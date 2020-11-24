What is Amazon Renewed? The Essential Guide For 2020

If you’re looking to save money on your next phone, is Amazon Renewed worth a look? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Amazon Renewed?

You’ve heard of refurbished phones, right? If you haven’t, a refurbished phone is simply a phone that has, for one reason or another, been sent back to the manufacturer.

Once that phone has been fixed, it is classed as “refurbished” and can no longer be solid as a “new” phone. The phone is then sold to businesses and retailers that specialize in selling refurbished technology – retailers like Gazelle and Amazon via its Renewed program.

Because Amazon is the biggest retailer in the world, it is obviously a great place to shop for refurbished phones. But it’s not just phones that Amazon sells inside its Renewed program; you can also pick up things like Apple Watch and other peripherals like headphones and AirPods.

Our #1 Pick For Refurbished Tech In 2020 Amazon Renewed: Shop Refurbished & Pre-Owned Products SAVE 20% to 40% on Tech Products... Amazon Renewed has thousands of refurbished products for sale. You could save anywhere from 20% to 40% on phones, tablets, MacBooks, Cameras, kitchen and home ware, garden stuff, and office supplies. If you want to save some cash in 2020, Amazon Renewed is a great place to start… Save VIEW PRODUCTS (USA AMAZON) VIEW PRODUCTS (UK AMAZON)

What Is Meant By Renewed In Amazon?

Renewed is Amazon’s name for refurbished or reconditioned technology products or items. If you see a product inside Amazon that says “renewed” next to it, that product has been refurbished – this is why it is cheaper than normal.

If you’re in the market to save some money, buying refurbished tech – say a phone or a PC – is one of the quickest ways to do this. Compared to buying new, you could save anywhere from 30% to 50%, depending on the product.

I’ve personally bought several refurbished iPhones over the years and a couple of MacBooks too – one direct from Apple, the other via Gazelle.

But if you want the most choice, go with Amazon – it has more options for refurbished tech than anybody else. Not that this is surprising. This is Amazon we’re talking about here.

But aside from phones, what else can you get inside Amazon Renewed?

Products Included In Amazon Renewed

Smartphones

Computers

Home & Kitchen

Tools

Smartwatches

Gaming

Tablets

Action Cameras

Lawn & Garden

Office Products

Home Entertainment

Headphones

I know what you’re thinking: they probably look bad, or they’re scratched, scuffed, and/or damaged. This is a common misconception about refurbished technology. More often than not, a refurbished phone, for instance, looks more or less brand new.

“In contrast to the recent declines in the new smartphone market, as well as the forecast for minimal growth in new shipments over the next few years, the used market for smartphones shows no signs of slowing down across all parts of the globe,” said Anthony Scarsella, IDC “Refurbished and used devices continue to provide cost-effective alternatives to both consumers and businesses that are looking to save money when purchasing a smartphone. Moreover, the ability for vendors to push more affordable refurbished devices in markets in which they normally would not have a presence is helping these players grow their brand as well as their ecosystem of apps, services, and accessories.”

I have bought multiple refurbished technology items, from iPhones to MacBooks, and they have always worked perfectly and looked almost as good as new. The only real difference between a new product and a refurbished product is that the refurbished product does not come in official packaging.

Usually, a refurbished phone – either via Amazon Renewed or Gazelle – comes in a plain white box. This isn’t a problem. At least, I never thought it was. You get a phone charger included. Or, if it is a PC or headphones all the relevant accessories like spare cables and charging kit.

“Refurbished” is Not The Same As “Used”

A refurbished item is not the same as a used item of tech that you might buy off someone on Facebook Marketplace or Craig’s List. A used phone is just a phone that has been used and abused by a person and is then sold on to another person for an agreed fee.

A refurbished item of tech is completely different. For one, it has been sent back to the manufacturer, either because of a fault or because the user couldn’t keep up with payments from the product, and cannot, therefore, be resold as a new phone.

If something is wrong with the phone, for example, the manufacturer will then fix the problem and then, once the phone is back in working order, it will pass the phone onto a reseller like Amazon Renewed or Gazelle. Those companies will then market and sell the refurbished phone to you, the end-user.

With Amazon Renewed, you also get a warranty and water-tight quality assurances from Amazon about the condition of the product. It has to meet certain criteria before it is allowed to even be sold as part of Amazon’s Renewed program.

Here’s the official line via Amazon on how it operates its Renewed program:

The inspection and testing process typically includes a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process carried out by the supplier, or by Amazon. The products have no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away. The products may be packaged in a generic box and come with the accessories expected for a new product, with exceptions, if any, mentioned on the product detail page.

And if that wasn’t enough, Amazon even guarantees the following things:

90 Day Free Returns Product

One-on-One Customer Support

1-Year Returns on Premium iPhone

What does this mean? Simple: you can go and buy anything via Amazon Renewed today and, if something isn’t right with it, you can return it and get your money back within 90 days of completing the purchase.

That’s basically three months, so technically you’re even covered if something happens to the phone after a month’s worth of usage. Obviously, it has to be a latent fault with the product, not something you have done like dropping it and smashing the screen.

In a post COVID world, where things like a job are no longer secure or guaranteed, saving money and buying your tech in a smarter fashion is an important transition to make. If you want value for money, a quality product, but you can live it not being brand new, then Amazon Renewed will be your new best friend. Take a look at my refurbished iPhone XS Max unboxing below:

Ever since I bought my first item of refurbished tech, I’ve been hooked. If you’re looking at buying something that costs over $400 – like a PC or a MacBook – being able to save 30% to 40% adds up to a pretty sizeable chunk of change.

Even smaller items like headphones and AirPods are available inside Amazon Renewed. Case in point: you can pick up a pair of AirPods for $123 or if you want some actual, proper headphones a pair of Bose QC35 II headphones for $218 – they’re usually $300+

Have a look for yourself, you’ll find a myriad of cool deals, offers, and savings.

And I guarantee, once you go refurbished, you will not go back. Owning something outright at a manageable price is always better than spreading out the cost of something over months and months. You don’t need new tech, you just need good tech. And good tech doesn’t always have to be brand new.

Our #1 Pick For Refurbished Tech In 2020 Amazon Renewed: Shop Refurbished & Pre-Owned Products SAVE 20% to 40% on Tech Products... Amazon Renewed has thousands of refurbished products for sale. You could save anywhere from 20% to 40% on phones, tablets, MacBooks, Cameras, kitchen and home ware, garden stuff, and office supplies. If you want to save some cash in 2020, Amazon Renewed is a great place to start… Save VIEW PRODUCTS (USA AMAZON) VIEW PRODUCTS (UK AMAZON)

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is a renewed product on Amazon? A renewed product on Amazon simply means that product is refurbished. A refurbished product means a product has been returned to the manufacturer, say Apple, for instance, and is then fixed and then sold back to retailers like Amazon where the phone is sold as a refurbished or “renewed” device.

Q: What is the difference between renewed and refurbished on Amazon? Nothing. When Amazon says “renewed” it means the exact same things as “refurbished” or “reconditioned”. The product is NOT used either. It has been fixed and checked by the manufacturer before being resold to Amazon. Amazon will the check the product to ensure it is all in working order before selling it via its Renewed program.

Q: What is a renewed price on Amazon? When a product sold on Amazon is classed as refurbished, it cannot be sold as a new product. For this reason, Amazon has a special silo where it exclusively sells renewed – or refurbished – products. The renewed price is always lower than the new price, usually by as much as 20% to 40%.

Q: What is renewed iPhone on Amazon? A renewed iPhone on Amazon means an iPhone that has been sent back to Apple, fixed, and then resold onto third-party retailers like Amazon. The iPhone in question will look and function as good as new. But because it has been sold once, it cannot be sold as a new product. This is why it is now designated as a “renewed” or refurbished product.