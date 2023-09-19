Quick iPhone Photo Crop: This Is The Fastest Way To Crop A Photo On iPhone

Pin

On iOS 17 and later you can now perform a photo crop in seconds. In this post, we detail the fastest ever way to crop a photo on iPhone.

If you’re first getting started in photo editing, one of the beginner steps you learn how to do is crop a photo. Cropping is such an essential part of photo editing that Apple’s iPhone has had the ability to crop photos since the first iPhone came out.

Since then, cropping abilities in iPhone have improved with additional features and settings. However, in iOS 17 and later Apple has also made cropping much quicker. Here’s what you need to know about cropping photos on your iPhone if you want to do it as quickly as possible.

Quick iPhone Photo Crop: The FASTEST Way To Crop A Photo

As long as your iPhone is running iOS 17 or later, you can take advantage of the new quick way to perform a photo crop. Here’s how to do it.

Open the Photos app. Find a photo you want to crop. Zoom in on the photo to only the area that you want to keep appears on your iPhone’s screen. Tap the crop button that has appeared on the zoomed-in photo. The crop screen will now appear. You’ll notice that it only shows the cropped portion of the photo, which should match the aspect ratio of your iPhone’s display perfectly. If you are happy with this, tap the Done button. Alternately, continue on using the rest of the crop tools as you want.

This is without a doubt the fastest way to crop a photo on the iPhone ever.

Pin

Quick iPhone Photo Crop: Change The Default Aspect Ratio Of The Quick Photo Crop

By default, the quick photo crop will match the dimensions of your iPhone’s screen. Apple calls this “Fullscreen” and it’s the type of quick crop you’ll want to use if you are making an iPhone wallpaper out of a photo.

However, you can also make it so a quick photo crop defaults to a widescreen (9:16) aspect ratio or a square ratio. Here’s who to set quick photo crop to fullscreen, original, widescreen, or square:

Open the Photos app. Find a photo you want to crop. Zoom in on the photo to only the area that you want to keep appears on your iPhone’s screen. Tap and hold the crop button that has appeared on the zoomed-in photo. From the dropdown menu that appears, select either fullscreen, original, widescreen, or square.

This setting will now be maintained for future quick crops. That is, it will be the default aspect ratio quick crops in the future default to until you change the default aspect ratio again.

Quick iPhone Photo Crop: System Requirements

If you want to use the quick iPhone photo crop feature you’ll need to be running iOS 17 or later on your iPhone. The feature does not work on iPhones that are running iOS 16 and earlier.

Quick iPhone Photo Crop: Why Use iPhone Quick Photo Crop?

The Photos app on iPhone has insanely powerful photo editing tools. Quick photo crop is for those who usually do no more than just crop their photos before sharing them. Apple designed quick photo crop for those people so they can quickly access the crop tool, which saves them time and taps on the screen.

One of the best use cases for iPhone quick photo crop is when you have a picture and you want to crop it because you intend to use it as your iPhone home screen wallpaper. Quick iPhone photo crop on the fullscreen setting will give you the best results.

iPhone Buying Guides 🤷‍♂️ iPhone 13 Pro Max Buyer’s Guide – This in-depth guide covers everything you need to know about Apple’s exceptional 2021 flagship model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you want the best of the best but you don’t want to pay for the latest model, the 13 Pro Max is well worth a look.

This in-depth guide covers everything you need to know about Apple’s exceptional 2021 flagship model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you want the best of the best but you don’t want to pay for the latest model, the 13 Pro Max is well worth a look. iPhone 14 Pro Max Buyer’s Guide – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently Apple’s flagship phone. It has the best battery life, the best camera, and the best overall performance, as well as things like Dynamic Island. This guide covers everything you need to know before buying this phone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently Apple’s flagship phone. It has the best battery life, the best camera, and the best overall performance, as well as things like Dynamic Island. This guide covers everything you need to know before buying this phone. Is The iPhone 14 Worth It? – The base model iPhone 14 isn’t all the different from the iPhone 13. In this post, we examine whether or not the iPhone 14 is worth buying based on which model of iPhone you’re currently using.

The base model iPhone 14 isn’t all the different from the iPhone 13. In this post, we examine whether or not the iPhone 14 is worth buying based on which model of iPhone you’re currently using. Should You Wait For The iPhone 15? – The iPhone 15 will get its launch during September 2023. We’re now very close to that date, so it is probably advisable (if you suffer from mad FOMO) that you wait and see what happens with Apple’s 2023 range of iPhones. Or, if you’d like to save around 40% on your next iPhone, check out the best refurbished iPhone deals right now.