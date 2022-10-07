Pixel Watch Size & Dimensions: How Big Is It Really?

Google’s Pixel Watch is now official but just how big is it? Here’s a full breakdown of its dimensions, size, weight, and, of course, its screen size…

The Google Pixel Watch is finally 100% official, following its launch alongside Google’s new Pixel phones for 2022, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. As expected, the Pixel Watch is fairly close to what we saw in the myriad leaks that preceded it. But now that is official, we have exact metrics for its screen size, dimensions, and its weight.

Pixel Watch Dimensions & Size

The Pixel Watch isn’t a larger wearable by any stretch of the imagination; Google has clearly designed it to be lightweight and barely noticeable on your wrist which is great for its more active users. The exact dimensions for the Pixel Watch are 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm and it weighs in at just 36g, making it both exceptionally svelte and lightweight.

With the screen, Google has opted for a 1.2in AMOLED display with a 450 x 450 resolution which delivers a pixel density of around 320ppi. Pretty much par for the course with Wear OS-powered watches. But what makes the Pixel Watch slightly novel, compared to, say, the Apple Watch, is that it uses a perfectly round display.

The upshot of the Pixel Watch’s design is that it is extremely lightweight and very comfortable on the wrist, making it a great choice for athletes and runners that don’t want any additional weight throwing things off. The downside is that the Pixel Watch runs a fairly small battery, a 294mAh cell, although Google “claims” it’ll do a full 24 hours on a single charge.

Pixel Watch Display Specs AMOLED, 1000 nits

1.2 inches

450 x 450 pixels (~320 ppi density)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Always-on display

Pixel Watch Colors

With colors, the Pixel Watch is available in the following hues: Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. Each model comes with 32GB of internal storage and runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9110 CPU and 2GB of RAM. With connectivity, you have support for WiFi – no WiFi 6, though – and GPS, as well as Bluetooth 5 and Bluetooth LE as standard.

Google is positioning the Pixel Watch as a fitness tracker first and foremost. The Big G acquired FitBit a while back and the Pixel Watch will be the first time we get to see FitBit’s health tracking suite included inside a proper Wear OS device.

All your health and fitness data for the Pixel Watch will now be handled by FitBit, not Google Fit. What this means for Google Fit remains to be seen. Google will most likely just kill it off – it has NO issue doing this kind of thing. Google’s also offering six months of free access to FitBit Premium. What happens when it runs out? Simple: you’ll have to pay $9.99/£7.99 per month to keep it.

Whereas with Apple and Garmin, for instance, you get all of your fitness tracking and data for free – no subscriptions required. You can, of course, use the basic, free FitBit to measure your health metrics and workouts but I have a sneaking suspicion Google is hoping most people forget to cancel their credit cards and remain FitBit Premium subscribers.

Pixel Watch Release Date & Price

Google’s Pixel Watch will get its official release date on October 13, 2022. If you want to buy the Pixel Watch then, it’ll cost you $349.99. For the record, that is more expensive than the Apple Watch SE 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. And given how well Google’s first attempts at products usually go, I’d argue that the price is a bit on the steep side…

