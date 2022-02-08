Can Google Photos Be Used On iPhone?

While iPhone’s do come with iCloud storage backup, some users that may have only just switched to iPhone may already have an extensive Google Photos library. Can this be accessed from iPhone? Let’s find out…

Google Photos is a mobile and web-based consumer photo processing programme that allows you to manage, edit, and share your digital photos. Despite the fact that Google Photos’ limitless online storage policy has expired, the software remains remarkable and helpful.

Its true differentiator, when compared to similar services, is its artificial intelligence, which allows you to search for particular elements that can be found within your images. For example, you can search “dog”, and Google Photos will sort by all the images that have dogs in. You can search dates, locations, objects and more.

In addition, to complement its amazing picture editing features, the business provides book printing and same-day photo printing services courtesy of CVS and Walmart.

There are some new Google Photos features, too, such as a confidential Locked Folder, amazing Cinematic Moments that animate two comparable photos, and new sorts of Memories based on vacations, events and more.

There are also new features for suppressing Memories that you don’t wish to recall. Following that, the business launched a Magic Eraser similar to Photoshop, new printing choices, and upgrades to Cinematic Moments. Got a picture next to the Eiffel Tower that is tainted by the presence of an ex-partner? Not for long.

Can this fantastic software and its features be used on iPhones, though?

Is Google Photos Compatible With iOS?

Want to use Google Photos on your iPhone? Whether you already have a Google Photos account or you’d like to start using the service, it’s good news, as Google Photos is perfectly compatible with iOS.

Whatever your reason for choosing the service over any of the Apple alternatives, using Google Photos on your iPhone, iPad or Macbook is no different to using it on any other device or operating system. Download it straight from the App Store and begin making use of all the wonderful features immediately.

Installing Google Photos On An iPhone

The Google Photos app for iOS is completely free to download. Install the app on your iPhone or iPad by downloading it and clicking Install. After launching the application for the first time, you’ll be requested to sign in using your Google account.

If you’ve previously used any other Google services, such as Gmail, you may log in using your normal username and password. If you have several Google accounts, however, proceed with caution – be sure you choose the account with which you want to connect your image collection in the foreseeable future.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to downloading and installing Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad:

Go to the app store on your Apple device. Search Google Photos. Select the official Google Photos app and click Install. Once Google Photos has been installed, sign in to whichever Google Account you have which you’d prefer to store your media with.

The next step is to synchronise your iPhone with the Google Photos account. As soon as Google Photos is installed on your device, this is the first thing it will suggest to do.

Synchronising Your iPhone With Google Photos

After you’ve installed and opened Google Photos on your iPhone, you’ll see the Backup & sync screen. Set your choices for how images stored on your device should be uploaded to the Google Drive cloud in this section. The software will guide you through the process.

Toggle the “Back up & sync” toggle to “on”, and when doing so, it’s up to you whether or not you want to use mobile data for this and subsequent syncs, but we suggest turning it off so you don’t overuse your data plan when you’re not connected to WiFi. This and other options may always be changed later, so don’t worry too much if you’re not sure. Continue by clicking the Continue button.

The following page asks you to confirm the size of the upload. For two reasons, you should choose “High Quality” in this case:

Images of this size do not count towards your Google Account’s 15 GB of free Google Drive storage.

It won’t degrade the quality of the iPhone images you’ve taken: The high-quality option reduces photographs to a maximum of 16 megapixels, although all iPhones now shoot photos at 16 megapixels or less.

The process of backing up and syncing starts as you click proceed. The more images you have, the longer this automatic procedure will take, so don’t be frustrated if it takes a long time to complete.

How To Make Space On Your iPhone

You may remove the photographs from your iOS device after you’re sure that they’ve been successfully posted to your Google Photos account. You can accomplish this in portions using Apple’s Photos app, or you can do it all at once using a built-in Google Photos feature.

To utilise the Google Photos feature, go to the app’s home screen and press the three-line menu symbol in the upper left corner. From the menu, choose “Free up space”. Google Photos then finds photographs and videos that have previously been backed up by Google on your iPhone. Confirm the removal via the email received from Google.

The only disadvantage of deleting these photographs from your local device is that you won’t be able to share or send them through applications like Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

All of these, however, may be done directly using Google Photos by opening the app and tapping “Photos”, where you’ll find the media you want to share. Make your selections by tapping the square sharing button in the bottom left-hand corner.

Individual images and videos from your iPhone or iPad may also be downloaded or deleted one at a time. Tap the three-dot menu symbol in the top right-hand corner after selecting the picture or video in question. You’ll notice a “Delete from device” option if the picture is already on your device. If it isn’t, “Download” will appear instead.

