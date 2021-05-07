Found A Lost AirTag? What ANDROID Owners Need To Know

Apple’s AirTags are a boon to people who easily lose their items–like keys and wallets. The tiny devices let iPhone owners track them down. But what happens if you FOUND a lost AirTag? And what can Android owners do?

Apple’s newest gadget is called an AirTag. It’s a tiny device about the size of a large coat button. You can slip it into a wallet or purse, or attach it to objects like keys, umbrellas, and even bicycles. Then, if you misplace one of these items, you can use the Find My network to track it across the city or in your own home.

AirTag support was introduced with iOS 14.5 and the gadgets have a ton of features. We’ve already told you how to factory reset an AirTag, how to track an AirTag, and how to set up an AirTag. But what do you do if you find someone else’s AirTag? And does it matter if you are an Android owner?

Found a Lost AirTag?

Appel is already selling boatloads of AirTags. So as time goes on, it’s very likely you might stumble upon one that is not your own when you are out and about. Though AirTags are small, they are fairly easy to spot. That’s because they feature a bright white front and a shiny silver back.

If you find an AirTag while you are out and about there’s a good change it will be attached to something–like a pair of house keys or an umbrella. But you also may find an AirTag all by its lonesome. This means the AirTag could have slipped out of someone’s wallet or purse if they didn’t attached it with an AirTag accessory like an AirTag keyring.

If you find a lot AirTag, you can still help get it back to its owner even if you don’t own an iPhone. We’ll detail how below.

But first, it’s important to say that if you find an unknown AirTag actually in your stuff–like in your coat pocket or purse–and you didn’t put it there, it’s very likely someone may be trying to stalk you. In that case here is what to do if someone is trying to stalk you with an AirTag.

Found a Lost AirTag? What iPhone Owners Should Do

If you have an iPhone 6s or newer and find a lost AirTag there’s a chance you can help get it back to its owner (and any item the lost AirTag is attached to). All AirTags can be read by NFC-equipped iPhones, which include the iPhone 6s or higher.

So if you find a lost iPhone and have an iPhone 6s or later, do the following:

Tap and hold your iPhone up to the white side of the AirTag. This will allow your iPhone to interface with the lost AirTag via its NFC chip.

On your iPhone’s screen you’ll see a notification appear. It will be a web link that says Open “found.apple.com” in Safari. Tap the notification to open the link in Safari.

On the website you are taken to, you’ll see the serial number of the AirTag you have found. If the AirTag’s owner has put the AirTag in Lost Mode, you will also see a message with instructions on how to contact the owner (such as their phone number so you can call or text them).

Found a Lost AirTag? What Android Owners Should Do

You don’t need to own an iPhone to help the owner of a lost AirTag out. If you. Are an Android owner and find a lost AirTag, you can still scan the AirTag as long as your Android phone has a NFC reader built in.

Here’s what to do if you own an Android phone with an NFC chip and find a lost AirTag:

Tap and hold your Android up to the white side of the AirTag. This will allow your Android phone to interface with the lost AirTag via its NFC chip.

On your phone’s screen you’ll see a notification appear. It will be a web link that says Open “found.apple.com” in your default browser. Tap the notification to open the link in your default browser.

On the website you are taken to, you’ll see the serial number of the AirTag you have found. If the AirTag’s owner has put the AirTag in Lost Mode, you will also see a message with instructions on how to contact the owner (such as their phone number so you can call or text them).

And that’s it! Pretty cool, huh? So if you do find a lost AirTag–no matter if you are an iPhone or Android user–you can be a hero by helping return it to its rightful owner.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.