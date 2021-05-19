Samsung’s Galaxy line of Android smartphones is the iPhone’s biggest competitor. But how long do Samsung Android phones last?

If you buy an iPhone, you can rest soundly knowing you’ll at least get five years of software updates for the device–a perhaps longer. But what about Samsung phones?

If you’re and Android fan, Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones are some of the best in the world. Matter of fact, the annual newest Samsung Galaxy unveiling is usually the most hyped Android device launch of the year.

But as flagship Android smartphones only seem to get pricier every year, many people are wondering if the devices they buy will still be running only several years down the road.

If that’s you, don’t worry–we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out how long that Samsung Android phone you just bought will last.

How Long Do Samsung Android Phones Get Software Updates For?

When people ask how long a phone will last what most really want to know is how long will that phone continue to get the latest major operating system updates. In a Samsung smartphone’s case, this means they want to know how long will the Samsung they own get the next major Android OS release for?

This question is a bit tricky to answer because it depends on which Samsung Android device you have–and when you bought it. Here’s how to break it down:

If you bought your Samsung smartphone BEFORE 2019, you’ll probably get 2-3 years of major Android updates. That means a 2018 Samsung phone should be able to get Andoird 12 when it is released later this year.

HOWEVER, not all Samsung phones made in 2018 will get Android 12. That’s because Samsung’s cheaper devices Mae in 2018 and before might only get 2 years of Android updates.

But what about Android devices made in 2019 or later? Here the news is a little better. Samsung has announced that ALL Samsung flagship devices made in 2019 or later will get THREE years of major Android OS updates and FOUR years of security updates. So if you bough a Samsung flagship in 2019, that flagship will be supported up to and including Android 12 in 2022.

Here’s the devices Samsung says will get three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy S10 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A71 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A51 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G/4G

All future Samsung Galaxy S, A, Z, and Note devices.

Three years of major updates isn’t bad. But it still pales in comparison to iPhones, which get at least FIVE years of major iOS updates.

How Long Do Samsung Android Phones Last?

The good news is that when your Samsung Android phone no longer gets major Android OS updates, it doesn’t mean your phone is useless. For starters, it’ll still get another year of security updates. But even after that, the phone will continue to work for years.

Yes, you Samsung Android phone will no longer get major Android updates, but all the latest features of the last major Android OS it runs will continue to work. And you should be able to download new third-party apps for years to come as well.

One thing that may happen after your Samsung Android phone passes the three year mark, however, is that the battery may not hold a charge for as long. In this case you may need to get a battery replacement for your Samsung device.

However, provided your Samsung get no other physical damage, you can expect a Samsung Android device to last for probably at least 6-7 years before it just dies from old age–and maybe much longer.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.