Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series & Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched!

Samsung’s latest flagship devices are here, and here’s everything to know about them!

Samsung’s just wrapped its biggest event of the year in San Francisco, Galaxy Unpacked 2023. It launched its latest Galaxy S23 series smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Samsung Galaxy S23+. It also launched Samsung Galaxy Book 3 notebooks – Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

Let us take a look at the various devices launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone is here and it doesn’t bring any major changes compared to its predecessor. It has the same display, almost the same design, and the same battery.

The major change this time is that it is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy for all markets. It is a customized version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Flagships.

In terms of cameras, the secondary cameras have remained the same, but the primary camera has been upgraded with the latest 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor with OIS. The front camera has been changed to a 16MP camera.

The battery and charging haven’t been updated, it remains at 5,000mAh with support for up to 45W fast charging. As with its predecessors, S23 Ultra has S-Pen support which can be tucked inside the phone. It starts at $1199 and it is up for pre-orders across markets.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

Like S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, and S23+ don’t come with a new display, it is similar to the displays from their predecessors. The design has been slightly changed to remove the camera arrays to camera rings.

Both phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC itself. The camera remains the same at 50MP triple camera setup, a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Galaxy S23 comes with a 3900mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging while a 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 and Galaxy S23+ starts at $999, both phones are up for pre-orders across markets already.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the first Ultra series of notebooks from Samsung. The Ultra branding has stood for ultra-premium offering from Samsung in smartphones, it remains the same in notebooks too.

It features a 3K AMOLED display of 16-inch size, it is quite a premium existence with its ultra-low bezels on the sides.

The notebook is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i9 processor. The RAM goes up to 32GB while the internal storage goes up to 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop weighs 1.8 kg and has a thickness of 1.8 kg. The laptop is backed up by a 76WHr battery and has support for 100W Type C USB fast charging. It comes with AKG-tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The price starts at $2199 and it will be available from February 22.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16-inch and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14-inch

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16-inch and 14-inch versions come with a 3K AMOLED display with 16-inch and 14-inch screens as the name suggests.

Both notebooks come with either 13th-generation Core i5 or Core i7 processors. The RAM options go up to 32GB and internal storage up to 1TB NVMe SSD.

The 14-inch version comes with a 68WHr battery while the 16-inch version comes with a 76WHr battery. Both come with a similar 65W Type C power adaptor. The smaller one weighs 1.2 kg and has a thickness of 11mm while the bigger one weighs 1.6 kg and has a thickness of 13mm.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1249 in the US and will be available from February 17.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Samsung also launched a 2-in-1 convertible version of Galaxy Book 3 Pro. It features almost all the features and specifications of the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro, but with a rotatable display with support for touch screen and S-Pen support, it even has an S-Pen in the box. It also has a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display.

It is also powered by either 13th generation Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 processors and doesn’t come with dedicated graphics support. It has RAM options going up to 32GB and internal storage of up to 1TB NVMe SSD.

Like the normal Galaxy Book 3 Pro, it has AKG-tuned quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It starts at $1399 in the US and will be available from February 17.

