CASETiFY Drops New “Made For Google” Pixel Fold Cases

CASETiFY’s new “Made for Google” Pixel Fold cases come with ALL the trimmings…

CASETiFY, the globally recognized lifestyle brand, has announced the launch of its Google Pixel Fold Impact and Clear cases. This latest offering is part of the brand’s “Made for Google” case series, designed specifically to cater to the unique form factor of Google’s innovative Pixel Fold device.

New CASETiFY Pixel Fold Cases

CASETiFY, known for its customizable tech accessories, continues to uphold its reputation for personalization with these new cases. Users can add a personal touch to their Pixel Fold cases with text, prints, photos, and more, truly making the case a reflection of their personal style.

In addition to its customizable options, CASETiFY is also known for its monthly CoLabs, featuring popular brands and characters such as The Powerpuff Girls, Star Wars, and Street Fighter. Fans can look forward to seeing these designs on their Pixel Fold cases in the coming months.

The new Pixel Fold cases aren’t just about aesthetics, though. They come packed with features that ensure your device is well-protected while still looking sleek. The cases offer 4ft drop protection and meet the Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD-810G), ensuring your device can withstand the rigors of daily use.

They Use EcoShock For Protection Too

The cases are made with CASETiFY’s proprietary EcoShock™ material, BPA-free materials, and recycled plastics, reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainability. They also feature the DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating, providing an extra layer of protection against harmful microbes.

The Clear Case variant boasts long-lasting clarity, anti-yellowing, and UV Defender Technology, protecting your device against UV light and staining liquids. The raised bezel design offers additional protection against screen cracks and scratches.

The cases are also compatible with Qi wireless charging, ensuring that you can power up your device without any hassle. They are available in Clear/Black and a variety of other designs, including customizable options and CoLab designs.

