The #1 Quickest Way To Take Screenshot In Windows 10

What’s the quickest way to take a screenshot in Windows 10? Turns out there are quite a few options. But this quick command is the fastest…

Taking a screenshot in Windows 10 is useful. You might need to capture something for posterity, something you want to share, or an example or bit of data you want to keep for later.

Whatever your reason for needing to take a screenshot in Windows 10, you will first need to know how to do it. As always, there’s more than one way to skin a cat. And there are plenty of methods for taking screenshots in Windows 10.

Methods that involve using Windows 10’s snipping tool, its Print Screen function, and a few others. But why bother with any of these methods when you can use one that is quick, right?

The Easiest Way To Take Screenshots In Windows 10

This quick method of taking screenshots in Windows 10 uses the Snip & Sketch tool, but what makes it faster than all the options is that once you know the keyboard command to initiate it, you can take screenshots more or less instantly.

No faffing around, basically. If you want to take screenshots quickly in Windows 10 use this simple keyboard command: Windows Key + Shift + S – this will open Snip & Sketch, allowing you to select the exact part of the screen you want to capture.

Save

Once you’ve selected the part of the screen you want to screenshot, simply hit SAVE and give it a memorable name. The screenshot file will either save to your desktop or to your pictures or downloads file – it depends on what you’ve set up.

When the screenshot is done, a small dialogue box will appear in the bottom right-hand corner of your display. You can click this and then save your screenshot file if you forgot to do it while inside Snip & Sketch.

Why Doesn’t Microsoft Make It Easier?

I’d like to say that screenshotting in Windows 10 is easier, but it really isn’t. On Mac, it’s a cinch: hit SHIFT + APPLE KEY + 4 and you’re done. All screenshots are saved to your desktop and you don’t have to fanny around with any applications.

On Windows 10, you either have to use the Snip & Sketch tool or Windows 10’s Print Screen function. And with the latter, you then have to edit the screengrab, isolating the bit you want – basically, it’s long.

Editing screenshots in Windows 10 is easy enough, especially with Snip & Sketch. But I just wish Microsoft would make it more like how Apple does it on its Macs – it’s way more intuitive and a lot quicker.

Microsoft has been threatening to remove its long-standing Snipping tool for years now, so we could see it nixed inside Windows 11. If this does happen, taking a screenshot in Windows 11 will become an even more convoluted process than it already is.

The Snipping tool is no longer accessible via Windows 10’s Start menu, but you can still access it via the search bar. But it could disappear inside Windows 11. You’ll still have Snip & Sketch, however, so that’s something at least.

And given that nearly 500,000 people search for “how to screenshot in Windows 10” every month, I’d say there is definitely demand for an easier way to take screenshots in both Windows 10 and Microsoft’s newer update, Windows 11, which launches later this year.

Honestly, I do not understand why Microsoft cannot just make it as simple as hitting a keyboard command, selecting the area you want to screengrab, and then saving that screenshot as a file on your desktop. Is that too much to ask?

How Do You Screenshot on Windows 10 Tablets?

If you’re using a Windows 10 tablet, how do you screenshot on these? Again, it’s not exactly easy but once you know the command input you can take screenshots on Windows 10 tablets.

To initiate a screenshot on a Windows 10 tablet like the Microsoft Surface, hold down the Windows logo touch button > volume down button. The screen will dim and then your screengrab will be captured.

The file will be saved to your Pictures > Screenshot folder. And it will be a full-screen grab of everything on the display, so you’ll have to go in and edit things down if you want something specific.

Or, you could just get a MacBook.

