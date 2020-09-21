The new Realme Narzo 20 series is a series of smartphones designed for the younger audience, with a very low price for the quality of the handset. With a refined design and more than decent technical specifications, it makes this a popular device. The new Narzo 20 is the successor of the Narzo 10 Series.

Below is the information of the three models; we currently have no information on a release date in Europe for the new Narzo 20 Series.

Realme Narzo 20A

This is the only model in the range with Qualcomm SoC: specifically, we are talking about the Snapdragon 665 with 11nm production process. The battery is 5,000mAh, while the camera is triple “traffic light”, and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the back. The design features a “V” pattern on the back, which the company calls Victory Design.

Full Realme Narzo 20A Specifications

6.5 “HD + display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Memory: 3 / 32GB, 4 / 64GB

8MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 12 MP main, 2 MP black and white, 2 MP “Retro” (filters and effects)

5,000 mAh battery with reverse charging for accessories and 10W charging via micro USB

Fingerprint scanner on the back

Colours: Victory Blue and Glory Silver

Realme Narzo 20

The “middle” smartphone is characterised above all by a huge battery: 6,000mAh to be exact, complete with a protection system for the longevity of the battery during nighttime charging, 18W fast charging and reverse charging of other devices.

There is also a new “super power-saving” mode where the user specifies only six apps to keep active while the others are “hibernated” to save power.

On the back, we have an iPhone/Pixel 4 style triple module. As on the Narzo 20A, the fingerprint scanner is on the back and the display has a central drop notch.

Realme Narzo 20 Full Specification

6.5 “HD + display with drop notch

SoC MediaTek Helio G85

Memory: 4 / 64GB, 4 / 128GB

Triple rear camera: 48 MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro

6,000mAh battery, reverse charging and 18W fast charging via USB-C

Dual SIM, triple-slot with microSD slot

Fingerprint scanner on the back

Colours: Glory Silver, Victory Blue

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The first “Pro” of the Narzo range is characterized by a rather powerful SoC – the Helio G95 by MediaTek – and to be the first Narzo with fast charging at 65W. The camera is quadruple, and the display is adjusted to accommodate the Sony 16MP sensor on the front camera.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Full Specification

SoC: MediaTek Helio G95

Memory: 6 / 64GB – 8 / 128GB

Front camera: 16MP f / 2.1 (Sony IMX471)

Quad rear camera: Main: 48MP f / 1.8, Wide angle: 8MP f / 2.3, Macro: 2MP f / 2.4, Black and white: 2MP f / 2.4

Display: 6.5 “FHD + 90Hz perforated, 120 Hz touch sampling

Battery: 4,500mAh with 65W SuperDART fast charge

Dual SIM, triple-slot with microSD slot

Fingerprint scanner on the power button

Dimensions: 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm

Weight: 191 grams

Colours: Black Ninja & White Knight

Realme UI 2.0

Based on Android 11, it is the new version of Google’s operating system. It offers numerous improvements of customisation, with many new coloured themes for the dark mode, greater integration with third-party launchers, modification of icons, fonts and the Always-On Display.

Performance improves, both for general reactivity and for the launch of apps and the stability of the frame rate.

Of course, the main changes introduced by Google are also supported. Lots of new privacy features, including Invisible Door to more easily manage access to app data and Private Space to hide more sensitive apps.

Realme UI 2.0 will arrive first on Realme x50 Pro: the closed beta will be released by the end of the month, then open by October and the final version by November. We don’t have a roadmap for other devices at present.