When Will Pixel 7 Go On Sale? Potential Dates & Pre-Order Info

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now have an official launch date but when with the Pixel 7 go on sale? Let’s investigate…

The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch will get an official launch on October 6, 2022. The launch event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, at 10 am ET. That’s more or less one full month after the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 series.

Much is already known about the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro; we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about their specs, how they’ll be different, and heard plenty of positive rumblings about Google’s second-generation Tensor chip which will run inside both phones.

In fact, the only real thing left to be confirmed – if the leaks pan out, which they usually do with Google products – is the price. Google will likely keep the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing a closely guarded secret until the actual event – although leakers claim the Pixel 7 will start from $699 with the Pro model coming in at $899.

When Will The Pixel 7 Go On Sale?

Whenever you’re talking about release dates, you have to take into account the current supply chain issues that, while nowhere near as bad as they were in 2020 and 2021, are still present. Right now it is unclear if these issues will affect the Pixel 7’s release – most sources indicate that it will not, so that’s something.

As for when you’ll be able to buy the Pixel 7, oft-reliable leaker Jon Prosser claims the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will go up for pre-order on the day they launch, so October 6. An official release date could follow a few days or, potentially, up to a week later, meaning the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will go on sale anytime between the 8th and 13th of October, 2022.

Of course, demand for the phone will be contingent on Google getting the pricing right. By the time the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available to buy, Apple’s iPhone 14 series – including the new iPhone 14 Max and/or Plus – will be on sale, bringing plenty of competition to Google’s new Android 13-powered smartphones.

What To Expect From Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

In terms of updates, Google’s Pixel 7 range is shaping up to be rather impressive. There is also even talk of an as-yet-unconfirmed third model, a Pixel 7 Ultra, although actual facts about this phone are few and far between – it could just be leaker-based bluster. Either way, the unknown Pixel 7 device is said to be even larger than the Pixel 7 Pro, hence the Ultra moniker.

With respect to updates to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has apparently got some pretty nifty updates for its display tech, as you can see below:

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the same displays as the Pixel 6 series with some slight tweaks. But one of those tweaks could be pretty impactful, as the Pixel 7 Pro’s display is tipped to upscale from 1080p to 2K(opens in new tab) in order to save battery life. Subsequent reports have claimed the Pixel 7 Pro will use a different display from its predecessor, though the resolution (3120 x 1440) and adaptive refresh rate range (10Hz to 120Hz) will be unchanged. Instead, it’s the display brightness that will improve with the Pixel 7 Pro — at its natural setting, the Pixel 7 Pro would hit 600 nits, compared to 500 nits for the Pixel 6 Pro. With high brightness mode enabled, the Pixel 7 Pro could reach 1,000 nits. Source

Google is said to be keeping a similar design language to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, meaning the horizontal camera bar is here to stay. But you can expect some meaty updates to the camera sensors and tech used inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google will be keen to one-up Apple in this regard and with talk of the iPhone 14 Pro adopting a 48MP sensor, pulling that off is going to be harder than ever.

For more information on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, be sure to check out the following articles:

