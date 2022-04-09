iOS 15.5: Check Out ALL The Major Features!

iOS 15.5 is incoming, and it features new stuff!

Wondering about iOS 15.5? Read on!

Apple just recently released iOS 15.4, adding a ton of new features. But now the company has also released iOS 15.5, and it is once again packed with new features.

iOS 15.5 is now available in both developer and public betas and it will likely be released sometime this summer, if not sooner. As usual, iOS 15.5 is expected to feature the normal bug and security fixes, but iOS 15.5 is also set to add more new features to your iPhone.

Here’s what you can expect from iOS 15.5 based on the first beta…

iOS 15.5: Apple Classical Support

Perhaps the biggest new feature of iOS 15.5 isn’t actually a feature of the operating system. However, it will be the required operating system if you want to use a brand new app from Apple.

iOS 15.5’s code refers to the as-yet-unreleased Apple Classical app. Just what is Apple Classical? It’s another music streaming app for Apple, but it’s dedicated to classical music. Apple Classical has long been in the works at app. This has been true ever since Apple bought Primephonic a few years back. As Apple announced at the time:

“With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.”

So the Apple Classical app isn’t exactly a secret. But we’re glad to see it’s finally on the horizon. Of course, while iOS 15.5 alludes to Apple Classical, there’s no guarantee the Apple Classical app will ship on the same day iOS 15.5 is released, but it is a good sign it’s coming soon.

iOS 15.5: A New Way To Subscribe To Reader Apps

Another big feature coming to iOS 15.5 might appeal to developers more instead of users, but still, users may be just as excited about this.

iOS 15.5 will let developers link to an external website for the user to manage their account for the app or service (as well as create a new account). However, this feature is limited to so-called “reader” apps and those apps don’t have to take advantage of this.

But what is a reader app? It’s an app that acts as a reader for a service’s content. For example, Netflix is a reader app because its front end allows the user to view Netflix’s content. There are hundreds of reader apps on the App Store, including video streaming apps, music streaming apps, and apps for publications like newspapers and magazines.

iOS 15.5: A Rebranded iTunes Pass

A big cosmetic charge coming to iOS 15.5 is the rereading of the iTunes Pass. The iTunes Pass is a card in the Wallet app that shows you the balance on your Apple ID. Now in iOS 15.5, the iTunes Pass card will be called the Apple Account Card.

Is this a major feature? No, of course not. But it is an interesting change as it signifies Apple is continuing its move away from the “iTunes” branding. It also adds some clarity for Apple users, as funds associated with their Apple ID can be used in many more places than the iTunes Store. For example, funds associated with an Apple ID can be used to buy hardware products from the Apple Store.

When Will iOS 15.5 Be Released?

No one knows for sure, but it’s possible it will be released before WWDC 2022, which takes place June 6, 2022.

