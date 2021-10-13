iPhone 13 Black Friday Deals – What’s The Deal This Year?

Will there be any iPhone 13 Black Friday deals this year? Here’s what we know so far and some tips on finding the best iPhone Black Friday deals…

When it comes to Black Friday, Apple is a bit of a grinch. It never takes part in Black Friday, so you will not find any kinds of deals on its official store. If you want to pick up Black Friday deals on iPhones – as well as other Apple products – you will have to look elsewhere.

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals on the iPhone 13, again, this is going to be tricky. The phone is still relatively new and networks and carriers run slim margins on them as is, so the likelihood of finding any iPhone 13 Black Friday Deals this year is pretty slim.

Where To Find Best iPhone Black Friday Deals?

If you want a decent Black Friday deal on an iPhone, you need to look outside the official channels. Or, go with an older model like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11. Networks and carriers that still have stock of the iPhone 12 will almost certainly put it on sale during Black Friday 2021.

This means, whether you’re in the US or the UK, you stand a strong chance of picking up a discounted iPhone 12 model from carriers and networks. I mean, just take a look at some of the savings you could have made during Black Friday 2020:

Save up to 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 at ATT.com

Get up to $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 series at Verizon.com

Save up to $700 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max at ATT.com

Save on prepaid & no contract iPhone 11 models at BoostMobile.com

Save up to $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max at Verizon.com

These types of iPhone Black Friday sales will return during Black Friday 2021, so keep this page bookmarked – we’ll update it with all the latest iPhone Black Friday deals as soon as they’re live.

What About iPad Black Friday Sales?

With Apple’s iPads, it is a similar story. Although it is not quite as depressing as trying to find iPhone 13 Black Friday deals. With iPad, you have lots of options with respect to where you get one from, including brick and mortar stores as well as online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

You will also be able to make MEGA savings on refurbished iPads during Black Friday 2021. Gazelle always has EPIC Black Friday sales, sales that span its entire collection of iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

For me, this is where the smart money is. I’d never buy a brand new iPad. I’d much rather run a 2018 iPad Pro than a new iPad. The specs are better, the design is better, and you get way more bang for your buck. And the 2018 iPad Pro will cost around the same as a new standard iPad.

What’s The Best Black Friday iPhone Deal?

If you want to pick up a brilliant iPhone deal this Black Friday, my advice would be to look at older models – think the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and, at a push, the iPhone 12 range. These will all be discounted during Black Friday 2021. Apple’s latest iPhone, the iPhone 13, will not – it’s just too new.

Me? I’d be looking at the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max. With a Black Friday discount, you’ll probably be able to pick one up for around the same price as a new, standard iPhone 13. Not bad, right? And unlike the iPhone 11 series, Apple’s iPhone 12 range has 5G, so it is future-proofed.

Here’s ALL The Best Retailers To Follow This Black Friday

