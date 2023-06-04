Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?

Pin

Motorola Razr+ is here, bringing a radical new cover display design and a bigger inner foldable display. How does it fare against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let’s take a look.

Pin Motorola Razr+ Motorola has a new Razr flagship flip foldable. It brings the biggest ever cover display, inner foldable display, and a radical new design that makes Samsung step up. Pros Bigger cover display

Extended cover display features Cons No IP rating

Pin Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung perfected the flip-foldable formula. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been the go-to flip foldable for the masses for almost a year. Pros IPX8 rated Cons Prominent display crease

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: KEY TAKEAWAYS Motorola Razr+ has a bigger and more capable cover display, which measures 3.9-inches and has a higher refresh rate of 144Hz.

Motorola Razr+ has a less pronounced display crease because of its use of a teardrop hinge.

Both phones are equally powerful with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance that Razr+ doesn't get.

for water resistance that Razr+ doesn’t get. Motorola Razr+ comes with a dual camera setup of 12MP primary + 13MP ultrawide. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets dual 12MP cameras for primary and secondary.

Design

Motorola was among the first brands to enter the flip foldables form factor. The first Razr-branded foldable phone looked utterly different to this phone. Over the years, Motorola has followed the path Samsung showed for foldables.

The form factor is similar to Samsung Z Flip phones now. With Motorola Razr+, the main attraction is the new and bigger cover display, the biggest among any of the flip foldables. It looks unique, with dual cameras in a huge double punch hole.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 follows the same design that the Z Flip series of phones had, and there isn’t anything new here. It has a small cover display beside the dual cameras on the outer side.

Display

Motorola Razr+ has a bigger inner foldable display of 6.9 inches, one of the biggest among flip foldables. It is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It can reach 1400 nits in peak brightness and has HDR10+ certification. Motorola Razr+ uses the teardrop hinge design, which makes the creaseless more pronounced than Z Flip 4.

The cover display is also an AMOLED panel, bigger than all similar phones, coming in at 3.6 inches. It has a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. It has a refresh rate 144Hz and can go up to 1100 nits in peak brightness. It also has HDR10+ certification and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slightly smaller inner display, at 6.7 inches. It is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can reach 1200 nits in peak brightness and is HDR10+ certified. The cover display is much smaller than Razr+, measures 1.9 inches, and has a 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It also doesn’t support higher refresh rates like Razr+.

Performance

Motorola Razr+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same chipset that powers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Even though it is a year-old chipset and has been succeeded by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it is still a very capable chip and can manage any type of workload you throw at it. Motorola Razr+ comes in a single variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Z Flip 4 comes with 8 GB RAM, but you can choose from 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

Camera

Motorola Razr+ has a dual camera on the back comprising a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.5 with support for OIS and a 13MP ultrawide sensor with a field of view of 108˚. In the inner display, the phone also has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has a dual camera setup and 12MP cameras. The primary camera has an aperture of f/1.8 and supports OIS, while the secondary camera is an ultrawide sensor with a 123˚ field of view. On the inner side, the phone also houses a 10MP selfie shooter.

Take a look at the official camera samples of Motorola Razr+:

Here are some of the official camera samples of Galaxy Z Flip 4:

Battery

A 3800mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging backs up Motorola Razr+. It also has support for 5W wireless charging. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a smaller battery, a 3700mAh one, and a slower charging of 25W. But it supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging to charge your accessories with your phone.

Software

Motorola Razr+ comes with MyUX skin based on Android 13, a close-to-stock Android skin from Motorola. But for Razr+, Motorola has introduced many additional features and functionalities that take advantage of the bigger cover display. You get a Spotify panel, new clocks, and more. You can even open the full apps on the cover display. The phone will give you a Pixel-like experience but on a flip foldable form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13. It is one of the most customizable skins for Android, and it has every feature you’d crave for your phone. For the Galaxy Z Flip series, Samsung has built many features to the cover screen, such as the ability to view notifications, various clocks and AOD, and more. If you want the most features in an Android phone, you won’t go wrong with OneUI.

Specs Comparison Table

Specification Motorola Razr+ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Dimensions Unfolded: 170.8 x 74 x 7 mm

Folded: 88.4 x 74 x 15.1 mm Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm Weight 188.5 g 187 g Build Plastic front (inner display), Glass front (cover display), Glass back & Aluminum frame Plastic front, Glass back & Aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM, eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Nano-SIM and eSIM IP rating N/A IPX8 Main display size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches Main display type AMOLED AMOLED Main display resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels Main display refresh rate 165Hz 120Hz Display certifications HDR10+ HDR10+ Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Cover display size 3.6 inches 1.9 inches Cover display type AMOLED AMOLED Cover diplay resolution 1056 x 1066 pixels 260 x 512 Cover display refresh rate 144Hz 60Hz Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU Octa-core

(1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Octa-core

(1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 Adreno 730 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 256 GB 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Main camera 12 MP, f/1.5, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide camera 13 MP, f/2.2, 108˚, 1/3″, 1.12µm, AF 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 1.12µm Selfie camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 0.7µm 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm, 1.22µm Battery capacity 3800 mAh 3700 mAh Charging speed 30W 25W Wireless charging 5W wireless charging 15W wireless Reverse wireless charging N/A 4.5W Operating system MyUX based on Android 13 OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 Price $999 Starts from $999

Price And Value For Money

Motorola Razr+ costs $999 in the US and will be available for pre-booking from June 16, and it will also be available from various carriers from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from $999.99 for the 128GB variant; the 256GB variant costs $1059.99, and the 512GB variant costs $1179.99.

Both phones are similar in pricing and offer a similar value proposition.

Conclusion

Motorola finally offers a true alternative to Samsung Z Flip 4 with Motorola Razr+. Samsung has enjoyed a monopoly till now in the foldables space in the US market. Recently, Google joined the party with Google Pixel Fold, offering a good alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The trump card of Razr+ is the much bigger cover display, which looks futuristic thanks to the display covering the whole of the closed side while encompassing the cameras in punch holes. It also has many useful features, which extend the cover display functionality to the point where you can just use the phone even without opening it. But how useful these features will be in the long run and if these would prove to be just gimmicks remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 still stands tall with the threat from Motorola Razr+. Besides the bigger cover display, Motorola Razr+ doesn’t offer anything compelling to choose from over Z Flip 4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has an IPX8 water resistance rating, which Razr+ doesn’t have. Motorola Razr+ also have higher internal storage for the same price as the base variant of Z Flip 4.

The reason for choosing Motorola Razr+ over Galaxy Z Flip 4 would be the software. Motorola Razr+ offers a close-to-stock Android experience that would please all Pixel users. If you fancy a Pixel-like software experience in a flip form factor, Motorola Razr+ is the one to get.

But, there’s one more thing to consider when choosing flip foldable: the impending launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It will bring a bigger cover display, the latest Snapdragon flagship chipset and upgraded cameras. If you’re in the market for a flip foldable, you can wait for it to launch.