Paramount Plus Review: Is It Worth Subscribing?

By Richard Goodwin
Updated: 12/14/22 - 8 min read
Reviews

Is Paramount Plus worth it? Here’s our hot-take on CBS’ new film and TV streaming platform. Is it as good as Netflix and Amazon? Let’s find out…

    Does anybody really need yet another streaming app? As of right now, there’s almost too many to choose from. You have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, HULU, Apple TV+, and Paramount Plus – and that’s just the bigger ones.

    In addition to these streaming platforms, there’s a host of additional, smaller movie and TV streaming apps like Tubi and Peacock. And if you subscribe to all of them, you’re looking at a rather hefty monthly bill.

    I know this because, at one point last year, I had NINE active film and TV streaming app subscriptions. I’ve since slimmed it down to a much more fiscally responsible three.

    But I did recently add in Paramount Plus for the purpose of this review. And you know what? I think I’ll be keeping it for the time being. Here’s why…

    What is Paramount Plus?

    paramount plus reviews
    • Save

    Paramount Plus is the latest entrant into the now INSANELY crowded streaming market. Like Netflix and HBO Max, it is a subscription service and prices start from just $5.99/£6.99 per month which makes it cheaper than both Disney, Amazon, and Netflix.

    There’s also a free 7-day trial which you can access here.

    On top of this, Paramount Plus boasts over 30,000 films and TV shows, covering everything from Hollywood blockbusters and classic films to TV shows from CBS’ arsenal of channels which include Comedy Central, Paramount Network, BET, MTV, and VH1 to name just a few.

    You also have exclusive TV shows like The Offer and Star Trek: Discovery that are only available on Paramount Plus and a host of new shows planned for the next 12 months. As of right now, here’s a selection of some of the best Paramount Plus originals:

    • Mayor of Kingstown
    • 1883
    • Guilty Party
    • Star Trek: Lower Decks
    • Star Trek: Prodigy
    • The Game
    • The Good Fight
    • Evil
    • Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head
    • iCarly
    • Star Trek: Discovery
    • Star Trek: Picard

    It’s also got news, sports, live TV on certain plans, kids programming, and exclusive Paramount films – like Top Gun: Maverick – that are usually only available for rent or purchase on other digital film and movie streaming platforms like Amazon and iTunes.

    In this respect, Paramount Plus is closer to Disney Plus and HULU in how it works. CBS, Paramount’s parent company, controls A LOT of IP and it is this IP, which includes a never-ending stream of new films and shows, that makes it, arguably, a more compelling platform than Netflix.

    How Much Does Paramount Plus Cost?

    • Essential Plan ($4.99 pm): This is the cheapest option but it does include limited commercial breaks inside films and TV shows.
    • Premium Plan ($9.99 pm): This is the premium version of the platform and the one we would recommend as it does not include adverts. It also includes on-demand movies and TV shows as well as access to a live feed from your local CBS affiliate

    What’s On Paramount Plus?

    As for what is currently available on Paramount Plus, we kind of touched on this above. In total, and not included its Live TV element (only available in the US on certain plans), you have around 30,000 TV shows and films at your disposal with new content added every week.

    I cannot, for the sake of my own sanity and this article, list all of the content currently available on Paramount Plus. But what I can do is highlight some of the best films, TV shows, and kids content that is currently available on Paramount Plus.

    TV Shows on Paramount Plus:

    • Young Sheldon
    • Evil
    • The Neighborhood
    • FBI
    • Mom
    • Love Island
    • Chappelle’s Show
    • Comedy Central standup specials
    • Daria
    • Bar Rescue
    • Wings
    • Tosh.0
    • Key & Peele
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race
    • All Rise
    • CSI
    • Survivor
    • The Good Wife
    • Beverly Hills, 90210
    • Big Brother
    • Star Trek series

    Kids’ shows on Paramount Plus:

    • Peppa Pig
    • SpongeBob SquarePants
    • The Fairly Oddparents
    • Blue’s Clues
    • Bob the Builder
    • The Backyardigans
    • Bubble Guppies
    • CatDog
    • Are You Afraid of the Dark?
    • Clarissa Explains it All
    • Dora the Explorer
    • Doug
    • Crashletes
    • iCarly
    • Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
    • Inspector Gadget
    • Strawberry Shortcake
    • Super Mario World
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    • The Thundermans

    Movies on Paramount Plus:

    • Indiana Jones movies
    • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
    • Sin City
    • From Dusk till Dawn
    • Grease
    • The Uninvited
    • Vanilla Sky
    • Tom Gun: Maverick
    • Failure to Launch
    • Minority Report
    • Black Sheep
    • Election
    • Kingpin
    • Nacho Libre
    • Scrooged
    • Sahara
    • Snow Day
    • Up in Smoke
    • Aeon Flux
    • Star Trek movies

    Basically, if you’re worried about there not being enough content on Paramount Plus to warranty signing-up for an account, you can put that concern to bed for good. Paramount Plus has a ton of content and most of it, unlike on Apple TV+ and Netflix, is actually really good too.

    It is arguably one of the best streaming platforms for new films, easily on a par with Disney+ and HULU, and its original shows – Star Trek: Discovery and Evil, for instance – are well worth checking out. In fact, if you’re a Star Trek fan, Paramount Plus is literally the streaming platform of your dreams – it has ALL the Star Trek, old and new.

    CBS All Access vs. Paramount Plus: What’s The Difference?

    CBS All Access was the precursor to Paramount Plus and, for the most part, it was a relatively good platform. But since its rebrand into Paramount Plus, the platform has come on leaps and bounds. It includes everything you got with CBS All Access plus WAY more films and shows.

    CBS likely saw what Disney was doing with its Disney+ and HULU platforms and decided it wanted a piece of the action. Like Disney, CBS controls a lot of popular brands and franchises, so it is uniquely placed to achieve similar things to Disney.

    Disney’s collective streaming platforms (Disney+, HULU, and ESPN) are now bigger than Netflix. CBS has made ALL the right moves with Paramount Plus to make it not only a competitor but likely one of the more dominant streaming platforms inside the next 12 months or so.

    If you like having early access to new films, fresh out of the cinema Paramount Plus is an easy recommendation. I knew little about the platform going in but its selection of movies, new and old, blew me away; there’s just so much awesome stuff available.

    And for $4.99/£6.99 a month, it is massively cheaper than Netflix and Apple TV+ and, arguably, a lot better when it comes to the available selection of films. I got a free trial for Top Gun: Maverick, but I ended up keeping my subscription because the selection of film and TV shows was just so good.

    Paramount Plus Compatible Devices

    Paramount Plus is compatible and will run on the following devices, streaming hardware, consoles, and phones and tablets:

    DeviceParamount+
    Amazon Fire Cube, Stick, TV
    Android phones, tablets
    Android TV
    Apple TV (4th gen.)
    Apple TV 4K
    Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV
    Echo Show
    iPhone, iPad
    LG TVs
    Nintendo Switch
    NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro
    PC, Mac Web browsers
    PlayStation 3, 4, 5
    Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Stick, TV
    Samsung TVs
    Wii
    Xbox 360
    Xfinity Flex, X1

    Is Paramount Plus Worth It?

    In a market as saturated as the film and TV streaming one, in order to compete – or even get a look in – you need great pricing and A LOT of amazing content, including original TV shows and the latest films.

    Whoever oversaw the development and release of Paramount Plus, clearly knew this. Whilst the platform is newer than Netflix and Apple TV+, it has a couple of major USPs over these platforms.

    The first is the price; Paramount Plus is cheaper than everything else on the market right now (prices start from just $4.99/£6.99 per month).

    And the second is its selection of films and TV shows: Paramount Plus has more to offer than most other streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, and, in some respects, Disney too. For this reason, it is well worth checking out Paramount Plus if you haven’t already.

    Just get the free trial here and you’ll quickly understand why I am being so bullish about Paramount Plus and its potential growth in the coming weeks and months.

    Paramount Plus FAQs

    Is Paramount Plus Free?

    You can get a free trial of Paramount Plus for 7 days – it is available here. Once your trial is up, you’ll need to choose a plan. As of right now there are two plans available: 1) Essential Plan from $4.99 per month and 2) Premium Plan for $9.99 per month.

    Does Paramount Plus Stream In 4K?

    Paramount Plus titles are available to watch in 4K, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. You will need to be a Premium Plan subscriber to access 4K content on Paramount Plus, however, as it is not included on the Essential Plan.

    Is Paramount Plus Better Than Netflix?

    If you like having access to the latest films and popular TV shows, you could make the argument that Paramount Plus, with its extensive IP collection that covers more than 30,000 TV shows and films, is better than Netflix for people that like to watch lots of new movies.

    • Save

    Richard Goodwin

    Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

