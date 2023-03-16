Samsung’s Latest A Series Midrangers Are Here!

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy A54 & Galaxy A34 smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung has launched its latest A series smartphones globally. Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 replace Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33, which have been quite successful models for Samsung in various markets.

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 come with a similar design, which resembles the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ launched last month. But the features are slightly different, and let’s talk about them!

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes with a triple camera on the back and looks more or less like Samsung Galaxy S23 from the back. The phone comes with an optical under-display camera sensor.

The phone is powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC. It is comparable to Snapdragon 778G chipset in terms of performance when comparing the AnTuTu scores.

Now coming to the cameras, the phone has a triple camera setup. It comes with a 50MP primary camera with support for OIS. Then there is the 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone also comes with IP67 dust and water resistance. The phone also comes with a stereo speaker setup. Like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A54 comes with OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13.

The phone is available in Line, Graphite, Violet and White colours, and it starts at €490 for the base 6/128GB variant, while the 8/256GB variant costs €540.

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A34 also looks more or less like a Galaxy S23 on the back, like Galaxy A54. But it has a major difference on the front; it has a slightly bigger display and has a U-shaped notch on top rather than a punch hole. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t provide a punch-hole display on the phone, costing this much. But other than that, the display specs are good. It is a 6.6-inch Full HD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Galaxy A34 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It’s interesting to note that this chipset performs similarly to that of Exynos 1380 from Galaxy A54.

In terms of camera, the phone is a downgrade compared to Galaxy A54. It also has a triple camera, but the primary camera is a 48MP one supporting OIS. It has an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro sensor as secondary cameras. On the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. It comes with OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13.

Galaxy A34 comes in Line, Graphite, Violet and Silver. It costs €390 for the 6/128GB variant and the 8/256GB variant €460.