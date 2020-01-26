Spread the love







Back in the day, it was a MAJOR pain to cancel subscriptions. When people subscribed to physical magazines, you literally needed to call the company and argue with them to not let your subscription auto-renew.

In the digital age, canceling a subscription has gotten a bit easier–though some digital subscriptions make you jump through hoops still to cancel it. That’s unless you sign up for the digital subscription through an iPhone app.

Apple has done a tremendous job of making it dead simple for people to cancel subscriptions to apps, publications, and services they subscribed to on their iPhone.

It doesn’t matter if that subscription is to Apple’s own services, like Apple Music, third-party apps like Tinder, or digital subscriptions like magazines. The short of it is, if you used an Apple service (in-app purchases included) to sign up for a subscription, you can cancel that subscription just as easily on your iPhone.

How To Cancel Subscriptions On iPhone

That’s because Apple lets you manage all your subscriptions in one place–so you can always see what you’re subscribed to at any time, see how much it costs you, and see when the subscription will automatically renew or expire.

Here’s how to view and cancel your subscriptions on your iPhone:

Tap the Settings app on iOS 13 or higher. At the top of the Settings app tap your Apple ID profile (this will be your name and picture). On the Apple ID screen, tap Subscriptions. On the Subscriptions screen, you’ll see all your active and expired subscriptions. If you have an Active subscription and want to cancel it, tap that subscription in the Active list. On the Edit Subscription screen tap Cancel Subscription. A popup will appear asking you if you want to really cancel the subscription. Click Confirm.

And that’s it! Now that subscription will not renew. If you still have some time left on the current subscription, you’ll still be able to use it until the original date it would have expired on.

One big IMPORTANT note: some subscription services you use on your iPhone, for example, Netflix, might not appear on your Subscriptions screen in the steps above. If a subscription you know you have doesn’t appear there it means you did not sign up for that subscription through the App Store or an in-app purchase. In that case, you’ll need to go to the subscription service’s website to find out how to cancel it.

One more thing: if you’re using an older version of iOS on your iPhone you may not find your subscriptions in the steps listed above. If that’s the case you’ll need to cancel them this alternate way:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the section where it has your Apple ID name and info. Tap iTunes & App Store. Tap on your Apple ID name at the top. In the popup window, choose View Apple ID. Tap Subscriptions. Tap on the subscription you want to cancel. On the next screen tap on Cancel Subscription.