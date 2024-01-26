Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Everything You Need To Know

01/26/24 • 36 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is finally here. There’s three models (S24, S24+, and the S24 Ultra) and plenty of updates and new features. Here’s everything you need to know…

TL;DR – Which Samsung Galaxy S24 Phone Should You Buy? This guide is massive (over 4000 words). I’d love you to read everything. But if you don’t have time, here’s a TL:DR for all of Samsung’s latest S24 models (and who they’re designed for): 📱 Samsung Galaxy S24 The base model, the everyman’s phone. If you just need solid battery life, a decent camera, and a crisp bright display and excellent performance, this is the one to get. Premium Build : The S24 features premium materials for a high-quality build.

: The S24 features premium materials for a high-quality build. Smaller Size : It is slightly smaller than the S24+ and S24 Ultra, making it more compact and pocket-friendly.

: It is slightly smaller than the S24+ and S24 Ultra, making it more compact and pocket-friendly. 120Hz AMOLED Display : The S24 offers a 120Hz AMOLED display with vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

: The S24 offers a 120Hz AMOLED display with vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Android 14, One UI 6.1: It runs on the latest Android version with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 for a user-friendly experience.

It runs on the latest Android version with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 for a user-friendly experience. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (varies by region) : The S24 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in some regions, providing good performance.

: The S24 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in some regions, providing good performance. 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB Storage: It comes with ample RAM and storage options for efficient multitasking and storage needs. VIEW LATEST DEALS 📱 Samsung Galaxy S24+ The Plus is like a happy-medium between the S24 and the S24 Ultra; it is larger than the standard model, has more power but it doesn’t pack in the same level of camera spec as the Ultra. Balanced Size: The S24+ strikes a good balance between screen size and portability, making it suitable for a wide range of users who prefer a moderately sized phone.

The S24+ strikes a good balance between screen size and portability, making it suitable for a wide range of users who prefer a moderately sized phone. High-Resolution Display : It features a high-resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

: It features a high-resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Performance : With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (varies by region) and 12GB of RAM, the S24+ offers strong performance for multitasking and gaming.

: With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (varies by region) and 12GB of RAM, the S24+ offers strong performance for multitasking and gaming. Camera Versatility : The camera system provides a versatile photography experience suitable for most users.

: The camera system provides a versatile photography experience suitable for most users. Stereo Speakers: The S24+ comes with stereo speakers for immersive audio experiences. VIEW LATEST DEALS 📱 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Ultra is the most expensive, it has the biggest and brightest display, the most storage and RAM options, and the best camera. Want the best of everything? Cough up the dough and get this phone. Premium Build : The S24 Ultra features a premium build with a choice of titanium or aluminum frame, offering a luxurious feel.

: The S24 Ultra features a premium build with a choice of titanium or aluminum frame, offering a luxurious feel. Large, High-Resolution Display : It boasts the largest display among the S24 series, with a high-resolution AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate for stunning visuals.

: It boasts the largest display among the S24 series, with a high-resolution AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate for stunning visuals. Performance Powerhouse : With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (varies by region) and 12GB of RAM, the S24 Ultra delivers top-notch performance, perfect for demanding tasks and gaming.

: With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (varies by region) and 12GB of RAM, the S24 Ultra delivers top-notch performance, perfect for demanding tasks and gaming. Advanced Camera System : The S24 Ultra comes equipped with an advanced camera setup, featuring higher megapixel counts and additional features for photography enthusiasts.

: The S24 Ultra comes equipped with an advanced camera setup, featuring higher megapixel counts and additional features for photography enthusiasts. Stylus Support : It includes a stylus with Bluetooth support, enhancing productivity and creative capabilities.

: It includes a stylus with Bluetooth support, enhancing productivity and creative capabilities. UWB Support: The S24 Ultra supports Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, enabling advanced connectivity features and precise location tracking. VIEW LATEST DEALS Bottom line? The S24 is the basic model aimed at casual users who want a compact device. The S24+ is a step up for those wanting a bigger screen and better camera. The S24 Ultra is the premium model with the best display, camera and extras like UWB.

Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy S Models Are Here… Samsung releases new phones every year but this year’s series is pretty significant for a variety of reasons. There are three distinct models, of course, with the base model, the Plus model in the middle, and the Ultra at the top, all the usual updates to the camera module and internal hardware. But there’s also things like Galaxy AI, the first instance of generative AI on a phone to date, and the fact that all models will now get 7 years’ worth of Android OS updates. The S24 series is a pretty major update of not only what came before but also how Samsung’s latest models compare to similarly priced phones from Apple and Google. Let’s now unpack everything you need to know about these new Samsung phones before buying one (because make no mistake, there are plenty of nuanced differences between each model). And you will want to understand all of these differences before committing to a single model. Let’s get to it…

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Lineup

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Pin Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, announced on January 17, 2024, and released a week later, represents the pinnacle of the company’s smartphone offerings. This device combines robust build quality with high-end technical specifications, targeting users who demand top-tier performance and features. It is expensive but it packs in the best of everything. If you want the true Samsung flagship experience, this is the phone you get. But what makes the S24 Ultra a solid buy in 2024? Let’s unpack some of its key features and capabilities. Body and Build Quality Let’s dive into what the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s design and features really mean for you in your day-to-day life. Thinking About the Size (162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm): Imagine holding the S24 Ultra. It’s a bit of a giant, isn’t it? This means you get a lot of screen to play with – perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or getting serious work done. But, let’s be real, if you have smaller hands or prefer using your phone one-handed, this might feel like a bit of a stretch. It’s all about what you value more: a massive screen or compactness.

Imagine holding the S24 Ultra. It’s a bit of a giant, isn’t it? This means you get a lot of screen to play with – perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or getting serious work done. But, let’s be real, if you have smaller hands or prefer using your phone one-handed, this might feel like a bit of a stretch. It’s all about what you value more: a massive screen or compactness. Feeling the Weight (232g or 233g): When you pick up the S24 Ultra, you’ll definitely feel its presence. It’s heavier than many phones, thanks to its solid build and large battery. This heft gives it a reassuring, premium feel, but it could be a bit much if you’re scrolling through social media for hours or catching up on calls. Think about how often you’re holding your phone and whether a lighter device would be easier on your wrists.

When you pick up the S24 Ultra, you’ll definitely feel its presence. It’s heavier than many phones, thanks to its solid build and large battery. This heft gives it a reassuring, premium feel, but it could be a bit much if you’re scrolling through social media for hours or catching up on calls. Think about how often you’re holding your phone and whether a lighter device would be easier on your wrists. Touch and Build Quality: Holding the S24 Ultra, you’ll notice the sleekness of the Gorilla Glass and the cool, sturdy feel of the titanium frame. This isn’t just a phone; it’s a statement. It’s built to last, so if you’re a bit clumsy or don’t want to worry about babying your phone, this could be a great match for you.

Holding the S24 Ultra, you’ll notice the sleekness of the Gorilla Glass and the cool, sturdy feel of the titanium frame. This isn’t just a phone; it’s a statement. It’s built to last, so if you’re a bit clumsy or don’t want to worry about babying your phone, this could be a great match for you. SIM Options Galore: With its Nano-SIM and eSIM options, including dual eSIM or Dual SIM capabilities, this phone is like a Swiss Army knife for connectivity. Travel a lot? Juggle work and personal numbers? This feature is a lifesaver. No more fumbling with tiny SIM cards or carrying two phones.

With its Nano-SIM and eSIM options, including dual eSIM or Dual SIM capabilities, this phone is like a Swiss Army knife for connectivity. Travel a lot? Juggle work and personal numbers? This feature is a lifesaver. No more fumbling with tiny SIM cards or carrying two phones. Water and Dust Resistance (IP68): If you’re the adventurous type or just a bit accident-prone, the IP68 rating is your phone’s superhero cape. It means a little rain, a dusty trail, or an accidental dip in the sink won’t be the end of your phone. It’s all about stress-free use, wherever you are.

If you’re the adventurous type or just a bit accident-prone, the IP68 rating is your phone’s superhero cape. It means a little rain, a dusty trail, or an accidental dip in the sink won’t be the end of your phone. It’s all about stress-free use, wherever you are. Stylus Integration: If you’re into jotting down notes, sketching, or just like being precise with your screen interactions, the stylus is incredibly useful in the right hands. It turns your phone into a notepad, sketchpad, and mini-computer all in one. Plus, it’s just cool tech – a little bit of magic at your fingertips. So, what’s the bottom line with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? It’s a phone for those who love big screens, solid builds, and tons of features. It’s for the multitaskers, the creators, and the ones who don’t want to worry about being gentle with their gadgets. If that sounds like you, the S24 Ultra could be your perfect tech companion. Key Specs Overview Dimensions: 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm, offering a substantial but manageable size.

162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm, offering a substantial but manageable size. Weight: 232g or 233g, which is on the heavier side, reflecting its solid build.

232g or 233g, which is on the heavier side, reflecting its solid build. Materials: The device features a glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Armor) and a titanium frame, providing a premium feel and durability.

The device features a glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Armor) and a titanium frame, providing a premium feel and durability. SIM Options: It supports Nano-SIM and eSIM, with Dual eSIM or Dual SIM capabilities. Users can enjoy the flexibility of dual stand-by with two Nano-SIMs and an eSIM.

It supports Nano-SIM and eSIM, with Dual eSIM or Dual SIM capabilities. Users can enjoy the flexibility of dual stand-by with two Nano-SIMs and an eSIM. Durability: The S24 Ultra maintains an IP68 rating, ensuring dust and water resistance up to 1.5m for 30 minutes.

The S24 Ultra maintains an IP68 rating, ensuring dust and water resistance up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. Stylus Integration: Comes with a stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) enhancing user interaction and productivity.

Display Pin The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display stands out compared to the S24 and S24+ in several key aspects. Firstly, the size difference is notable. The S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, which is larger than the 6.2-inch display on the S24 and the 6.7-inch screen of the S24+. This extra size on the S24 Ultra provides more screen space, enhancing the experience for activities like video streaming, gaming, or multitasking. In terms of resolution and pixel density, the S24 Ultra also has an edge. It offers a higher resolution, which translates to crisper, more detailed images and text. This is particularly beneficial for users who consume a lot of high-definition content or use their phones for graphic-intensive tasks. The technology behind the display also plays a significant role. The S24 Ultra, like the S24 and S24+, uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, known for its vibrant colors and deep contrasts. However, the Ultra model often incorporates more advanced features such as higher peak brightness and better color accuracy, which contribute to a more immersive viewing experience. Whether it’s for professional use, such as photo editing and design, or for personal entertainment, the S24 Ultra’s display offers a noticeable improvement in quality and usability over the S24 and S24+. Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display: Expect stunningly vibrant colors and deep contrasts that bring visuals to life. Ideal for those who love a rich and immersive display.

Expect stunningly vibrant colors and deep contrasts that bring visuals to life. Ideal for those who love a rich and immersive display. 120Hz Refresh Rate: Enjoy silky-smooth scrolling and responsive touch interaction. Great for gamers and anyone who appreciates fluid motion on their screen.

Enjoy silky-smooth scrolling and responsive touch interaction. Great for gamers and anyone who appreciates fluid motion on their screen. High Brightness & HDR10+: With a peak brightness of 2600 nits and HDR10+ support, the screen remains clear and detailed even in bright sunlight. Perfect for outdoor use or for anyone who values clarity under any lighting conditions.

With a peak brightness of 2600 nits and HDR10+ support, the screen remains clear and detailed even in bright sunlight. Perfect for outdoor use or for anyone who values clarity under any lighting conditions. Size (6.8 inches): The large display offers plenty of screen space, akin to a mini-tablet, which is excellent for videos, games, and multitasking, though it may be a bit bulky for some.

The large display offers plenty of screen space, akin to a mini-tablet, which is excellent for videos, games, and multitasking, though it may be a bit bulky for some. High Resolution: With 1440 x 3120 pixels and ~505 ppi, the screen delivers sharp, clear visuals, making it a pleasure for reading, viewing photos, or watching videos.

With 1440 x 3120 pixels and ~505 ppi, the screen delivers sharp, clear visuals, making it a pleasure for reading, viewing photos, or watching videos. Durability & Convenience: Protected by Gorilla Glass Armor for resilience against damage and featuring an always-on display for easy access to key information. In short, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display is designed for those who prioritize a visually stunning, smooth, and bright screen experience, combined with durability and ease of use. Key Specs Overview Type: Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, known for its vibrant colors and deep contrasts.

Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, known for its vibrant colors and deep contrasts. Refresh Rate: 120Hz, providing smooth scrolling and improved responsiveness.

120Hz, providing smooth scrolling and improved responsiveness. Brightness: HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Size: A large 6.8 inches display, offering an approximately 88.5% screen-to-body ratio.

A large 6.8 inches display, offering an approximately 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels, yielding a high ~505 ppi density.

1440 x 3120 pixels, yielding a high ~505 ppi density. Protection: The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor and includes an always-on display feature.

Platform and Performance Pin When it comes to performance-related features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most potent phone in the series, as you’d expect. Here’s how it edges out the S24 and S24+ in the raw performance stakes Starting with the CPU, the S24 Ultra is equipped with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in some regions or the Exynos 2400 chipset internationally. Both of these chipsets are high-end and deliver exceptional performance. The Snapdragon variant is known for its powerful CPU and GPU, resulting in swift app loading times and smooth gaming experiences. On the other hand, the Exynos version is optimized for efficiency and multitasking, ensuring a responsive user experience. In terms of RAM and storage, the S24 Ultra offers configurations of 256GB/12GB RAM and 512GB/12GB RAM. This ample RAM capacity ensures smooth multitasking and minimal lag when running multiple applications simultaneously. Additionally, the device utilizes UFS 4.0 storage technology, which provides faster read and write speeds, resulting in quicker file transfers and improved overall system performance. Comparatively, the S24 and S24+ offer similar RAM and storage configurations, but the S24 Ultra’s superior chipset gives it an advantage in terms of processing power and efficiency. This means that tasks like running demanding applications, gaming, and handling extensive workloads will be more effortless on the S24 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra excels in performance with its powerful chipset, ample RAM, and fast storage technology. While the S24 and S24+ offer respectable performance, the S24 Ultra’s combination of top-tier hardware components makes it the ideal choice for users seeking the highest level of performance and responsiveness in their smartphone. Operating System: Runs on Android 14, enhanced with Samsung’s One UI 6.1. This combination provides a smooth, user-friendly experience with the latest Android features and Samsung’s intuitive interface.

Runs on Android 14, enhanced with Samsung’s One UI 6.1. This combination provides a smooth, user-friendly experience with the latest Android features and Samsung’s intuitive interface. Chipset: Powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm), a cutting-edge processor that offers fast and efficient performance, suitable for demanding apps and multitasking.

Powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm), a cutting-edge processor that offers fast and efficient performance, suitable for demanding apps and multitasking. CPU: The 8-core configuration balances power and efficiency, ensuring the phone handles everyday tasks and demanding applications with ease.

The 8-core configuration balances power and efficiency, ensuring the phone handles everyday tasks and demanding applications with ease. GPU: The Adreno 750 (1 GHz) is tailored for high-end gaming and graphics-heavy apps, providing a smooth and immersive experience for gamers and creative users.

The Adreno 750 (1 GHz) is tailored for high-end gaming and graphics-heavy apps, providing a smooth and immersive experience for gamers and creative users. Memory Options: Comes in variants of 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/12GB RAM, and 1TB/12GB RAM. While it lacks a card slot for expandable storage, these configurations offer ample space and memory for most users.

Comes in variants of 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/12GB RAM, and 1TB/12GB RAM. While it lacks a card slot for expandable storage, these configurations offer ample space and memory for most users. Storage Technology: Uses UFS 4.0, which means faster data access and storage, leading to quicker app loading times and file transfers. In summary, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse, catering to users who need top-tier performance for gaming, creative tasks, and heavy multitasking. Its combination of the latest processor, ample RAM, and fast storage technology makes it a strong contender for those seeking a high-performance smartphone. Key Specs Operating System: Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1.

Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1. Chipset: Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm).

Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm). CPU: 8-core configuration for efficient and powerful performance.

8-core configuration for efficient and powerful performance. GPU: Adreno 750 (1 GHz), catering to high-end gaming and graphics-intensive applications.

Adreno 750 (1 GHz), catering to high-end gaming and graphics-intensive applications. Memory Options: No card slot, but offers internal configurations of 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/12GB RAM, and 1TB/12GB RAM.

No card slot, but offers internal configurations of 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/12GB RAM, and 1TB/12GB RAM. Storage Technology: Utilizes UFS 4.0 for faster data access and storage.

Camera Capabilities Pin The main area where things are dramatically different between the three models relates, of course, to the camera tech used inside the S24 Ultra. It is massively powerful, following years and years of R&D and billions spent on research inside Samsung’s labs. How much better is the S24 Ultra’s camera than the S24 and S24+’s shooters? Here’s a breakdown of the key features you get (and why the Ultra costs more): Higher Resolution: The S24 Ultra’s main camera boasts a 200-megapixel sensor, while the S24 and S24+ have lower megapixel counts. This means the S24 Ultra can capture more detailed and sharper photos, especially when you zoom in. Superior Zoom: The S24 Ultra’s periscope telephoto lens offers 5x optical zoom, allowing you to get closer to distant subjects with clarity. In contrast, the S24 and S24+ have less powerful zoom capabilities. More Versatility: With its combination of a main camera, telephoto lens, and ultrawide lens, the S24 Ultra provides greater versatility for various photography needs. It covers wide scenic shots, close-ups, and distant objects effectively. Higher Video Quality: The S24 Ultra supports 8K video recording, providing exceptional video quality. This is a significant improvement over the S24 and S24+ when it comes to video production. Better Low-Light Performance: The S24 Ultra’s camera system is optimized for low-light conditions, ensuring brighter and clearer photos and videos in challenging environments. Overall, the S24 Ultra’s camera is more advanced in terms of resolution, zoom capabilities, versatility, video quality, and low-light performance, making it a superior choice for photography and videography compared to the S24 and S24+. Main Camera: The quad-camera setup is a photographer’s delight. It includes a massive 200 MP primary sensor for ultra-high-resolution shots, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens for distant subjects, a 10 MP telephoto for versatile zooming, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens for expansive scenes. Advanced features like multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom enable sharp, stable, and versatile photography.

The quad-camera setup is a photographer’s delight. It includes a massive 200 MP primary sensor for ultra-high-resolution shots, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens for distant subjects, a 10 MP telephoto for versatile zooming, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens for expansive scenes. Advanced features like multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom enable sharp, stable, and versatile photography. Video Recording: For video enthusiasts, this phone is a powerhouse. It supports 8K recording at 24/30fps, offering cinema-like quality. Additionally, various 4K and 1080p recording options are available, enhanced with HDR10+ and stereo sound recording for rich and dynamic video content.

For video enthusiasts, this phone is a powerhouse. It supports 8K recording at 24/30fps, offering cinema-like quality. Additionally, various 4K and 1080p recording options are available, enhanced with HDR10+ and stereo sound recording for rich and dynamic video content. Selfie Camera: The 12 MP front camera is more than capable for selfies and video calls, with features like Dual Pixel PDAF for clear focus. It even supports 4K video recording, ensuring high-quality vlogs and video content. Key Camera Specs Main Camera: A quad-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor, 50 MP periscope telephoto, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide. Features include multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom.

A quad-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor, 50 MP periscope telephoto, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide. Features include multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom. Video Recording: Capabilities include 8K recording at 24/30fps, and various 4K and 1080p options, supported by HDR10+ and stereo sound recording.

Capabilities include 8K recording at 24/30fps, and various 4K and 1080p options, supported by HDR10+ and stereo sound recording. Selfie Camera: A 12 MP front camera with Dual Pixel PDAF, offering 4K video recording.

Sound and Audio With speakers and audio-capabilities, the S24 Ultra is no slouch. It doesn’t run a headphone jack, obviously, but it does feature high-quality 32-bit/384kHz audio output tuned by AKG which translates into bloody epic-sounding audio, providing you have a decent set of earphones to capture it. The speakers are fairly loud too, as you’d expect. But the audio out is designed for use with headphones – either wired via USB C or wirelessly – so to get the most out of it, you’ll want to invest in a solid pair of wireless headphones. Speakers: The device comes equipped with stereo speakers that deliver immersive sound. This setup enhances your media consumption experience, whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or listening to music, by providing rich and enveloping audio.

The device comes equipped with stereo speakers that deliver immersive sound. This setup enhances your media consumption experience, whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or listening to music, by providing rich and enveloping audio. Audio Jack: While the Galaxy S24 Ultra does not include a 3.5mm audio jack, it compensates with high-quality 32-bit/384kHz audio output tuned by AKG. This means you’ll get superior sound quality through wireless or USB-C connected headphones, offering a premium listening experience. Connectivity and Additional Features Wi-Fi: Supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct.

Supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct. Bluetooth: Version 5.3, A2DP, LE.

Version 5.3, A2DP, LE. Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS.

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS. NFC: Available, facilitating contactless payments and connectivity.

Available, facilitating contactless payments and connectivity. USB: USB Type-C 3.2, OTG for versatile connections.

USB Type-C 3.2, OTG for versatile connections. Sensors: Includes an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer.

Includes an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer. Extras: Samsung DeX, Wireless DeX support, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support. Battery and Charging Battery Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable.

Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable. Charging Capabilities: 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Color Options Available in a variety of colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Pin Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Plus, announced on January 17, 2024, and released on January 24, is a sophisticated blend of technology and design, offering advanced features in a sleek package. Design and Build Quality As you consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, it’s important to understand how its specific features can benefit you, especially when comparing it to its siblings in the S24 range – the standard S24 and the S24 Ultra. Dimensions (158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm): The S24 Plus strikes a perfect balance between a large display and a slim profile. Unlike the larger S24 Ultra, it’s more manageable for one-handed use, but still provides more screen real estate than the standard S24. This makes it a great middle ground if you enjoy watching videos or gaming, but don’t want a phone that feels too bulky.

The S24 Plus strikes a perfect balance between a large display and a slim profile. Unlike the larger S24 Ultra, it’s more manageable for one-handed use, but still provides more screen real estate than the standard S24. This makes it a great middle ground if you enjoy watching videos or gaming, but don’t want a phone that feels too bulky. Weight (196g or 197g): It’s lighter than the Ultra model, making it more comfortable to hold for extended periods – think long phone calls or streaming your favorite shows. This lighter design doesn’t compromise on the phone’s capabilities, providing a pleasant balance between functionality and comfort.

It’s lighter than the Ultra model, making it more comfortable to hold for extended periods – think long phone calls or streaming your favorite shows. This lighter design doesn’t compromise on the phone’s capabilities, providing a pleasant balance between functionality and comfort. Materials: The use of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame is consistent across the S24 range, ensuring durability and a high-end feel. This means you’re getting a device that’s built to last, no matter which model you choose. The S24 Plus, in particular, offers this premium build in a more compact form than the Ultra, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

The use of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame is consistent across the S24 range, ensuring durability and a high-end feel. This means you’re getting a device that’s built to last, no matter which model you choose. The S24 Plus, in particular, offers this premium build in a more compact form than the Ultra, making it a practical choice for everyday use. SIM Options: The flexibility of Nano-SIM and eSIM support, including Dual SIM capabilities, is a standout feature across the S24 series. This is particularly beneficial if you travel frequently or need to maintain separate work and personal numbers. The S24 Plus offers this versatility, making it ideal for users who need multiple connectivity options without stepping up to the larger Ultra model.

The flexibility of Nano-SIM and eSIM support, including Dual SIM capabilities, is a standout feature across the S24 series. This is particularly beneficial if you travel frequently or need to maintain separate work and personal numbers. The S24 Plus offers this versatility, making it ideal for users who need multiple connectivity options without stepping up to the larger Ultra model. Durability: With an IP68 rating, the S24 Plus is well-equipped to handle the rigors of daily use, just like its counterparts in the series. It’s reassuring to know that whether you choose the S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra, you’re getting a device that can withstand dust and water exposure. The enhanced resistance to drops and scratches is a bonus, especially if you’re prone to the occasional mishap. In conclusion, the Galaxy S24 Plus is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a device that offers a balance of size, weight, and functionality. It brings together the best aspects of both the standard S24 and the S24 Ultra, making it a versatile option for a wide range of users. Whether you’re a traveler, a multimedia enthusiast, or someone who appreciates a premium build without the bulk of the largest model, the S24 Plus could be the ideal smartphone for you. Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm, balancing a substantial screen with a slim profile.

158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm, balancing a substantial screen with a slim profile. Weight: At 196g or 197g, it’s relatively lightweight, ensuring comfort in hand.

At 196g or 197g, it’s relatively lightweight, ensuring comfort in hand. Materials: Comprises Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back, and an aluminum frame, offering durability and a premium feel.

Comprises Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back, and an aluminum frame, offering durability and a premium feel. SIM Options: Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM, with Dual eSIM or Dual SIM capabilities, perfect for juggling multiple numbers or for travelers.

Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM, with Dual eSIM or Dual SIM capabilities, perfect for juggling multiple numbers or for travelers. Durability: IP68 rated, providing robust dust and water resistance, and the frame is designed to offer enhanced resistance to drops and scratches. Display Features Pin The Galaxy S24 Plus sports a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, known for delivering vivid colors and deep contrasts. This is great for you if you’re into movies or photography, as it brings out the best in visual content. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures everything you do – from scrolling through feeds to playing fast-paced games – feels incredibly smooth. With HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, you can comfortably use your phone even in bright sunlight, which is a significant advantage if you’re often outdoors. The 6.7-inch screen size, coupled with a ~91.6% screen-to-body ratio, strikes a perfect balance between having a large display for media consumption and still being relatively easy to handle. Its resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, translating to ~513 ppi density, means everything from text to images will be crisp and detailed, enhancing your viewing experience. And with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an always-on display, you get both durability and the convenience of seeing important information at a glance. Type: Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, known for vivid colors and deep contrasts.

Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, known for vivid colors and deep contrasts. Refresh Rate: 120Hz, ensuring smooth motion and responsiveness.

120Hz, ensuring smooth motion and responsiveness. Brightness: HDR10+ support with a peak brightness of 2600 nits, making it easily viewable in various lighting conditions.

HDR10+ support with a peak brightness of 2600 nits, making it easily viewable in various lighting conditions. Size: A 6.7-inch screen with a ~91.6% screen-to-body ratio, providing ample space for media and work.

A 6.7-inch screen with a ~91.6% screen-to-body ratio, providing ample space for media and work. Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels (~513 ppi density), offering crisp and detailed visuals.

1440 x 3120 pixels (~513 ppi density), offering crisp and detailed visuals. Protection: Features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability, and includes an always-on display. Performance Pin The S24 Plus runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly interface. If you value a phone that’s both powerful and easy to navigate, this combination will serve you well. Depending on your region, the phone is equipped with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chipset. Both offer robust performance, but you might notice some variations in speed and efficiency between them. The CPU and GPU configurations are tailored for high performance, making this phone ideal for demanding applications and gaming. If you’re a power user or gamer, the efficient 8-core and powerful 10-core options, along with the Adreno 750 or Xclipse 940 GPUs, mean the S24 Plus can handle just about anything you throw at it. In terms of memory, the lack of a card slot is compensated by generous internal storage options (256GB or 512GB) combined with 12GB of RAM. This is great if you like to store a lot of apps, photos, and videos, and expect smooth multitasking. Plus, UFS 4.0 technology ensures that data access and transfer are swift. Operating System: Runs on Android 14, paired with Samsung’s One UI 6.1, for a user-friendly experience.

Runs on Android 14, paired with Samsung’s One UI 6.1, for a user-friendly experience. Chipset: Equipped with Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some regions, and Exynos 2400 internationally.

Equipped with Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some regions, and Exynos 2400 internationally. CPU & GPU: Various 8-core and 10-core configurations with Adreno 750 or Xclipse 940 GPUs, catering to efficient and high-performance needs.

Various 8-core and 10-core configurations with Adreno 750 or Xclipse 940 GPUs, catering to efficient and high-performance needs. Memory: No card slot, but offers 256GB/12GB RAM and 512GB/12GB RAM options with UFS 4.0 technology for quick data access. Camera System Pin The triple-camera setup of the S24 Plus includes a 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses. This configuration is versatile, allowing you to capture everything from detailed close-ups to expansive landscapes. If you’re into photography, the inclusion of OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF means your shots will be clear and focused, even in challenging conditions. For video enthusiasts, the support for 8K and 4K recording with HDR10+ and stereo sound is a big plus. You can create high-quality video content, whether it’s for personal memories or professional vlogs. The 12 MP front camera with 4K capabilities ensures your selfies and video calls are of high quality too. Main Camera: A triple-camera setup with a 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses, equipped with features like OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF.

A triple-camera setup with a 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses, equipped with features like OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF. Video Recording: Supports 8K and 4K recording, with HDR10+ and stereo sound, suitable for high-quality video production.

Supports 8K and 4K recording, with HDR10+ and stereo sound, suitable for high-quality video production. Selfie Camera: A 12 MP front camera with 4K video capabilities, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls. Audio and Connectivity The stereo speakers provide an immersive audio experience, which is perfect for movies, games, and music. Even though there’s no 3.5mm jack, the inclusion of 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG means you get high-quality sound output, especially if you use wireless or USB-C headphones. In terms of connectivity, the S24 Plus is well-equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C 3.2, covering all your bases for fast and reliable connections. GPS and NFC add to the phone’s versatility, and Samsung DeX support allows you to use your phone as a mini-computer, which is great for productivity. UWB (Ultra Wideband) support is a bonus for precise location tracking and data sharing. In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a versatile, high-performance smartphone that excels in display quality, camera capabilities, and connectivity options, making it a compelling choice for a wide range of users. Sound: Stereo speakers offering immersive audio, without a 3.5mm jack but includes 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG.

Stereo speakers offering immersive audio, without a 3.5mm jack but includes 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2. Supports Samsung DeX and UWB. Battery and Charging Battery: Li-Ion 4900 mAh, non-removable.

Li-Ion 4900 mAh, non-removable. Charging: 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging capabilities. In essence, the Galaxy S24 Plus is a well-rounded device offering advanced technology in a sleek and durable design. It’s ideal for users looking for a premium smartphone experience, with a focus on display quality, camera performance, and overall versatility.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Pin Design and Build The Samsung Galaxy S24 continues its lineage with a design that propels it into the premium category. It balances aesthetic appeal with robustness, showcasing an evolution in the Galaxy series’ design language. Material and Durability The Galaxy S24’s build is fortified with an aluminum frame, enhancing both its strength and lightweight feel. Samsung refers to this as “Armor Aluminum,” reputed to be more durable than traditional materials. The device’s front and back are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers top-tier durability and scratch resistance. For those concerned with device longevity and resilience, the Galaxy S24 is equipped to withstand the rigors of daily use, maintaining an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Color Options Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S24 in a range of distinct colors, appealing to different tastes and preferences. The lineup includes the deep Onyx Black, a vibrant Jade Green, a lustrous Cobalt Violet, and a bright Amber Yellow. Each color exhibits a satin finish, contributing to a sophisticated and cohesive aesthetic that makes the device a statement piece in its own right.

Display Technology Pin The Samsung Galaxy S24 series exhibits a notable evolution in display technology, emphasizing enhanced visual experiences through its upgraded screen characteristics. Screen Size and Resolution The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch OLED display, with the Galaxy S24+ enlarging the view to a 6.6-inch screen. Both models boast a significant resolution increase, with the Galaxy S24+ offering a QHD+ resolution, the highest ever on a Galaxy device. This upscale means sharper, crisper visuals for users, delivering a more engaging and immersive experience. Advanced Display Features Samsung’s latest devices come with new Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays that integrate features like improved Vision Booster technology and an innovative Adaptive Color Tone, adjusting display parameters for a natural viewing experience in varying light conditions. The display’s refresh rate has received a significant upgrade, too, culminating in smoother motion and enhanced touch responsiveness. Moreover, the Galaxy S24 series promises superb brightness levels, peaking at 2,600 nits, which is a leap forward in offering superlative outdoor visibility. These enhancements, together with the introduction of Super HDR capabilities, allow for a rich color palette and deep contrasts, providing a premium visual encounter regardless of content.

Performance and Hardware Pin Samsung Galaxy S24’s performance leverages cutting-edge silicon and storage technologies to deliver exceptional speed and responsiveness. It caters to both power users and mainstream consumers with its advanced hardware configurations. Processor and Speed The heart of the Samsung Galaxy S24’s performance lies in its chipset options: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Exynos 2400 (what you get will depend on the region you live in; US users will get the Snapdragon variant. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is known for its superior CPU and GPU abilities, which translate into swift app loading times and smooth gaming experiences. Memory and Storage In terms of memory, the Galaxy S24 comes with a robust 12GB of RAM, ensuring fluid multitasking and minimal lag when accessing multiple applications. As for storage, it incorporates the latest UFS 4.0 technology, providing faster read and write speeds, leading to quicker file transfers and system performance. Storage options are likely generous, allowing users to keep ample media and documents on their devices without compromise.

Camera System Pin The Samsung Galaxy S24’s camera system pairs advanced hardware with sophisticated AI capabilities to offer users a superior photography and videography experience. Enhanced stabilization, zoom features, and AI-driven optimization define its camera suite. Main and Telephoto Cameras The Main Camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a robust sensor with a high-resolution output, ensuring detailed and vibrant images. The inclusion of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) works to reduce blurring caused by movement, allowing for crisper photos even in challenging conditions. For varied framing and close-up shots, the camera system offers 3x Optical Zoom, maintaining image clarity while bringing distant subjects closer. AI Camera Capabilities Samsung has integrated advanced AI Features into the Galaxy S24’s camera system to enhance image quality. The AI optimizes settings in real-time, analyzing scenes to deliver more natural and lifelike photographs. These AI Capabilities work across all the Cameras, including the Selfie Camera, adapting to various lighting conditions and subjects to produce optimized images. Video and Photography The video capabilities of the Galaxy S24 are designed to be versatile and high-quality, with the ability to record in various resolutions and framerates. Users can switch between the Main Camera and Telephoto lens seamlessly while filming, with OIS helping to ensure stable footage. AI also plays a role in video, enhancing color and light for a more cinematic result.

Battery and Charging The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has made significant strides in enhancing battery life and charging efficiency. These advancements ensure that the devices meet the high demands of modern smartphone usage. Battery Life and Capacity The Galaxy S24 series boasts a battery that is designed for longevity, providing users with extended hours of use from a single charge. Detailed specifications about the battery capacity are based on the model, where flagship variants typically offer larger capacities to support their robust feature sets. Wired and Wireless Charging Samsung offers wired charging solutions that aim to minimize downtime with improved charging speeds. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 supports wireless charging, maintaining compatibility with widespread standards for user convenience. Charging efficiency has been a focus to offer a quick power boost or a full recharge without long wait times.

Software and AI The Samsung Galaxy S24 embodies cutting-edge software capabilities, operating on Android 14 and enhanced by a sophisticated AI suite known as Galaxy AI. These advancements underscore Samsung’s commitment to integrating intelligent, user-centric technologies within their mobile ecosystem. Operating System The latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone operates on Android 14, which brings a plethora of improvements in terms of privacy, security, and usability. On top of Android’s features, the Galaxy S24 is equipped with Samsung’s proprietary One UI 6.0, offering a clean, intuitive interface that streamlines the user experience. It further evolves with One UI 6.1, introducing new customization options and improving interactions with Samsung ecosystem devices. AI Enhancements The Galaxy S24’s AI capabilities are a standout feature, encompassing everything from photography to real-time translation. The Galaxy AI suite includes tools like: Live Translate : It facilitates real-time conversation translations, allowing seamless communication across languages without the need for internet connectivity.

: It facilitates real-time conversation translations, allowing seamless communication across languages without the need for internet connectivity. Generative Edit : A feature crafted for content creators, offering AI-powered tools to enhance photo and video edits effortlessly.

: A feature crafted for content creators, offering AI-powered tools to enhance photo and video edits effortlessly. Chat Assist: A smart assistant that leverages language processing to provide contextually relevant suggestions and responses, helping users manage communications more effectively. Together, these AI features represent a significant stride in mobile technology, aiming to enhance user productivity and creativity.

Connectivity and Extras The Samsung Galaxy S24 series enhances connectivity by seamlessly integrating advanced network options and offering a suite of additional features. Users can expect improved data speeds and reliable connections across various technologies including 5G and LTE networks. Network and SIM Options For cellular connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S24 supports both 5G and LTE networks, ensuring users have access to fast and efficient data speeds. The device is equipped with a Dual SIM option, which allows for the use of two phone numbers simultaneously on the same handset, a feature useful for balancing personal and work contacts, or for international travel. The inclusion of eSIM technology further simplifies the switch between carriers and plans. Network Support: 5G LTE

SIM Options: Dual SIM (SIM + eSIM)

Additional Features The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with an array of additional connectivity features. It boasts Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster and more reliable internet connections with reduced latency. The device includes Bluetooth 5.3, enhancing wireless connections with compatible devices and peripherals. Safety and access are reinforced with an advanced in-display fingerprint sensor, strengthening security while maintaining ease of use. To round off, the Samsung Galaxy S24 keeps the convenience of Low Energy (LE) features, ensuring energy-efficient communication with other devices. Connectivity Features: Wi-Fi 6E – for enhanced wireless internet connections Bluetooth 5.3 – for improved wireless device pairing Fingerprint Sensor (In-display) – for secure and convenient access Low Energy (LE) – for efficient Bluetooth connections



What Are The Differences & Similarities Between Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Models? Given everything we’ve just covered, your head is probably spinning. There was A LOT of unpack with these phones. But we have now reached the end and if you stuck with me this far, you’re probably wondering what the exact differences are between the models? Rather than rehashing everything all over again, here’s a simple breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Design and Build: The S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all feature the same, premium materials.

The S24 is slightly smaller in size compared to the other two.

The S24 Ultra offers a choice of a titanium or aluminum frame, while the S24 and S24+ have variations depending on the region. Display: All three models have Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The S24 Ultra has the largest display, followed by the S24+ and then the S24. Operating System: All three models run on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1. Chipset and CPU/GPU: The specific chipset and GPU vary by region for all three models.

In some regions, the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra may have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU. Memory and Storage: The S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra come with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

All three models utilize UFS 4.0 technology for fast data access. Battery and Charging: While the battery capacities and charging speeds may vary slightly, all three models offer similar features. SIM Options: Each model offers variations in SIM options, including Nano-SIM, eSIM, and dual SIM capabilities. Stylus Integration: The S24 Ultra includes a stylus with Bluetooth support for enhanced functionality, while the S24 and S24+ do not. Camera System: The camera configurations vary depending on the specific model and region.

The S24 Ultra features a more advanced camera setup with higher megapixel counts and additional features compared to the S24 and S24+. Audio: All three models have stereo speakers, but the S24 Ultra lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. UWB Support: The S24 Ultra supports Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, while the S24 and S24+ do not have this feature.

