10 Things You’ll Be Able To Do With Apple’s AirTags

Apple’s AirTags are due to be released in 2021. Here’s 10 cool things you’ll be able to do with the Bluetooth-powered tiles once they’re official…

According to the latest intel, Apple’s AirTags will get a launch and release at some point in Q2 2021. This isn’t gospel, but plenty of sources now claim Apple is mass-producing its Bluetooth-enabled tile accessories.

And that usually means a release date is right around the corner.

The concept of AirTags isn’t original; you can already get bluetooth-powered tracking tiles – you have inexpensive options like Tile which work with both iPhone and Android.

But AirTags USP will be that they deeply integrate with iPhone inside the Find My app.

Ahead of the release of Apple’s AirTags, we decided to to do some research on them in a bid to find out what you will be able to do with them once they’re official.

If you’re new to the concept of bluetooth tracking tiles, here’s a breakdown of 10 things you will be able to do with Apple’s AirTags once they land later this year…

Things You Can Do With AirTags

#1 – Find Lost Pets

Have you ever lost a pet? It sucks. With AirTags, however, you’ll never have to worry about this again because you can attach an AirTag your dog or cat’s collar and this will keep you up to date on their location at all times.

So, if they do disappear one day, or are gone for longer than usual, you can quickly open the Find My app and check where they are. As someone that owns both cats and dogs and lives in the middle of nowhere, this feature alone is one of the main reasons I’d buy an AirTag as soon as they’re available.

#2 – Never Lose Luggage Again

Who’s had their luggage lost by an airline? It sucks, right? Well, with AirTags, you can simply place one inside your luggage and then, in the event that it gets lost, quickly find its location and share it with the airline, saving you potentially hours (or days) of waiting around.

If you’re a frequent traveller, placing an AirTag in your luggage might be one of the best travel hacks you can do in 2021 and beyond. No one likes flying 13 hours around the world to discover they then have to go shopping to buy an entirely new set of clothes.

#3 – Find Your Car Keys

If you’re prone to losing or misplacing your car keys – or even your house keys – with AirTags, you will be able to quickly find them. Because AirTags will have a built in speaker that emits a sound, all you’ll have to do to locate lost keys is open Find My, select the keys you want to find, and tap Make A Chime to locate them.

#4 – Tag Your Kids

If you have young kids and you’re worried about losing them in shopping malls or elsewhere, you could make them a necklace or something similar with an AirTag attached to it.

Alternatively, if you know you’re going somewhere big with plenty of opportunities for a little one to run off, you could place one in their pocket or backpack.

Either way, with AirTags, you will be able to keep track of your kids – providing they don’t take off or lose the AirTag.

#5 – Set Boundary Alarms / Alerts

This AirTags feature is really cool, and it has loads of commercial applications (particularly in farming). You can set up boundaries for each AirTag, say, a 100 meter boundary around your home, and if the AirTag leaves this area, you’ll get an alert on your iPhone.

This feature is great for loads of things. If you have a really expensive guitar, for instance, or something similar, and you definitely do not want it leaving your home or office, you can set up an alarm that will fire if it does. Again, this feature would also work great on pets too.

#6 – Track & Locate Dangerous Items

Plenty of people own guns in America. If you do own a gun, you’re likely storing it in a safe manner, someplace where no one but you can access it. With AirTags, you can add an extra layer of protection by being able to track or set an alert up if it is moved.

If someone does move your firearm, this would trigger and alarm, alerting you that it has been moved. And with things like this, you’ll definitely want to know if the security of your storage location has been compromised.

#7 – Red Balloons & Augmented Reality

Apple is said to be working on an Augmented Reality feature for AirTags, whereby when looking for a lost object, a Red Ballon will float above its location.

In practice, this would work by holding you iPhone up and using it as a viewfinder. You’d scan the area in front of you and look for a red ballon which indicates the exact location of your lost item.

#8 – Find Lost Treasure In The Ocean

AirTags will be completely waterproof, according to reports, so this means that you will be able to locate items even if they’re lost underwater – like in the sea.

If you surf or regularly spend time in water, and you lose your iPhone, or something else, with AirTags, you’ll be able to find its exact location. And then you can go diving in search of some Red Balloons.

#9 – Find Your Car In Airport Carparks

Have you ever parked in a massive airport carpark, gone on holiday, and come back two weeks later only to realise you have no idea where you parked? Well, with AirTags, this problem is no longer something you need to worry about.

Simply having an AirTag in your car will allow you to find it easily using the Find My app. This applies to any setting too – from theme parks to your local supermarket. If your car has an AirTag in it, you’ll be able to find it.

Having an AirTag in your car is also handy if it gets stolen too, as you can quickly locate it in the Find My app and then share the location with the police. Just make sure you stash the AirTag someplace a criminal wouldn’t find it.

#10 – Find Out Where You Cat Goes

Because you can use AirTags to find things on a map, you can also use it to find out where things go. In this context, you could use an AirTag to see what your cat gets up to and where it goes at night and in the day.

Once AirTags become popular, they’ll be available in all shapes and sizes. The pet market is HUGE, so Apple will almost certain create – or allow third-party companies – to design and release pet-specific tiles that leverage its AirTags technology.

Don’t want to wait for AirTags? Check out Tile – you can do most of the stuff listed above, and Tile works with both iPhone and Android too.

