With updates galore, the OPPO Find X6 Pro is one of the most impressive Android flagships to launch in 2023 – here’s why…

OPPO, part of the BBK group, is one of the largest phone brands in the world. Granted, it does most of its business in China. But China’s a big place and the company is well known in the US and UK for its innovative approach to design, camera tech, and ultra-rapid battery charging.

OPPO’s flagship phone for 2023 is the OPPO Find X6 Pro, and it is an utter monster with respect to specs and hardware. The design of the phone has been massively updated too, and if that wasn’t enough it also features a record-breaking display with 2500 nits brightness.

And that’s before we even get to the main event of the OPPO Find X6 Pro, its camera module…

OPPO Find X6 Pro Specs

KEY TAKEAWAYS / Main Features The Find X6 Pro features a refreshed design language with a centered camera island and a unique two-tone design with vegan leather.

Its display is protected by the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offers a whopping 93.5% screen-to-body ratio and a record-breaking 2500 nits of brightness .

and offers a whopping 93.5% screen-to-body ratio and a record-breaking . The phone has a unique camera trio, including a periscope zoom camera with a 50MP sensor for hybrid optical/crop zoom and a larger periscope refraction prism that provides better image stabilization and low-light capture.

The Find X6 Pro also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor , 12GB of LPDDR5X memory, and at least 256GB of UFS 4.0 flash storage.

, 12GB of LPDDR5X memory, and at least 256GB of UFS 4.0 flash storage. Other features include an infrared sensor for near-field communication, a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging, and Oppo’s Battery Health Engine endurance management system.

with 100W SuperVOOC charging, and Oppo’s Battery Health Engine endurance management system. The phone will be available in a base 12GB/256GB memory variant for around $870, with release date set for March 24.

OPPO Find X6 Pro Camera

Camera tech is a big deal these days. Apple, Samsung, and Google have all invested heavily in their respective camera tech, from the actual physical hardware to the machine-learning that makes all the magic happen behind the scenes.

With the Find X6 Pro, OPPO is NOT pulling any punches, however, and it has outfitted its 2023 flagship Android phone with one of the most impressive-sounding camera modules we’ve come across all year.

50MP Sensors Across The Board

The three main cameras, including the ultrawide and zoom cameras, all feature a 50MP resolution with flagship Sony sensors for color-coordinated output.

Pin

The periscope zoom camera stands out as the best on a phone, with the same sensor as the ultrawide camera and excellent hybrid optical/crop zoom capabilities for low-light and bright sunlight.

With a big Sony IMX890 sensor and ƒ/2.6 aperture, the Find X6 Pro is able to produce stunning portrait shots, and its macro capabilities are a close rival to a DSLR camera.

Hasselblad Portrait Mode

The Find X6 Pro also features an AI training model on the device side to analyze objects like the sky and trees for real-time, object-based multi-semantic segmentation, providing a distinctive Hasselblad look to portraits.

The all-new Hasselblad Portrait Mode puts the power of Hasselblad’s legendary XCD 30mm and XCD 80mm lenses in your pocket. Available at 24mm and 65mm focal lengths, each simulated lens brings new perspectives and a stunning bokeh effect to portrait images. Using an AI training model on the device side, the algorithm can analyze objects like the sky, ground, and trees in real-time and perform object-based multi-semantic segmentation OPPO

It’s a heady mix of hardware and software to be sure, although the proof, as they say, is in the pudding, so we won’t have a clear idea about its capabilities until the first OPPO Find X6 Pro reviews start landing.

Design

The design of the phone, like previous OPPO releases, is smart and well appointed. The camera module on the rear is the main event, drawing the eye. It is big and in your face but it looks impressive – and that’s the point.

The rest of the phone is finished to a high standard with a nice back panel material that really offsets the huge, sprawling display on the front.

Dimensions

Exact dimensions for the OPPO Find X6 Pro are as follows: 164.8 x 76.2 x 9.1 mm and it weighs just 216g, making it a sizeable yet fairly lightweight phone.

Display

The OPPO Find X6 Pro features a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. This display is not only incredibly sharp and vibrant, but also boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, making for incredibly smooth and fluid scrolling and animations.

The screen also supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 2500 nits, making it not only the brightest display on the market but also a brilliant place to watch movies and play games.

The display also curves slightly at the edges, giving the phone a more futuristic look and feel, as you’d expect from a balls-to-the-wall Android flagship in 2023.

How much for all this? And, more importantly, when can you actually buy the OPPO Find X6 Pro? The phone itself will retail for either $872 for the 12GB of RAM model and rising to $1017 for the 16GB of RAM version.

That makes it cheaper than both Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra which is a good thing as more and more consumers are waking up to the fact that maybe Apple and Samsung’s prices are a tad on the bloated side.

But there is one MAJOR downside: the OPPO Find X6 Pro isn’t likely to get a global release date, at least not just yet anyway. The OPPO Find X6 Pro launched on March 21, 2023 and is poised to get a release in China later this month.

But so far OPPO has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a wider, global release. If it doesn’t get a wider release, you might just have to settle for the OnePlus 11.