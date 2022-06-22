Scuf Reflex Reviews: Better Than DualSense?

One of the best things about the PS5 is Sony’s new DualSense controller, it is truly brilliant. But is the new Scuf Reflex a worthy replacement? Let’s check out all the latest Scuf Reflex reviews to find out…

Scuf made its bones by essentially beating Sony at its own game: it designed and released controllers for the PS4 and PS3 that were as good as, and in some cases, better than Sony’s default controller that shipped with the console. Scuf’s attention to detail and a keen eye for useful additions made it a household name in the gaming world.

With the Scuf Reflex, Scuf has come to the table with something that it believes can upstage Sony’s very well-received DualSense controller for the PS5. It brings with it myriad customization options, and great paddles, and is essentially aimed at piquing the interest of pro and aspiring pro gamers – or, anyone that is looking for an edge over their competition. That’s a pretty tall order. But if anyone can pull it off, Scuf would be the brand you’d bet on.

What’s more, because the Scuf Reflex isn’t necessarily designed specifically for the PS5, you can also use it with a PC too. The controller has fully customizable paddles and users can load up to three user profiles onto it, so you could have a profile for your PS5, one for your PC, and another for your better half or brother or sister. Pretty cool, right? The downside is that none of this comes affordably; the Scuf Reflex is a premium-end, pro-level controller. And it is priced like one too with prices starting at £199/$199.

Before we get to the Scuf Reflex reviews, let’s first take a look at what makes the Scuf Reflex tick by going over its core specs and features, as well as how the Scuf Reflex compares to Sony’s PS5 DualSense controller. After that, we’ll take a look at some of the latest Scuf Reflex reviews and then finish with a recap of everything covered. At that point, you should know everything you need to know about the Scuf Reflex controller, and you can then decide whether or not it is worth the asking price…

Scuf Reflex Specs Dimensions: 6.3 x 4.17 x 2.6″

Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm Stereo Headset Jack

Thumbstick Layout: Symmetrical

Wireless Range: Up to 45 feet

Warranty: 6 month (180 days)

Weight: 300g

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Compatibility: PS5, Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android

Scuf Reflex vs DualSense – What’s The Difference?

The main difference between the Scuf Reflex and the PS5 DualSense is that the Reflex comes with paddles (back buttons) that you can assign commands to, so, for instance, you can use them for jumping or reloading which means you free up the face buttons and never have to take your thumbs off your analog sticks – this can and will improve your gaming efficiency and could give you an edge over opponents.

There are three potential Reflex models to choose from as well. You have the Scuf Reflex, the entry-level controller, the Scuf Pro, the mid-range, pro-gamer-style controller, and the Scuf Reflex FPS which is its elite gaming controller and also the most expensive. Of the three models, the Reflex and Reflex Pro are 50g heavier than the DualSense, while the Scuf Reflex FPS is almost 50g lighter than the official PS5 controller.

All of Scuf’s Reflex models come with interchangeable thumbsticks, remappable paddles, and support three player profiles. The more expensive models feature improved haptic feedback and advanced grip coatings that are designed to aid in usability. For most people looking for an edge, however, the standard Scuf Reflex will more than suffice – it has everything the standard PS5 DualSense has plus the addition of swappable thumbsticks, customization paddles, and support for three player profiles.

Scuf Reflex Reviews

95

90

60

75

75

Is The Scuf Reflex Worth It?

For casual gamers, I think there is plenty of scope for switching from the standard DualSense to the Scuf Reflex. The base model, while still pretty pricey, adds in a bunch of useful features that will improve your gaming performance – most notably its customizable paddles. You can also change the thumbsticks, which enables you to experiment with different styles and grips. Again, this is something that could make a difference in how you play, so if you’re looking for an edge, perhaps this is the best way to achieve it.

For more serious gamers, you have the Pro and FPS models in the Reflex range. These are quite a bit more expensive than the standard Scuf Reflex model, but they do bring some pretty novel features that more professional gamers will love compared to the standard DualSense. Again, the only time these more expensive models will be worth it is if you’re a serious or aspiring professional gamer. If you’re not, just stick with the standard and very good DualSense or go with the excellent Scuf Reflex base model controller.

I love the fact that, with the standard Scuf Reflex, I can customize the paddles to whatever I want on a game-by-game basis which frees up the four-face buttons. This makes life a lot easier in a variety of games – you can use the paddles for jumping, cover, reloading, whatever. And because there are three player profiles, you can essentially tweak the Scuf Reflex for three games at a time which is a great time-saving feature. Would I buy the Scuf Reflex just for this ability? Yes. I think it is well worth the asking price. It does improve performance and, when it comes to controllers, that’s all that matters, right?

