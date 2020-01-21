How To Take Screenshot on iPhone (ALL MODELS)

Spread the love







If you’ve got an iPhone and you want to take a screenshot, you have a couple of options but it ALL depends on what model iPhone you have…

Taking a screenshot on iPhone is useful because it lets you capture whatever is displaying on your display. Once you’ve done this you can share it with friends or via social media.

However, the process of taking a screenshot on iPhone varies between iPhone models, so to get around this we have two separate methods – one for iPhones with home buttons and one for iPhones without a home button (like the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11).

How To Take Screenshot on iPhone With Home Button

Save

Press Home Button & Lock Button At The Same Time

This method works on ALL iPhones with a home button, so basically any iPhone that came before the iPhone X – the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone 5, iPhone 4, and iPhone 3GS, as well as iPod touch devices too.

Detailed Breakdown:

STEP ONE – You only need to locate two buttons to take a screenshot on any iPhone that has a home button, and these buttons are the Home button itself and the Lock/Unlock key.

You only need to locate two buttons to take a screenshot on any iPhone that has a home button, and these buttons are the Home button itself and the Lock/Unlock key. STEP TWO – Once you’ve located the Home button itself and the Lock/Unlock key, and you have the desired image/page you want to save on your screen, simply depress the two buttons at the same time. You should then hear a sound. This means the screenshot has been taken.

Once you’ve located the Home button itself and the Lock/Unlock key, and you have the desired image/page you want to save on your screen, simply depress the two buttons at the same time. You should then hear a sound. This means the screenshot has been taken. STEP THREE – OK, you’ve captured your screenshot. Now it’s time to edit it. Once you’ve taken a screenshot, a preview should appear on your screen, click it and you’ll be taken to the image editor, where you can crop and edit the file before saving it and/or sharing it.

Things To Keep In Mind – If you mess up the timing of the double-button press, you might accidentally activate Siri instead. It’s therefore important to make sure you press both buttons at exactly the same time, otherwise, you’ll just have Siri asking you what’s up…

Taking A Screenshot on iPhone Without Home Button (iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR)

If you have newer iPhone, anything from the iPhone X up, use the following method to take a screenshot on your iPhone. Please note: this method will also work on Apple’s iPhone 12 range.

Save

Press The Lock & Volume Up Button At The Same Time

Detailed Breakdown:

STEP ONE – Again, you’re locating just two buttons: the lock/unlock key and the Volume Up key. Once you’ve found these two keys, depress them at exactly the same time. You should here a clicking sound. This means the image has been captured.

Again, you’re locating just two buttons: the lock/unlock key and the Volume Up key. Once you’ve found these two keys, depress them at exactly the same time. You should here a clicking sound. This means the image has been captured. STEP TWO – As soon as the screenshot is captured, you should see a preview appear. If you click on this you can edit the captured screenshot before saving it and/or sharing it via email, text, IM, or on your social media channels.

And that’s it! Simple, right?

Alternative Methods For Taking Screenshots on iPhone

The above two methods are the easiest and most simple ways of taking screenshots on iPhone (all models). However, there are actually other ways of taking screenshots, just in case you want to try something a little different. And the first is done via Assistive Touch…

Taking Screenshots With Assistive Touch

STEP ONE – First, you need to turn on Assistive Touch. To do this, go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Turn on Assistive Touch . Once you’ve done this, a small grey box will appear on your iPhone’s display.

First, you need to turn on Assistive Touch. To do this, go to . Once you’ve done this, a small grey box will appear on your iPhone’s display. STEP TWO – Inside the box, you’ll see a range of options, the ability to take a screenshot is located inside the DEVICE menu, so click this one. Inside the DEVICE menu, you’ll see options for taking a screenshot – click it to take one.

Inside the box, you’ll see a range of options, the ability to take a screenshot is located inside the menu, so click this one. Inside the DEVICE menu, you’ll see options for taking a screenshot – click it to take one. STEP THREE – Your screenshot has now been saved. To switch off Assistive Touch, you need to go back into settings and toggle Assistive Touch off. Once you’ve done this, the Assistive Touch’s grey menu box will disappear.

Why Screenshots Are Important…

I’ve been taking screenshots for so long, I can honestly say I don’t know what I’d do without them. My Notes App and Evernote are literally jam-packed with thousands of screenshots, ranging from books I want to read to places I want to check out to bills and pretty much everything else in between.

Screenshots are useful as reminders, as tools to save information while you’re on the go, or for capturing something on social media that might soon be deleted – an ex’s post about you, a leaked phone, or a celebrity’s rant about something totally inappropriate on Twitter. If you can see it on your screen, it can be captured (unless it’s a banking app, then you can’t for obvious reasons).

Top Uses For Screenshots (on ANY Device)

Saving information for later

Reminding yourself about something

Saving social media posts that might be deleted

Building shopping lists when you’re browsing in stores

Sending IM chat snippets to finds

Sharing social media/IM/Text messages on social media

Saving password details (like your home’s WiFi key)

This is basically what I use screenshots for but there are a million and one other ways to use them – from collaborative work to simple visual learning queues or inspiration for social media posts. Whatever you use them for, screenshots are a powerful tool that everybody should know how to use…