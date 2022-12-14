Paramount Plus Review: Is It Worth Subscribing?
Is
Paramount Plus is a streaming service that provides access to a huge library of movies and television shows. It is the new home for Paramount Pictures, as well as Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central content. The prices are affordable and offer viewers amazing value for money – and there's even a FREE TRIAL!
- Over 30,000 films and TV shows
- Access latest films first
- Access to a large library of movies and television shows - including originals and exclusives.
- Affordable prices, great value for money.
- Free trial available.
- Includes content from Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central.
Does anybody really need yet another streaming app? As of right now, there’s almost too many to choose from. You have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, HULU, Apple TV+, and
In addition to these streaming platforms, there’s a host of additional, smaller movie and TV streaming apps like Tubi and Peacock. And if you subscribe to all of them, you’re looking at a rather hefty monthly bill.
I know this because, at one point last year, I had NINE active film and TV streaming app subscriptions. I’ve since slimmed it down to a much more fiscally responsible three.
But I did recently add in
What is
Paramount Plus?
Paramount Plus is the latest entrant into the now INSANELY crowded streaming market. Like Netflix and HBO Max, it is a subscription service and prices start from just $5.99/£6.99 per month which makes it cheaper than both Disney, Amazon, and Netflix.
There’s also a free 7-day trial which you can access here.
On top of this,
You also have exclusive TV shows like The Offer and Star Trek: Discovery that are only available on
- Mayor of Kingstown
- 1883
- Guilty Party
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Star Trek: Prodigy
- The Game
- The Good Fight
- Evil
- Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head
- iCarly
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Star Trek: Picard
It’s also got news, sports, live TV on certain plans, kids programming, and exclusive
In this respect,
How Much Does
Paramount Plus Cost?
- Essential Plan ($4.99 pm): This is the cheapest option but it does include limited commercial breaks inside films and TV shows.
- Premium Plan ($9.99 pm): This is the premium version of the platform and the one we would recommend as it does not include adverts. It also includes on-demand movies and TV shows as well as access to a live feed from your local CBS affiliate
What’s On
Paramount Plus?
As for what is currently available on
I cannot, for the sake of my own sanity and this article, list all of the content currently available on
TV Shows on
Paramount Plus:
- Young Sheldon
- Evil
- The Neighborhood
- FBI
- Mom
- Love Island
- Chappelle’s Show
- Comedy Central standup specials
- Daria
- Bar Rescue
- Wings
- Tosh.0
- Key & Peele
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- All Rise
- CSI
- Survivor
- The Good Wife
- Beverly Hills, 90210
- Big Brother
- Star Trek series
Kids’ shows on
Paramount Plus:
- Peppa Pig
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- The Fairly Oddparents
- Blue’s Clues
- Bob the Builder
- The Backyardigans
- Bubble Guppies
- CatDog
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Clarissa Explains it All
- Dora the Explorer
- Doug
- Crashletes
- iCarly
- Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
- Inspector Gadget
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Super Mario World
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Thundermans
Movies on
Paramount Plus:
- Indiana Jones movies
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Sin City
- From Dusk till Dawn
- Grease
- The Uninvited
- Vanilla Sky
- Tom Gun: Maverick
- Failure to Launch
- Minority Report
- Black Sheep
- Election
- Kingpin
- Nacho Libre
- Scrooged
- Sahara
- Snow Day
- Up in Smoke
- Aeon Flux
- Star Trek movies
Basically, if you’re worried about there not being enough content on
It is arguably one of the best streaming platforms for new films, easily on a par with Disney+ and HULU, and its original shows – Star Trek: Discovery and Evil, for instance – are well worth checking out. In fact, if you’re a Star Trek fan,
CBS All Access vs.
Paramount Plus: What’s The Difference?
CBS All Access was the precursor to
CBS likely saw what Disney was doing with its Disney+ and HULU platforms and decided it wanted a piece of the action. Like Disney, CBS controls a lot of popular brands and franchises, so it is uniquely placed to achieve similar things to Disney.
Disney’s collective streaming platforms (Disney+, HULU, and ESPN) are now bigger than Netflix. CBS has made ALL the right moves with
If you like having early access to new films, fresh out of the cinema
And for $4.99/£6.99 a month, it is massively cheaper than Netflix and Apple TV+ and, arguably, a lot better when it comes to the available selection of films. I got a free trial for Top Gun: Maverick, but I ended up keeping my subscription because the selection of film and TV shows was just so good.
Paramount Plus Compatible Devices
Paramount Plus is compatible and will run on the following devices, streaming hardware, consoles, and phones and tablets:
|Device
|Paramount+
|Amazon Fire Cube, Stick, TV
|✔
|Android phones, tablets
|✔
|Android TV
|✔
|Apple TV (4th gen.)
|✔
|Apple TV 4K
|✔
|Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV
|✔
|Echo Show
|✔
|iPhone, iPad
|✔
|LG TVs
|—
|Nintendo Switch
|—
|NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro
|✔
|PC, Mac Web browsers
|✔
|PlayStation 3, 4, 5
|✔
|Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Stick, TV
|✔
|Samsung TVs
|✔
|Wii
|—
|Xbox 360
|✔
|Xfinity Flex, X1
|✔
Is
Paramount Plus Worth It?
In a market as saturated as the film and TV streaming one, in order to compete – or even get a look in – you need great pricing and A LOT of amazing content, including original TV shows and the latest films.
Whoever oversaw the development and release of
The first is the price; Paramount Plus is cheaper than everything else on the market right now (prices start from just $4.99/£6.99 per month).
And the second is its selection of films and TV shows: Paramount Plus has more to offer than most other streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, and, in some respects, Disney too. For this reason, it is well worth checking out
Just get the free trial here and you’ll quickly understand why I am being so bullish about
Paramount Plus FAQs
Is Paramount Plus Free?
You can get a free trial of Paramount Plus for 7 days – it is available here. Once your trial is up, you’ll need to choose a plan. As of right now there are two plans available: 1) Essential Plan from $4.99 per month and 2) Premium Plan for $9.99 per month.
Does Paramount Plus Stream In 4K?
Paramount Plus titles are available to watch in 4K, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. You will need to be a Premium Plan subscriber to access 4K content on Paramount Plus, however, as it is not included on the Essential Plan.
Is Paramount Plus Better Than Netflix?
If you like having access to the latest films and popular TV shows, you could make the argument that Paramount Plus, with its extensive IP collection that covers more than 30,000 TV shows and films, is better than Netflix for people that like to watch lots of new movies.

