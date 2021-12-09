What’s New In iOS 15.2? TONS of things!

iOS 15.2 is a MAJOR updated to iOS 15 and the iPhone.

Wondering what’s new in iOS 15.2? You’re in store for lots of new features and upgrades as soon as your install the update. iOS 15.2 is the biggest iOS release since iOS 15 earlier this fall. It is more than just bug fixes – it adds some new features that were entirely absent for iOS 15 at launch.

Here’s what you need to know about iOS 15.2:

App Privacy Report

App Privacy Report was a feature Apple first previewed all the way back at WWDC 2021. It’s another privacy feature from Apple and it will allow users to see where apps are sending data.

App Privacy Report means apps are now forced to be transparent about external services (such as ad platforms) that they are communicating with. The idea behind App Privacy Report is that a user can check out the report, found in the Privacy section of the Settings app, anytime to see the data and sensors and app is accessing, and what domains the app is contacting, month other things.

If you don’t like what you see in App Privacy Report, now at least you are informed about what the apps on your phone are doing, and you always have the option of deleting the app to stop it.

Save

Legacy Contacts

This is another entirely new feature, although, admittedly, it is a bit grim. Legacy Contacts allows you to set trusted people who will gain access to your Apple ID and some of its contents when you die. This feature will be very useful for bereaved family and friends who may need to get access to sensitive data you stored in your iCloud account.

However, rest assured Legacy Contacts cannot be abused. Even after you grant contacts the ability to access your iCloud data after your death, they’ll still need to provide Apple with a copy of your death certificate and also an access key you gave them.

Save

Apple Music Voice Plan

We have a detailed piece on Apple Music Voice Plan here. But know that it is finally coming to iPhone with the release of iOS 15.2. Apple Music Voice Plan is another subscription tier to the company’s popular Apple Music streaming service.

Apple Music Voice Plan is the cheapest plan available to all at just $4.99 a month (you need to be a student to get the Apple Music student plan for $4.99). So how is Apple Music Voice Plan different than the standard $9.99 Apple Music Individual plan?

The Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to the Apple Music library but ONLY through Siri commands. You will not have Apple Music access through the Music app itself. This means you need to tell Siri to play specific Artis, albums, songs, or playlists.

Admittedly, Apple Music Voice Plan isn’t going to be for everyone (especially those who don’t like Siri). But at only $4.99 a month, it’s still a pretty good deal.

Save Apple TV app

The TV App FINALLY Gets A Store Tab

If you’re a big fan of video content, you’ll be happy to know that the TV app in iOS 15.2 is gaining a dedicated Store tab that lets you browse and buy movies and TV shows all in one convenient location.

The lack of a dedicated Store was a deep frustration to many people who previously bought content via the iTunes Store.

iOS 15.2 will also have several smaller updates, including updates to CarPlay, Camera, Messages, and more.

And check out Does Apple TV Have Subtitles?

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.