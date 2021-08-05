Is The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Waterproof? What You Need To Know

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is an inexpensive and very popular sport and fitness tracker. But is it waterproof? Let’s find out…

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is pretty popular these days, and this is mostly down to its aggressive pricing and the fact that more and more people are looking to track their daily activities.

Unlike most smartwatches, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is more of a band – although it does have a bright and detailed OLED display. This makes the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 lighter and great for things like swimming, weight lifting, and running.

Is The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Waterproof?

In order to make a sports smartwatch actually useful, you need to be able to wear it in all kinds of environments and weather. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is water-resistant; it has a 5 ATM waterproof rating which means it is fine to wear in swimming pools, the ocean, and rivers and streams.

If you’re a swimmer, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is a great option for tracking your activities, thanks to its 5 ATM rating.

But what does 5 ATM actually mean? 5 ATM is a certification, like an IP rating, that relates to water pressure and ingress. With 5 ATM, the product is rated for use in depths of up to 50 meters.

5 ATM also covers off things like spray, splashes, and things like the shower, rain, and prolonged submersion under hot water, like when you’re in the bath or the hot tub.

Is The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Scratch Resistant Too?

Life has a habit of knocking your phone and wearables around, especially if you’re active outdoors doing things like cycling, running, or lifting weights.

For this reason, Xiaomi has outfitted the Mi Band 6 with built-in scratch resistance which should keep its display and strap free from bumps and scuffs in most situations.

This level of protection is designed to stop minor scratches and bumps. If you took a knife to the Mi Band 6’s display, you could still do some damage, however, so as always it is important to still look after the device when you’re wearing it.

Is The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Worth It?

For the price, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 serves up some pretty incredible value for money. It costs just $50 and it has all the stuff you’d expect from a higher-price wearable – things like an AMOLED screen, 5ATM water resistance, stress monitoring, guided breathing exercises, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and loads of fitness modes.

It also looks really smart too, and it is super lightweight. The heart rate tracking isn’t quite as accurate as some of the competition’s – namely Apple’s Apple Watch and Samsung’s wearables – but for the price, you cannot really argue with what Xiaomi is offering here.

Best Price: $50 / £40 – Direct From Xiaomi

If you’re a series runner, you’ll want to go with a Garmin (or the Huawei Watch GT Pro 3; this is what I use and it is great). Or an Apple Watch. If you’re just after the basics, things like step counting, heart rate monitoring, and access to things like workout modes and breathing exercises, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is well worth a look.

For the asking price ($50), this wearable is one of the cheapest and most useful sports trackers on the market. Just don’t go expecting the same level of performance you’d get from a $600 wearable and you’ll be fine.

