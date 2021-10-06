Does Disney Plus Have Harry Potter? Let’s Find Out (Updated For 2021)

Love Harry Potter? Wondering if the Harry Potter movies are on Disney Plus? Here’s everything you need to know…

The Harry Potter series is very engaging and amazing to watch. Based on how appealing the Harry Potter movies are, some fans spend their time reading the books and then re-reading them again because they love the Harry Potter universe so much.

But when it comes to the Harry Potter movies, can you watch them on Disney Plus?

Let’s find out…

Is Harry Potter On Disney Plus?

Save

Disney Plus does not have any Harry Potter movies. Even though Disney Plus is the home of different movies and TV shows, the Harry Potter movies are still missing from their collection.

The content distribution rights of Harry Potter movies are owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. So, for Disney Plus to have Harry Potter movies, they will need to acquire the content distribution rights from Warner Bros (formerly known as Time Warner).

Although the Harry Potter movies are not on Disney Plus now, there’s a chance of them being added in the future. Disney Plus is making remarkable changes in owning content distribution rights from different studios.

Which Streaming Service Has Harry Potter?

While the Harry Potter films are not on Disney Plus, the movies are streaming on HBO Max and the NBC streaming service Peacock. For some time now, the rights of streaming Harry Potter have continued to change between HBO Max and Peacock. Last month, the Harry Potter films started streaming on HBO Max again.

And the good news for HBO Max users is that there’s no warning about these films going away anytime soon. In the past, HBO Max has added the Harry Potter films with notification of removing them in a month, but this time, it will likely stay for a long time.

Here is the list of Harry Potter Films, you can stream on HBO Max currently:

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets (2002) Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire (2005) Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix (2007) Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince (2009) Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

No matter the Harry Potter movie you want to stream, HBO Max currently has all the 8 Harry Potter films available for streaming!

What are Other Movies Similar to Harry Potter?

Even though the Harry Potter movies are not on Disney Plus for fans to stream, there are tons of other gems similar to Harry Potter on Disney Plus. Movies like The Chronicles of Narnia series and Avatar are examples of movies similar to Harry Potter.

Here’s a shortlist of movies similar to Harry Potter on Disney Plus:

The Hobbit (2012 – 2014)

The Lord of the Rings (2001 – 2003)

Beauty and the Beast (2014 – 2017)

The Fantastic Beasts (2016 – 2018)

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians Movies (2010-2013)

Alice in Wonderland (1951 – 2016)

If you are a fan of movies with magic plot twists, then the above list is what you should stream on Disney Plus now. Get transported into the magical world as you watch!

Also, there are tons of popular fantasy-type movies to be released on Disney Plus that any Harry Potter fan would be eager to watch. An example of a similar movie like Harry Potter that is yet to be released is Fantastic Beasts 3 (The Secrets of Dumbledore), which will be released on 15 April 2022.

Even though Disney Plus does not have the Harry Potter films today, its remarkable actions and improvements might lead to them acquiring the content distribution rights from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. soon!

Save Stephen is a professional tech and lifestyle blogger. He’s been covering tech and lifestyle news for over 10 years.