Google’s Pixel Buds (2020) vs Samsung’s Galaxy Buds – Which Is Better For Your Android?

Samsung and Google are arch-rivals when it comes to smartphones. Samsung arguable has the most famous line of Android phone: the Galaxy series. But Google is hot on their heels thanks to its popular Pixel line of smartphones.

So it should come as no surprise then that Samsung and Google are duking it out in another area as well: wireless earbuds. Yes, the two tech giants each have their own line of wireless buds known as, respectively, Pixel Buds and Galaxy Buds.

But how do the two compare? Let’s check them out!

Google’s Pixel Buds 2 vs Samsung’s Galaxy Buds

Design

Pixel Buds – The Pixel Buds are the little more cartoonish looking, but feature a cool stabilizer arch to help keep them in your ears.

Galaxy Buds – The Galaxy Buds look like a traditional hearing aid—short and squat. Everything is scrunched together. The Galaxy Buds come in white, yellow, or black.

Winner? Draw – Both look like a fancy cork stop you’ve plugged into your ear.

Audio & Connectivity

Pixel Buds – The Pixel Buds feature beam-forming microphones and a voice accelerometer, as well as connecting over Bluetooth. The Buds also have “Adaptive Sound” that automatically raises or lowers the volume based on your surroundings.

Galaxy Buds – The Galaxy Buds feature adaptive dual microphone technology and an accelerometer, as well as connecting over Bluetooth, too. However, they do not have any kind of ANC or adaptive sound technology.

Winner? Pixel Buds – While neither has active noise cancelation, the Pixel Buds have Adaptive Sound, which can automatically adjust the volume in response to outside noise levels.

Battery & Charging

Pixel Buds – The Pixel Buds get you 5 hours of use and their case gets you 24 hours in total. The Pixel Buds ship with a wireless charging case.

Galaxy Buds – The Galaxy Buds get you 5 hours of use and their case gets you 20 hours in total. The Galaxy Buds' case also sports wireless charging.

Winner? Pixel Buds – Their case gets you four additional hours of charge.

Voice Assistant

Pixel Buds – The Pixel Buds support hands-free Google Assistant.

Galaxy Buds – The Galaxy Buds support hands-free Bixby commands.

Winner? Pixel Buds – No contest. Google Assistant is MUCH better than Bixby.

Cost

Pixel Buds – $179.99

$179.99 Galaxy Buds – $129.99

Verdict?

This one’s pretty easy, unless you LOVE the Samsung brand, you should opt for the Pixel Buds over the Galaxy Buds–yes, even if you own a Galaxy phone. Google’s Pixel Buds aren’t the best on the market, but they offer more than the Galaxy Buds do.

Yes, the Pixel Buds will cost you an extra $50, but for that, you get Google Assistant support, a wireless case with four extra hours of charge, and Adaptive Sound technology.

Google’s Pixel Buds 2 vs Samsung’s Galaxy Buds: Full Specs

Here are the specs for the Pixel Buds:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Wireless charging: Yes

Battery Life: 5 hours Pixel Buds use, 24 hours with charging case

Sensors: Beam-forming microphones, Voice accelerometers, Touch

Voice assistant support: Google Assistant + Translation

Noise Cancellation: No, but Adaptive Sound feature will raise and lower the volume based on outside noise

Sweat and water resistant: Yes

And here are the specs for the Galaxy Buds:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Wireless charging: Yes

Battery Life: 5 hours Galaxy Buds use, 20+ hours with charging case

Sensors: Adaptive dual microphone technology, Accelerometer, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor

Voice assistant support: Bixby

Noise Cancellation: No

Sweat and water resistant: Yes