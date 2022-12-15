Paramount Plus is Cheaper Than Netflix – Here’s Why…
If you want to dethrone the king, you gotta get aggressive on your pricing. Here’s why
In order to “break” into the hugely competitive VOD market and scrape back some market share from the likes of Netflix and Disney, CBS has gone all out aggressive with the pricing for its
This move, savvy as it is, will help the platform – especially during the run up to Xmas 2022 – earn itself a raft of new subscribers.
It got me several months back; I wanted to watch Top Gun: Maverick, so I took a free trial of
I then quickly learnt that it was A) cheaper than Netflix, and B) had more stuff that I wanted to watch – movies from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as newer titles, and classic Hollywood cinema.
Netflix, meanwhile, seems to be descending into an endless pit of mediocrity, producing torrents of poorly received films, canceling excellent shows before they get going, and placing far too much emphasis on reality TV.
There are gems in there, of course, shows like Squid Game, Better Call Saul, as well as the old good movie here and there, but these “iconic” shows seem to be happening less and less. Indeed, Netflix’s current focus appears to be cheap-to-make, utter nonsense like Too Hot To Handle, Love is Blind, and Nailed It.
So, if you’re a miserable old git like me, perhaps
Paramount Plus Price (Compared To Netflix)
If you subscribe to
This makes
Netflix even charges a premium for 1080p streaming resolution – $15.49 per month.
How Much Does
Paramount Plus Cost?
With
Whichever way you slice it, Paramount Plus is far better value for money.
And with
The Current State of The VOD Market – Late-2022
Netflix is the unabashed king of VOD streaming. It has the most subscribers, the most award winning shows, and it is available in the most countries – 190 at the last count.
Its days as the de facto streaming platform for most people, however, could be coming to an end.
Shareholders seems to be waking up to this fact, that Netflix is now under threat from all sides by other, bigger media conglomerates, which is why Netflix’s share price has been all over the place during the past 18 months.
Netflix’s current biggest problem is, of course, Disney.
Disney – through its Disney+, ESPN, and HULU platforms – is now nipping at its heels. Collectively, meaning across its three streaming platforms, Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix. And Disney+ isn’t even available in most countries outside the US and Europe.
But Netflix also has “other” problems related to its business model. As more and more streaming platforms emerge, companies like CBS, Disney, and HBO will NOT licence their content to Netflix; instead, they’ll use their collective IP to drive subscribers to their platforms.
This has been Disney’s MO with Disney+ since day one. It owns most of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, spanning nearly every conceivable genre from action and adventure to horror and animation.
With this staggering amount of IP, it can create myriad new films and TV shows and then make them ONLY available on ITS streaming platforms.
This is why Disney+ and HULU are growing rapidly and Netflix is struggling to meet investor demands for growth.
Sadly for Netflix, I don’t see things getting any better for Netflix because with competing services like
Paramount Plus is Closer To Disney+ Than Netflix
If you didn’t already know, CBS – the company behind
With films,
And then CBS has its TV channels which include: MTV, Logo, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and VH1 to name just a few.
And, yes, you get access to ALL of this stuff inside
As with Disney,
This means, compared to Netflix, you get access to newer movies, more often – and this is important if you’re a film buff that likes early access to the latest Hollywood blockbusters.
Paramount Pictures produces hundreds of new movies every year, and from now on
Paramount Plus is a streaming service that provides access to a huge library of movies and television shows. It is the new home for Paramount Pictures, as well as Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central content. The prices are affordable and offer viewers amazing value for money – and there's even a FREE TRIAL!
- Over 30,000 films and TV shows
- Access latest films first
- Access to a large library of movies and television shows - including originals and exclusives.
- Affordable prices, great value for money.
- Free trial available.
- Includes content from Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central.
