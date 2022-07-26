You may have seen Sky Q advertised recently – as they seem to be advertising absolutely everywhere – but what exactly is it and is it any good? Here’s a review…

Sky Q is the name of Sky’s newest satellite television service, which follows in the footsteps of Sky+ HD. It is the most up-to-date and comprehensive version of the subscription-based pay TV service that has been made available by the provider for a significant amount of time now.

Sky Q used to be known largely for its satellite television offerings; however, the company has since expanded its scope to include a broad range of internet-based services. This covers services such as streaming, catch-up television, and on-demand movie and television box sets.

It provides options for recording in 4K and ultra-HD, in addition to a larger capacity for recording than it was previously able to.

And everything is done on a slick interface that is easy to use, which makes it a delight to go through all of the available choices.

That’s all well and good – but how does it work? Is it worth the large amount of money Sky is known to ask for?

What Are The New Sky Q Features?

If you’re hoping Sky Q comes with enough new features to make it worth the upgrade from Sky+ HD, you’re in luck. New Sky Q features include greater recording capacity, a new touch remote and much better video streaming compatibility.

If the recording capabilities of your Sky+ HD box made you feel constrained, you’ll probably be more satisfied with what the Sky Q box has to offer. You’ll likely also appreciate using the new touch remote to navigate the revised UI.

It’s never been easier to stream music and shows from your favorite video and music streaming services including Netflix, as previously mentioned, as well as Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV Hub, YouTube, and Spotify.

How Does Sky Q Differ From Sky+ HD?

In the event that you have upgraded to Sky Q from Sky+ HD in the past and are now considering making the switch to Sky Q, you may be curious about the specific distinctions between the two services.

The following is an overview of what to anticipate from a newly purchased Sky Q package:

Sky Q Main Boxes

For the Sky Q main box, a few variations are available. These at the moment are the 1TB and 2TB models, which come with a few more functions in addition to having more recording space for saving TV shows that have been recorded.

To see 4K on your TV, make sure it is 4K compatible and that you are connected to the proper HDMI port on your TV. Both boxes are compatible with 4K super HD for crisp video pictures.

Sky Q Mini Box

Sky Q may be used in the same way as Sky Multi-Room if you currently have many boxes scattered across your home.

With Sky Q, you just need one main Sky Q box and the smaller boxes, which function as the main box’s slaves and don’t need their own viewing cards as earlier Sky systems did, are not necessary.

The Sky Q micro boxes are designed to communicate wirelessly with your main Sky Q box via their own mesh network.

If you also subscribe to Sky broadband, the Sky Mini-box can be used to improve your WIFI connection throughout your home, potentially remove WIFI blackspots, and eliminate the need for the installation of separate wireless access points in addition to eliminating the need to run cables throughout your home.

Sky Q Interface

When using a Sky Q box for the first time, the new user interface – which, as you would guess, looks very different from earlier iterations – is likely to catch your attention first.

You will discover that the interface is typically more responsive, faster, and slicker to operate, albeit it may take some getting used to. You also have voice search capabilities if your equipment is compatible.

Reminders for shows you’ve previously seen or recommendations based on your watching history are available on the menu home screen, both of which might be useful.

Sky Q Touch Remote

With the launch of Sky Q, the Sky remote also got an update with the inclusion of the Bluetooth-enabled Sky Q Touch control.

If you’re unfamiliar, Bluetooth technology uses radio frequency rather than infrared to communicate. As long as you are within the remote control’s wireless signal range, you can still operate the device without having to aim the remote control directly at it.

This is perfect if you want to conceal the AV equipment while still controlling it since the box may be hidden behind a cabinet or something similar, and you won’t have to open the doors to do so or install infrared emitters or remote eyes to operate the equipment.

Additionally, it features a really helpful “find my remote” function that lets you locate the object that keeps being misplaced by emitting an audible tone.

How Much Does Sky Q Cost?

Prices change a lot and it will depend on which subscription you choose, but here are some general prices to give you an idea of what to expect if you’ve yet to take a look.

The most basic bundle has a monthly cost of £20; extra mini-boxes cost £12 each.

There’s a combined monthly cost of £36 if you subscribe to both Sky Sports and Movies, which both cost £27.50 and £18 respectively.

There are nominal setup costs, and a 2TB box costs £199 upfront.

