Here’s Your First Look At Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5!

Samsung’s latest flip-foldable has leaked in the form of CAD renders. Here’s everything you need to know!

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next generation of foldables with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

After the CAD renders of Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked, similar CAD renders of Galaxy Z Flip 5 have also now appeared, thanks to @onleaks and MediaPeanut.

Let us look at these latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 CAD renders, along with the expected features and specifications of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Design

The first thing you will notice from these CAD renders the much bigger cover display on Galaxy Z Flip 5. The cover display comes in a new folder-like shape, almost covering the whole body while giving a small space for the dual cameras on the back. This is a significant shift from Galaxy Z Flip 4; earlier flips showed basic info on the cover display. Now with the bigger cover display, Samsung could be building more features to be shown in the cover display, much like Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The report suggests that Galaxy Z Flip 5 would be using:

A 6.7-inch inner display

A 3.4-inch cover display

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are reportedly to come with a new teardrop style hinge design, which poises to eliminate the gap between the display when closed and give it a lower amount of crease compared to its predecessor.

The phone measures 165 x 71.8 x 6.7 mm when unfolded, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 4, which measures 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected Specifications

As per this new report, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable display. We can expect it to be AN AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, with a resolution of Full HD+.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come with either Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. Galaxy Z Flip 4 came with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Galaxy S22 series came with either Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200. Snapdragon is yet to launch Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, but it could do so before the launch of Galaxy foldables this year. But there are also reports that this generation of Galaxy foldables could use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same chipset used in the Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come with the same camera system as Galaxy Z Flip 4, as it was reported earlier that the phone would come with a pair of 12MP primary and ultra-wide cameras. That is the same set of cameras that are used in its predecessor. We could also expect the same 10MP front camera on Z Flip 5.

The phone could also use the same battery and charging as its predecessor, a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.