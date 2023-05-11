Understanding Apple Services Charges: A Comprehensive Guide

If your deep into Apple’s ecosystem, you need to get au fait with its Services Charges because, left unchecked, they can soon add up. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Services Charges…

As an Apple user, you’ve probably seen charges from Apple on your bank or credit card statement labeled as “Apple Services” and these, most of the time, are pre-planned, meaning you subscribed to something and are fully aware that you’ll be billed – if you’re organized.

I’ve been using Apple products for years and, despite many attempts to improve myself, I am sadly not an organised person, so every now and then I’ll see something on my bank statement and the little voice in my head will say: WHY THE HELL IS APPLE CHARGING ME!?

Most of the time, it’s something I’ve been suckered into – like 30 days of free access to Apple TV+ or something similar. But there’s a lesson here for all us: it pays, figuratively and literally, to know about Apple’s myriad services charges.

And the topic might be slightly dry, you’re boy here has done all the hard work for you, so let’s now delve into the murky and often-times expensive world of Apple Services Charges.

By the end of this little guide, you’ll know A) what Apple Services Charges are, B) how they work, and C) how to get out of any errant services charges you no longer require.

Let’s do this…

What Are Apple Services Charges? Apple Services Charges are payments made for any of Apple’s various digital services. These services can include but are not limited to: Apple Music : This is Apple’s music streaming service, similar to Spotify. It offers individual, family, and student plans with monthly charges.

: This is Apple’s music streaming service, similar to Spotify. It offers individual, family, and student plans with monthly charges. iCloud Storage : All Apple users get 5GB of iCloud storage for free, but if you need more space, you’ll have to pay for it monthly. Plans range from 50GB to 2TB.

: All Apple users get 5GB of iCloud storage for free, but if you need more space, you’ll have to pay for it monthly. Plans range from 50GB to 2TB. Apple TV+ : Apple’s streaming video service, offering a range of exclusive shows and movies.

: Apple’s streaming video service, offering a range of exclusive shows and movies. Apple Arcade : A monthly gaming subscription service providing access to over 100 ad-free games.

: A monthly gaming subscription service providing access to over 100 ad-free games. Apple News+ : This service provides access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers.

: This service provides access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers. App Store purchases or in-app purchases : These are one-time charges for buying apps or making purchases within apps.

: These are one-time charges for buying apps or making purchases within apps. Apple Books: Purchases or rentals of books or audiobooks also fall under Apple Services charges.

If you’re getting charged by Apple for something, it means either you, or someone that has access to your iPhone, has subscribed to the service. If you have kids, this is something you need to be wary of – my three year old knows his way around my phone better than I do.

And subscriptions can quickly add up too; Apple Music is $10 a month, Apple TV+ is $6.99 and Apple’s myriad of other services which include things like iCloud and Apple Arcade range from $0.99 to $20 or more.

Keeping on top of your subscriptions, for this reason, is key – especially if you’re trying to be more fiscally cautious. If you don’t use something, cancel the subscription – here’s how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone.

How Do Apple Services Charges Work?

Pin

When you sign up for a subscription service from Apple, you agree to a recurring monthly or annual charge, billed through the payment method tied to your Apple ID which will either be your debit or credit card.

In-app purchases and App Store purchases are billed at the time of purchase. Subscription services, on the other hand, are generally charged at the beginning of the billing cycle. But all of them will take money from the bank account associated with your Apple ID.

How To Keep Your Apple Services Charges In Check

It’s essential to keep a few things in mind regarding Apple Services charges, especially if you’re looking to reduce your monthly outgoings. My advice? Review what Apple services you actually use and then, kill the ones you aren’t regularly using.

For instance, I had both Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions, totalling nearly $20 a month. I seldom used either; I’m more of a Spotify kinda guy. After months of Apple slowly sneaking money out of my account for services I wasn’t using, I finally bite the bullet and cancelled both.

Free trials: Many Apple services offer a free trial period. However, once this period ends, the service automatically converts to a paid subscription unless you cancel before the trial ends. Cancellation policy: If you cancel a subscription, the service will typically continue until the end of the current billing cycle. Family sharing: Some subscriptions, like Apple Music family plans or iCloud storage, allow for family sharing. Keep in mind that the organizer’s payment method is charged for all joined accounts. Refund policy: Apple has a strict policy on refunds. They are typically only given in cases of unauthorized purchases. If you’ve purchased an app, book, or service by mistake, contact Apple Support as soon as possible. Billing errors: Check your purchase history if you see a charge you don’t recognize. If it’s not listed there, someone else might be using your payment information. Contact Apple Support and your bank in this case. Managing subscriptions: You can manage or cancel your subscriptions from your Apple ID account settings.