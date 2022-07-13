If you’re looking for the cheapest, best value unlimited phone plan in the USA, stop right now – you’ve just found it…

Not many companies can boast that they’re owned by Ryan Reynolds. But Mint Mobile can, alongside Wrexham Football Club and Aviation Gin. As CVs go, Reynolds’ is pretty impressive: Deadpool? Check. Sports team owner? Check. Budding telecoms mogul? Check.

Eat your heart out, Rupert Murdoch!

Since buying a controlling stake in US telecoms company Mint Mobile, Reynolds has been on the offensive, leveraging his millions of Instagram followers, prying users away from big carriers like AT&T and Verizon over to Mint Mobile’s way of doing things.

The Cheapest Unlimited Plan In America

In order to stand out from the crowd and make yourself known in the carrier market, you need a couple of things. The first is a decent selection of good phones. Mint Mobile has this down just fine. Second, you need compelling data plans – people use more data now than ever before. Third, you need to offer unlimited data and you need to do it cheaply.

Guess what? Mint Mobile does ALL of these things. But in 2022, when all the other big carriers are hiking up their prices – cos’ inflation – Mint Mobile is doing the exact opposite: it has now reduced the cost of its flagship unlimited data plan – you can now pick it up for just $30 a month.

And it includes:

Unlimited Calls and Texts

4G & 5G Data

Free Mobile Hotspot Access

Free WiFi Calling

Free Calls To Mexico & Canada

Save Mint Mobile Unlimited Plans From $15 A Month... If you’re already running a perfectly good phone and you want to reduce your monthly outgoings, I’d strongly recommend you switch over to one of Mint Mobile’s plans – its unlimited plan is cheaper than most of the big carrier’s 10GB plans. Pros: Unlimited Calls and Texts

Unlimited Calls and Texts 4G & 5G Data

4G & 5G Data Free Mobile Hotspot Access

Free Mobile Hotspot Access Free WiFi Calling

Free WiFi Calling Free Calls To Mexico & Canada VIEW LATEST DEALS

If you don’t need unlimited data, the next best option is probably its 10GB of data per month plan – that’ll set you back just $20. And you get all of the above inclusions, so free unlimited calls and texts, 4G & 5G, and so on. We did the maths, crunched the numbers, and these are some of the cheapest data plans on the market in the USA.

Mint Mobile Runs On T-Mobile’s Network

A lot of MVNO networks are, well… a little rubbish. They go cheap, but they lack the performance where it counts: data speeds, coverage, and overall accountability when things inevitably go wrong.

Mint Mobile is NOT one of these networks; it’s powered by T-Mobile’s award-winning network, so you’re basically good to go wherever you like – be it in the city or out in the boonies. And, unlike nearly all of its peers, Mint Mobile actually has a pretty good customer rating. Verizon’s, for reference, is 1.9 out of 5…

If you’re already running a perfectly good phone and you want to reduce your monthly outgoings, I’d strongly recommend you switch over to one of Mint Mobile’s plans – its unlimited plan is cheaper than most of the big carrier’s 10GB plans.

What’s not to like!?

Save Mint Mobile Unlimited Plans From $15 A Month... If you’re already running a perfectly good phone and you want to reduce your monthly outgoings, I’d strongly recommend you switch over to one of Mint Mobile’s plans – its unlimited plan is cheaper than most of the big carrier’s 10GB plans. Pros: Unlimited Calls and Texts

Unlimited Calls and Texts 4G & 5G Data

4G & 5G Data Free Mobile Hotspot Access

Free Mobile Hotspot Access Free WiFi Calling

Free WiFi Calling Free Calls To Mexico & Canada VIEW LATEST DEALS

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More