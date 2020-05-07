Apple’s iPhone Release Date History (ALL Models) – 2010 to 2020

Apple’s iPhones usually get a release date around the same time each year, as you’ll see below, but there have been a few curveballs along the way…

Apple iPhone Release Date History (2010 to 2020)

iPhone 4 Release Date – 24 June 2010

iPhone 4s Release Date – 14 October 2011

iPhone 5 Release Date – 21 September 2012

iPhone 5s Release Date – 20 September 2013

iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015

iPhone SE Release Date – March 31, 2016

iPhone 6s & 6s Plus Release Date –

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Release Date – 22 September 2017

iPhone X Release Date – 3 November 2017

iPhone XR Release Date – 26 October 2018

iPhone XS Release Date – 21 September 2018

iPhone XS Max Release Date – 21 September 2018

iPhone 11 Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Max Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone SE (2020) Release Date – April 24 2020

When Will The New iPhone Come Out?

Apple’s next, upcoming iPhone is the iPhone 12. According to reports, it will comprise of four distinct models (or three, depending on who you talk to). Nothing is confirmed just yet regarding release dates but it seems likely we can expect an announcement in early September with a release date following a week or two later.

Most Recent iPhone?

The most recent iPhone release is the iPhone SE (2020), Apple’s ultra-cheap iPhone which retails for $399.99/£419.99 – you can check out our iPhone SE 2020 Review for more details. It is one hell of a handset, packing in the same CPU as Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, so performance is brilliant.

It does look identical to the iPhone 8, however, save for the Apple logo on the back which is now centrally placed on the SE 2020 versus being more towards the top on the original iPhone SE. Despite all this, analysts expect Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) to sell incredibly well; price will be the main driving factor, and size too – people love small iPhones.

Multiple iPhone Releases Now The New Norm

Back in the day, Apple used to release a single device each year. This all changed with the release of the iPhone 6; it was joined by the largest iPhone ever produced at the time, the iPhone 6 Plus. Apple stuck with this release cycle for three years, ending it with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone X launched after the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and was Apple’s first big design change to its iPhone since the release of the iPhone 6; the iPhone X did not have a home button and packed in an OLED display, a first for Apple’s iPhone. It also had a gesture-based UX and FACE ID.

From here, the iPhone X-style iPhone would go on to become the norm. The only break in the roadmap was the iPhone SE (2020) which got a release date on April 24, 2020. The SE 2020 might be joined by the iPhone SE Plus later on this year; this would give Apple two viable replacements for its big-selling iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

All flagship iPhone releases from 2017 onwards, however, will follow the iPhone X’s lead, meaning no home button, FACE ID, and gesture-based UXs. There will also be multiple models released each year. In 2020, there are expected to be four iPhone 12 handsets launched, adding in one extra model from 2019’s iPhone 11 range.

