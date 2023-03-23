Samsung Galaxy M54 Announced Silently: Here’s Everything You Need To Know! 

Samsung Galaxy M54, the distant cousin of Galaxy A54, has been launched silently. Let’s talk about it!

Samsung just silently announced its latest budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M54 in the Middle East markets.

In case you didn’t know, Samsung’s M series of smartphones are the budget alternatives to its A series. In this case, Samsung M54 can be considered a budget counterpart to the recently launched Galaxy A54. For starters, both phones are powered by the same chipset and follow a similar Galaxy S23-esque design language.

In this article, let’s talk about everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy M54.

Samsung Galaxy M54: Pricing & Availability

Samsung just made the phone available in the Middle East without holding a press conference or sending out a press release.

For now, Samsung Galaxy M54 is made official on Samsung Palestine and Samsung Levant websites. Samsung is yet to reveal the prices of the Galaxy M54; we will wait for that.

But looking at the previous prices of Galaxy A53 and Galaxy M53, we can expect a lower price than the Galaxy A54, which could actually match the price of the Galaxy A34. Let’s wait for the global launch of the phone for more information about the prices and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M54: Key Features & Specifications

It seems like Samsung is bullish on the design language it introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Samsung Galaxy M54 also comes with the familiar standalone camera ring design we saw in recent Samsung phones. But unlike Galaxy A54 or A34, Galaxy M54 doesn’t have rounded corners. Other than the camera array, there’s nothing much on the back of the phone other than the Samsung logo. The phone has a budget phone build, not a premium one. It is made up of a plastic back and has a plastic frame. The phone is available in two colours, Dark Blue and Silver.

Turn the phone to the front, and you have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a much bigger display than Galaxy A54, and it would be an inferior panel considering its possible lower price. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the fingerprint scanner isn’t embedded under the display but rather on the power button.

Samsung Galaxy M54 is powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC. We already saw this chipset in Galaxy A54, and it is a pretty powerful midrange chipset, which is comparable with Snapdragon 778G and Mediatek Dimensity 1080 SoCs.

Galaxy M54 comes with a triple camera setup, with the cameras aligned very neatly. The primary camera is a 108MP sensor with support for OIS. Then there’s an 8MP ultra wide and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP shooter. The camera is a very big downgrade compared to Galaxy A54; the latter features the same 50MP sensor from Galaxy S23 and has much better secondary sensors. But given the expected lower price, we can’t complain much.

The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. This 6,000mAh battery should be a stand-out feature for many consumers getting this phone, as it will last more than the competition, which all have batteries around 5,000mAh.

Unlike the Galaxy A series of phones, the M series doesn’t come with an IP rating, so Galaxy M54 doesn’t have any kind of water or dust resistance protection. But the phone comes with the same One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.