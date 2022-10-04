House of The Dragon Map Lets You Explore Westeros & Essos

If you’ve been watching House of The Dragon and want to get a better understating of where it takes place, you can now explore The House of The Dragon map online

The first season of House of The Dragon is now underway and it is scoring some impressive reviews. Picking up where Game of Thrones left off, HBO’s new show takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, so it is actually more of a prequel than a sequel.

But House of The Dragon does take place inside the same place, albeit a ways back in time. As in Game of Thrones, all of the action in House of The Dragon takes place in Westeros and Essos. Only this time, the focus is on the latter days of the House of Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen Civil War, also known as the “Dance of The Dragons”.

George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal co-developed the show for HBO and the events of House of The Dragon are based on parts of Martin’s A Song of Fire and Fire & Blood. The show’s development kicked off in 2019 and it got its world premiere on HBO and Sky Atlantic on August 21, 2022. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and the show has already been confirmed for a second season.

House of The Dragon Map

If you’ve been watching the first season of House of The Dragon and you want to get a better idea of the lay of the land, so to speak, then you need to check out HBO’s brilliant new interactive map of Westeros and Essos – you can view it here.

The House of The Dragon map gives up an overview of all the places and key locations where the show takes place. The main areas of the map, King’s Landing, for instance, come with interactive elements, so when you click on them you can read all about the history of the place which is a great way to better understand the politics and story arcs in the show.

HBO did something similar for Game of Thrones following the release of the first season. Martin has jam-packed his cinematic universe with so much detail, and so much history that it is hard to cram everything into the show. For die-hard fans of Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon, the map will serve as an integral aspect of your viewing experience.

With the books, you get way more detail about Westeros and Essos, as well as the characters themselves, their motivations, personalities, and, of course, their backstories. In a TV format, quite a bit of this is lost in translation – cramming a 600-page book into ten episodes is always tricky. Plus, some things simply cannot be adapted from a novel into a TV show.

The House of The Dragon map does fill in plenty of the blanks, however, detailing all the main areas where all the action takes place during the first season of House of The Dragon. You’ll want to look at it on a desktop computer though for maximum effect; it doesn’t look quite as good on mobile sadly, as you have to do lots of scrolling around to find stuff.

When is The Final Episode of House of The Dragon Season 1?

The last episode of the first season of House of The Dragon will get a release date on October 23, 2022. The title of the episode is The Black Queen and it is preceded by episode 9, The Green Council, and episode 8, The Lord of The Tides. I would also expect a pretty massive cliffhanger for the end of season one as well in true Game of Thrones fashion.

If you haven’t checked out House of The Dragon yet, you can do so via HBO and HBO Max in the USA and Sky Atlantic in the UK. If you don’t have Sky, you can download and stream episodes of House of The Dragon via Now TV. Alternatively, you can sign up for a Sky package. Right now, Sky Q offers the most bang for your buck.

