – will have to wait until Q1 2021 before they can get their hands on it.

What Features Should You Expect?

From the developer preview versions released by Google, we have been able to discover some new features that the Android 11 will introduce.

The most exciting, however, is 5G detection . Apps running on Android 11 OS will be able to detect if the device is browsing with 5G. The detection is similar to how apps detect Wi-Fi on Android 10 and other previous versions. This 5G detection will enhance the performance of the apps.

. Apps running on Android 11 OS will be able to detect if the device is browsing with 5G. The detection is similar to how apps detect Wi-Fi on Android 10 and other previous versions. This 5G detection will enhance the performance of the apps. Google has added a new conversations section to the notification drop-down on Android 11. From this section, you can view real-time messages and carry out actions such as replies, snooze, mark as important, silence, and more.

to the notification drop-down on Android 11. From this section, you can view real-time messages and carry out actions such as replies, snooze, mark as important, silence, and more. A shortcut has been provided from which you can view your notification history. Also, you can hide/silent notifications in the status bar .

. A new security update will enable you to give one-off permissions to apps on the latest OS version. Here, Google mimics Apple’s move in its latest iOS versions. Rather than granting apps with full permissions to sensitive operations while using them, you can set the permission to “only this time.”

on the latest OS version. Here, Google mimics Apple’s move in its latest iOS versions. Rather than granting apps with full permissions to sensitive operations while using them, you can set the permission to “only this time.” Additionally, Android 11 provides you with access to accessibility features directly from the lock screen . Not to mention, a shortcut for accessibility is featured.

. Not to mention, a shortcut for accessibility is featured. You do not always need to toggle the dark mode on and off or leave the automation to the OS. You can schedule dark mode to activate at specific times you want.

Bottom Line

The Android 11 version will incorporate exciting features that will make it a better performing Android OS in different aspects.

Besides, Google has made improvements to usability, security, and other performance aspects.

However, with every DP version release, Google makes little changes, so we are yet to have a feel of all its features.

