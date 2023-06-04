Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 06/04/23 - 8 min read
Phones
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Motorola Razr+ is here, bringing a radical new cover display design and a bigger inner foldable display. How does it fare against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let’s take a look.

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Motorola Razr+

Motorola has a new Razr flagship flip foldable. It brings the biggest ever cover display, inner foldable display, and a radical new design that makes Samsung step up.

Pros

  • Bigger cover display
  • Extended cover display features

Cons

  • No IP rating
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung perfected the flip-foldable formula. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been the go-to flip foldable for the masses for almost a year.

Pros

  • IPX8 rated

Cons

  • Prominent display crease

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Motorola Razr+ has a bigger and more capable cover display, which measures 3.9-inches and has a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. 
  • Motorola Razr+ has a less pronounced display crease because of its use of a teardrop hinge.
  • Both phones are equally powerful with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance that Razr+ doesn’t get. 
  • Motorola Razr+ comes with a dual camera setup of 12MP primary + 13MP ultrawide. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets dual 12MP cameras for primary and secondary.

Design

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Motorola was among the first brands to enter the flip foldables form factor. The first Razr-branded foldable phone looked utterly different to this phone. Over the years, Motorola has followed the path Samsung showed for foldables.

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

The form factor is similar to Samsung Z Flip phones now. With Motorola Razr+, the main attraction is the new and bigger cover display, the biggest among any of the flip foldables. It looks unique, with dual cameras in a huge double punch hole. 

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 follows the same design that the Z Flip series of phones had, and there isn’t anything new here. It has a small cover display beside the dual cameras on the outer side. 

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Display

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Motorola Razr+ has a bigger inner foldable display of 6.9 inches, one of the biggest among flip foldables. It is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It can reach 1400 nits in peak brightness and has HDR10+ certification. Motorola Razr+ uses the teardrop hinge design, which makes the creaseless more pronounced than Z Flip 4.

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

The cover display is also an AMOLED panel, bigger than all similar phones, coming in at 3.6 inches. It has a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. It has a refresh rate 144Hz and can go up to 1100 nits in peak brightness. It also has HDR10+ certification and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. 

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slightly smaller inner display, at 6.7 inches. It is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can reach 1200 nits in peak brightness and is HDR10+ certified. The cover display is much smaller than Razr+, measures 1.9 inches, and has a 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It also doesn’t support higher refresh rates like Razr+. 

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Performance

Motorola Razr+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same chipset that powers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Even though it is a year-old chipset and has been succeeded by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it is still a very capable chip and can manage any type of workload you throw at it. Motorola Razr+ comes in a single variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Z Flip 4 comes with 8 GB RAM, but you can choose from 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

Camera

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Motorola Razr+ has a dual camera on the back comprising a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.5 with support for OIS and a 13MP ultrawide sensor with a field of view of 108˚. In the inner display, the phone also has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has a dual camera setup and 12MP cameras. The primary camera has an aperture of f/1.8 and supports OIS, while the secondary camera is an ultrawide sensor with a 123˚ field of view. On the inner side, the phone also houses a 10MP selfie shooter.

Take a look at the official camera samples of Motorola Razr+:

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Here are some of the official camera samples of Galaxy Z Flip 4:

Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin
Motorola Razr+ Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip To Choose?Pin

Battery

A 3800mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging backs up Motorola Razr+. It also has support for 5W wireless charging. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a smaller battery, a 3700mAh one, and a slower charging of 25W. But it supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging to charge your accessories with your phone. 

Software

Motorola Razr+ comes with MyUX skin based on Android 13, a close-to-stock Android skin from Motorola. But for Razr+, Motorola has introduced many additional features and functionalities that take advantage of the bigger cover display. You get a Spotify panel, new clocks, and more. You can even open the full apps on the cover display. The phone will give you a Pixel-like experience but on a flip foldable form factor. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13. It is one of the most customizable skins for Android, and it has every feature you’d crave for your phone. For the Galaxy Z Flip series, Samsung has built many features to the cover screen, such as the ability to view notifications, various clocks and AOD, and more. If you want the most features in an Android phone, you won’t go wrong with OneUI. 

Specs Comparison Table

SpecificationMotorola Razr+Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
DimensionsUnfolded: 170.8 x 74 x 7 mm
Folded: 88.4 x 74 x 15.1 mm		Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm
Weight188.5 g187 g
BuildPlastic front (inner display), Glass front (cover display), Glass back & Aluminum framePlastic front, Glass back & Aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM, eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)Nano-SIM and eSIM
IP ratingN/AIPX8
Main display size6.9 inches6.7 inches
Main display typeAMOLEDAMOLED
Main display resolution1080 x 2640 pixels1080 x 2640 pixels
Main display refresh rate165Hz120Hz
Display certificationsHDR10+HDR10+
Display ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass VictusCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Cover display size3.6 inches1.9 inches
Cover display typeAMOLEDAMOLED
Cover diplay resolution1056 x 1066 pixels260 x 512
Cover display refresh rate144Hz60Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPUOcta-core
(1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)		Octa-core
(1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730Adreno 730
RAM8 GB8 GB
Storage256 GB128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
Main camera12 MP, f/1.5, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
Ultra-wide camera13 MP, f/2.2, 108˚, 1/3″, 1.12µm, AF12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 1.12µm
Selfie camera32 MP, f/2.4, 0.7µm10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm, 1.22µm
Battery capacity3800 mAh3700 mAh
Charging speed30W25W
Wireless charging5W wireless charging15W wireless
Reverse wireless chargingN/A4.5W
Operating systemMyUX based on Android 13OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13
Price$999Starts from $999

Price And Value For Money

Motorola Razr+ costs $999 in the US and will be available for pre-booking from June 16, and it will also be available from various carriers from June 23. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from $999.99 for the 128GB variant; the 256GB variant costs $1059.99, and the 512GB variant costs $1179.99. 

Both phones are similar in pricing and offer a similar value proposition. 

Conclusion

Motorola finally offers a true alternative to Samsung Z Flip 4 with Motorola Razr+. Samsung has enjoyed a monopoly till now in the foldables space in the US market. Recently, Google joined the party with Google Pixel Fold, offering a good alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The trump card of Razr+ is the much bigger cover display, which looks futuristic thanks to the display covering the whole of the closed side while encompassing the cameras in punch holes. It also has many useful features, which extend the cover display functionality to the point where you can just use the phone even without opening it. But how useful these features will be in the long run and if these would prove to be just gimmicks remains to be seen. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 still stands tall with the threat from Motorola Razr+. Besides the bigger cover display, Motorola Razr+ doesn’t offer anything compelling to choose from over Z Flip 4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has an IPX8 water resistance rating, which Razr+ doesn’t have. Motorola Razr+ also have higher internal storage for the same price as the base variant of Z Flip 4. 

The reason for choosing Motorola Razr+ over Galaxy Z Flip 4 would be the software. Motorola Razr+ offers a close-to-stock Android experience that would please all Pixel users. If you fancy a Pixel-like software experience in a flip form factor, Motorola Razr+ is the one to get.

But, there’s one more thing to consider when choosing flip foldable: the impending launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It will bring a bigger cover display, the latest Snapdragon flagship chipset and upgraded cameras. If you’re in the market for a flip foldable, you can wait for it to launch. 

Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
