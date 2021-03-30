What is The Latest RealMe Phone? A Complete Guide

RealMe phones are cheap, well designed, and pack in tons of specs. But what is the latest RealMe phone? Read on to find out…

The Latest RealMe Phone

The latest RealMe phone is the RealMe 8 and RealMe 8 Pro. After a very interesting and fiercely competitive couple of years, RealMe has grown and grown, levering its command of industrial design, eye for detail, and exceptionally aggressive pricing strategies.

RealMe is now one of the fastest growing phone brands on the market, following on from its successes in India and other emerging markets, the Chinese phone company is now focussing heavily on the UK and Europe.

And right now, its latest phones – which also happen to be two of its best – are the RealMe 8 and RealMe 8 Pro.

RealMe 8 & RealMe 8 Pro

The RealMe 8 Pro is the first budget-focussed Android phone to ship with Samsung’s incredible 108MP HM2 Sensor – the same one found inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Only here, you’ll pay WAY less for access to it. The RealMe 8 Pro retails for £279 – or, if you want to get specific, around 50% less than the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The RealMe 8 Pro doesn’t scrimp in the specs department, either. The phone runs on Android 11 and has Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 720G chipset that is paired with 8GB of RAM.

This is slightly less potent than the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11, both of these phones use the Snapdragon 888 CPU, but the difference is not that great; it certainly isn’t worth an extra £300/£400 for the Mi 11.

In terms of overall processing power and grunt, the RealMe Pro 8 is on a pretty even platform with Google’s Pixel 5. I own the Pixel 5 and have been using it since it came out and I have had ZERO issues with performance.

The main event, however, is, of course, the RealMe 8 Pro’s camera. Fronted by a 108MP sensor, the camera module also features three additional cameras:

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

RealMe 8 & RealMe 8 Pro | Specs Comparison Table

Spec/Hardware RealMe 8 RealMe 8 Pro Dimensions 160.6 x 73.9 x 8 mm 160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Display Size 6.4in Super AMOLED

(1080 x 2400 pixels) 6.4in Super AMOLED

(1080 x 2400 pixels) CPU Mediatek Helio G95 Snapdragon 720G Storage 128GB 128GB Battery Life 5000mAH 4500mAh Camera 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) 5G No No RAM 4GB to 8GB 8GB Expandable Storage Yes Yes Latest Deals VIEW LATEST DEALS VIEW LATEST DEALS A Quick Comparison of How The RealMe 8 Compares To The RealMe 8 Pro

Things To Keep In Mind?

Neither the RealMe 8 nor the RealMe 8 Pro support 5G, however, so if you’re interested in that you’re going to have to look elsewhere – like the Xiaomi Mi 11 or the newly launched OnePlus 9.

With battery life, both phones are solid: the RealMe 8 has a 5000mAh cell and the RealMe 8 Pro uses a 4500mAh. That’s not too big but without 5G, there’ll be less drain on the cell and this should ensure all day uptime even with heavy usage.

Whichever way you slice it, these two phones are brilliant. I would 100% recommend that you check them out if you’re in the market for a phone that packs in a metric-ton of value for money.

