Here’s how to add your email account to the iPhone – even if you don’t use iCloud Mail.

Apple’s iPhone comes with a default email client called Mail. It’s the app that most people use to check their email on their iPhone.

Yet some people see Apple makes Mail and think that they need to use an iCloud email account to use the Mail app. But this isn’t the case. The Mail app can be used with numerous email providers including Gmail, Outlook, and many, many more.

In this article, we’ll show you how to add an email account to the Mail app. Here’s what you need to know…

What Is An Email Client?

Back in the days of the early Internet, most people accessed their email by opening their web browser and navigating to their email provider’s homepage, and logging in.

But by the late 1990s, email clients started gaining traction. An email client is a dedicated app that allows you to check your emails – from multiple email accounts, no less – without needing to actually visit the email provider’s website.

Popular email clients are apps like Microsoft’s Outlook and, of course, Apple’s Mail, which is made for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

What To Know About Setting Up Emails On iPhone

If you want to add an email account to your iPhone so the Mail app can access your emails, there are two ways to set it up in iOS (the iPhone’s operating system). The first way is to set it up automatically and the second way is to set it up manually.

How To Add Email Account To iPhone: The Automatic Way

Understandably, the Automatica way to add an email account to your iPhone is generally the easiest way. Here the iOS operating system does most of the work.

Here’s how to add an email account to the iPhone the automatic way:

Open the Settings app. Tap Mail. Tap Accounts. Tap Add Account. From the list of email providers, select one. The list includes iCloud, Microsoft Exchange, Google, Yahoo!, Aol, Outlook.com, or Other. On the next screen, enter your email login details. This is your username (many times this is your email address) and your email password. After you go through your email provider’s steps, tap Next (if it appears) and Mail will verify your account. Finally, tap Save (if you see it), and your email account will now be added to the Mail app.

Keep in mind you can add more than one email account to the iPhone. Just go through the steps above if you want to add another email account – even one from the same provider.

How To Add Email Account To iPhone: The Manual Way

Sometimes you may need to set up your email account manually. This often happens with work email accounts and if you aren’t adding an account that comes from one of the major providers (iCloud, Microsoft Exchange, Google, Yahoo!, Aol, Outlook.com).

To add an email account manually to iPhone, do the following:

Open the Settings app. Tap Mail. Tap Accounts. Tap Add Account. On the list of email providers, tap “Other” at the bottom. On the next screen, tap Add Mail Account. On the next screen, enter the name of the account holder, the email address, the password for the email account, and a description of the email account (such as “work”). Tap Next. After Mail verifies the email account settings, tap Done.

Now you know how to add email accounts to the iPhone!

