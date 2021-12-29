How PS5 Remote Play Works – A Short Guide

The Remote Play option on the PS5 is a great way to operate it without having to be beside it. Let’s check out how it works…

When Sony announced that the PS5 will feature an improved version of the PS4‘s Remote Play software, fans were over the moon.

The PS5 Remote Play app allows you to control your PS5 from alternative devices. This means you can operate your PS5 console as long as it is connected to the same WiFi network as your PS4, PC, or particular mobile device.

This has several advantages, including the ability to utilise your PlayStation 5 as a multimedia provider on your primary living room TV as well as a games console with your high-end PC monitor without having to physically relocate it each time. This is only one of many possibilities presented by this feature.

What Is PlayStation Remote Play?

The PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 all include a function called Remote Play that allows them to send their visual and audio output to another machine.

In 2014, it was extended to enable the usage of PlayStation TV, Xperia smartphones and tablets, and PlayStation Now, as well as the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita. It was then launched on Microsoft Windows PCs and macOS in 2016.

Eventually, Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems became compatible with this feature, too. In November 2020, soon before the next console’s introduction, support for remote play of PlayStation 5 games to other devices was introduced.

Remote Play does exactly what it says on the tin. It allows you to use your PlayStation console remotely, which can be beneficial in a number of circumstances. For example, if your PlayStation is linked to your living room TV but a family member is using the TV, you can still operate your console but from a PC, tablet or smartphone instead, as long as it’s on the same WiFi network.

Which Devices Support PS5 Remote Play?

While we believe you’ll be able to use the PS5 Remote Play software on Macs in the future, we’re still waiting for that to be confirmed. The following devices are currently supported:

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PC

Particular Android and iOS tablets and smartphones

Where Can I Download The Remote Play App On PS5?

If you upgraded from a PS4 to a PS5, the PS5 Remote Play app should have been immediately added to the device’s dashboard. If for any reason it did not, the PlayStation Store is where you’ll be able to re-download the app just like you did originally.

Here’s how to enable it within your settings:

Go to your PS5 settings Find the ‘System’ menu Select ‘Remote Play’ Enable Remote Play

Next, you’ll need to install the Remote Play app on your alternative supported devices, which is fairly simple. For example, if you want to download and install the Remote Play app on your PC, you’ll need to do the following:

Head to playstation.com/remoteplay Select the download link that says ‘Control your PS5 console from a Windows PC’. Download and install the software by following the instructions provided by Sony.

Is A PS4 DualShock Controller Compatible With PS5 Remote Play?

Since we are unable to play the PS5 using a PS4 DualShock controller, many people are now questioning if you will be capable of playing PS5 titles using a PS4 gamepad while using your PS4 to remotely access your PS5.

It turns out that a PS4 controller may be used to play PS5 games through Remote Play.

It’s strange that Sony won’t just allow you to play PS5 games with a PS4 controller linked to a PS5, then. They say “PS5 games should make use of the additional capabilities and features we’re introducing to the platform”, but the fact that Sony allowed such option via the Remote Play app shows that it’s not particularly far-fetched.

How To Control Your new PS5 From Your Old PS4

Here’s another example of when Remote Play can be particularly handy:

You’ve just got your hands on a nice new PS5 and, of course, you want to connect it to the best TV in the house which is positioned in the living room. Your mother, brother, or spouse has set up camp in the living room with plans of watching the Hollyoaks Omnibus until at least the new year.

Instead of having to move the PS5 to somewhere else in the house just to play it until the TV becomes free, you can use PlayStation Remote Play to access your PS5 from your PS4. Here’s how:

Make sure your PS5 is turned on but placed into Rest Mode. On your PS4, Select ‘PS5 Remote Play’ from the home screen. Click on ‘Find Your PS5’.

You’ll now be able to operate your PS5 from your PS4 console. If you were unable to find your PS5, there are a few issues that could be causing this.

Troubleshooting PS5 Remote Play

Here are a few things to check if you’re unable to connect to your PS5 via Remote Play, as well as how to fix those particular issues:

Make sure you last logged into your PSN within the last 60 days, or you’ll need to sign back in to use Remote Play.

Verify that your PS5 or PS4 console can connect to the internet and that you can access PlayStation Network. To do so, go to your PS5’s home screen and then to [Settings] > [Network] > [Connection Status], where you may choose between [Internet connection] and [PlayStation Network]. From the function screen on your PS4 console, navigate to [Settings] and then [Network]. Make sure the checkbox for [Connect to the Internet] is checked. You may also verify by selecting [Internet Connection] or [PlayStation Network Sign-In] from [Test Internet Connection].

By heading to the home screen of your PS5 console, then proceeding to [Settings] > [System] > [System Software] > [System Software Update and Settings], and then selecting [Update System Software], you can ensure that the system software on your PS5 console or PS4 console is up to current. From the function screen on your PS4 console, navigate to [Settings] and then [System Software Update].

On your Windows PC, Mac, or mobile device, make sure [PS Remote Play] is updated to the most recent version. If it isn’t already updated to the newest version, open [PS Remote Play] and follow the on-screen instructions to update the app.

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.