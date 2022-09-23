iPhone 14 Deals

Apple Watch Ultra Review: Is it 100% Worth $799?

By Michael Grothaus
Updated: 09/23/22
Apple’s Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced wearable the company has ever made. But it’s not for everyone. Here’s why…

Rumors persisted throughout 2022 that Apple was going to unveil the Apple Watch Pro this September – its first foray into a “Pro” branded Watch. What’s more, those rumors said the Apple Watch Pro could cost as much as $999 or more.

Neither of those things came true. Instead, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra for $799. Far from a “Pro” watch, the Ultra is designed for a limited group of people: endurance athletes, mountaineers, divers, and other adventurous types.

What that means is the Apple Watch Ultra isn’t a Watch for everyone. Still, it’s the most advanced Apple Watch the company has ever made. Here’s why…

A Rugged Design 

Before we get into techie things, it’s important to talk about the design of the Apple Watch Ultra. This thing is a BEAST. It’s got a massive 49mm flat Safire crystal simply set inside a rugged Titanium body that is 14.4mm thick – that is almost TWICE as thick as the iPhone 13

But there’s a reason for this: the Apple Watch Ultra is designed to take hits. That’s not to say it won’t be damaged, but the flat crystal display is set flush with the 14.4mm walls of the Apple Watch Ultra so it’s less prone to cracking if it smacks into something at an angle. And that’s not to mention that the titanium body acts like a shell to keep the watch internals safe.

Given that Apple designed the Apple Watch Ultra to take hits, it’s no wonder the Watch is targeted at mountain climbers, endurance athletes, and scuba divers. They operate in environments where the elements are generally always working against you.

But the thickness and bulkiness of the Apple Watch Ultra also have another point. As Apple Watch Ultra users are more likely to be operating in extreme environments, they are much more likely to be wearing gloves. Thus, the Apple Watch Ultra needed to be bulky so the wearer is better able to operate it through gloved hands.

Specifically, that bulkiness helps the wearer press the Action button easily…

Action Button For The Adventurous  

While many of the internals of the Apple Watch Ultra and elements like the Digital Crown are similar to other Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Ultra has a brand new feature – an additional side button called the Action Button.

Apple describes the Action button like this:

The new Action button gives you quick, physical control over a variety of functions. It’s customizable and can do things like control a workout, mark a Compass Waypoint, or begin a dive. Just like you, it’s full of potential.

The Action button is big and bulky, too, just like the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s also colored a bright orange, which lets the wearer easily see it in the dark. As Apple explains, the Action button has no fixed use. Rather it can be programmed to perform an action the wearer wants – whether that’s launching various apps or even carrying out a pre-programmed Shortcut.

And thanks to its bulkiness, the Action button can be easily pressed even when wearing gloves.

Apple Watch Ultra Battery Life

Another massive improvement to the Apple Watch Ultra over other Apple Watches is that the Apple Watch Ultra has a36 battery life. That’s twice as much as any other Apple Watch. 

Apple could achieve this massive battery life thanks to the Apple Watch Ultra’s bulky design – a bigger battery can fit inside the larger enclosure.

And that 36-hour use is NORMAL use – that is, using all the features of the Apple Watch Ultra. But the Apple Watch Ultra can last even longer – put to a whopping 60 hours on a low-power mode that will be coming to the Apple Watch Ultra later this year via a software update.

Safety Features

The Apple Watch Ultra also has murmurous safety features including international emergency calling, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. However, those features are standard on the Apple Watch Series 8 as well.

What is different with the Apple Watch Ultra from a safety perspective is it features a Siren mode, which will emit an 86-decibel siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away. This Siren is designed to attract the attention of others in the case, for example, a climber falls and breaks their leg.

Should You Buy The Apple Watch Ultra?

There’s no doubt about it: the Apple Watch Ultra is by far the best Apple Watch the company has ever made. However…the Apple Watch Ultra probably isn’t the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Despite its better battery life, better display, titanium body, and a versatile Action button, the average user who doesn’t stray far from home, work, or a night out on the town would probably see very few real-world benefits from the Apple Watch Ultra.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra is – without a doubt – THE Apple Watch to buy if you are into climbing, endurance athletics, or diving. And that’s because Apple made the Apple Watch Ultra specifically with YOU in mind. For everyone else, there’s the Series 8.

Apple Watch Ultra Updates: A Quick Recap…

  • Titanium casing
  • New, customizable, Action button
  • 49mm Always-on display
  • GPS + Cellular
  • S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor
  • Temperature sensor; blood oxygen sensor; electrical heart sensor and third-generation optical heart sensor
  • Water resistant 100 meters
  • 32GB storage
  • Dual speakers and a three-mic array with siren
  • International emergency calling, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection

Apple Watch Ultra Reviews

70

The Verge

While Apple is going to sell a ton of these to weekend warriors, tech dads, and aspiring non-couch potatoes, I’d argue the Ultra is best for athletes hovering at the cusp between intermediate and advanced levels. The battery life is best for weekend excursions, and the simpler UI and metrics are preferable if you’ve yet to crave overly complex charts. Hardcore athletes or explorers are more likely to want extra features they’re used to that the Ultra doesn’t have. (Yet.)

All in all, the Ultra is one of the best debuts in a new product category that I’ve seen in a while. A lot of thought was put into the Ultra, and it shows. It’s not enough to make Garmin shake in its boots just yet, but it’s more than enough to pique interest and spark competition. Apple’s officially a viable contender in the rugged watch category — and I can’t wait to see what comes next.

88

CNET

Apple’s done a great job of having a little bit of everything, whether you’re a triathlete, marathon runner or diver. However, we’ll have to wait a little longer until the Oceanic Plus app launches to determine if those dive features are actually helpful.

The Ultra might not match the sports and mapping features on a higher-end Garmin, Coros or Polar watch, but the tight integration with iPhone might be worth more to you. Mobile payments, a wide selection of third-party apps, speaker, microphone and LTE connectivity all make the Ultra capable of doubling as an everyday watch and adventure companion — unless you need a battery that lasts a week or more.

The next step is for Apple to connect all the dots with all these data points it’s collecting to paint a broader picture of your health and fitness. Here’s hoping that’s just around the corner.

80

DC Rainmaker

Whether or not the Apple Watch Ultra is for you, depends largely on what you plan to use it for. If you had or wanted an Apple Watch, but were held back by battery life, and perhaps button usability – then the Ultra largely solves that. Similarly, if you wanted more advanced running/workout metrics, then WatchOS 9 on the Apple Watch Ultra also solves that too. And, if you never knew you wanted an emergency siren on your wrist for when you fall off an embankment, then the Ultra is for you too (but seriously, that feature is surprisingly well executed).

However, as good as Ultra is for most existing Apple Watch users (or more mainstream prospective users), it falls short when it comes to features that you would need to complete an actual ‘ultra’ – that is, a long distance running race, or trek, or really any adventure in the backcountry. These gaps fall into a couple of different camps. Sure, there’s the bugs like the openwater swim one, or the disappearing compass backtrack one. I’m less concerned about those at the moment. Instead, it’s the navigational feature gaps, and sensor pairing/broadcasting gaps that are more key for Apple.

Despite taking the Apple Watch Ultra on this grand 14-hour Alps adventure yesterday, it didn’t actually serve much of a purpose. Meaning, it wasn’t the one navigating me to the finish line, pacing me up 3-hour climbs, or helping me find my way in the pitch-black dark. My Garmin Epix watch was. The Apple Watch was (mostly) dutifully recording that trek, but it wasn’t providing much actionable information. Apple needs to find a way to have the Ultra be the key to successfully completing these sorts of adventures, and the primary path to that is a robust navigation component.

90

Tech Radar

The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright, large screen, a new customizable physical button for making running workouts easier to start or end, and longer battery life. A clear attempt to take on the likes of Garmin and Polar, Apple has stuck a lot of useful tech and genuinely helpful features that will be of real use in an emergency – for the intermediate fitness enthusiast, or someone that can afford a slightly better Apple Watch, this is an easy buy.

The battery life improvements are welcomed, but are nowhere near long enough to stop the ‘range anxiety’ of using an Apple Watch – the question of when to charge (made harder as the overnight health tracking gets better, so the nightstand is no longer an option) remains, and there’s an odd lack of on-device mapping for when you’re out on a hike or run. That aside, the Watch Ultra is arguably the best smartwatch around at the moment, fusing functionality, safety, and second-screen smarts in a way that most Apple users will really enjoy.

Is The Apple Watch Ultra Worth It?

The Apple Watch Ultra, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, shows that Apple, when it wants, can seriously innovate. The Apple Watch Ultra has significantly better battery life, myriad useful features, and new-look fitness reports that make Garmin Connect look dated.

Is it perfect? No. The Ultra, despite Apple’s best attempts, still loses ground to Garmin and Polar in the overall usability stakes. The battery life, for one, despite improvements, is still a major issue for Apple’s wearable.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also missing core fitness watch features like on-device mapping which, for many runners, either ultra runners or trail runners, is an essential feature and something that comes as standard on Garmin’s infinitely cheaper watches.

If you’re more of a casual runner or athlete, meaning you keep your training sessions inside a couple of hours, the Apple Watch Ultra is a damn-near perfect fitness tracker, having all the fitness and health metrics you’ll ever need and more than respectable battery life (for an Apple Watch).

Outside the battery issues, Apple’s new rugged Apple Watch is essentially pitch perfect and the current wobbles, of which there are only a few, will be easily fixed with software updates. As first attempts go, Apple has excelled itself with the Apple Watch Ultra and it will almost certainly give brands like Garmin and Polar a massive kick up the ass.

If you can afford the lofty asking price, the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best “smart” smartwatches on the market now. It delivers huge improvements in battery life and durability over Apple’s current and past Apple Watch models, so for fans of Apple’s market-dominating wearable is an easy recommendation. Personally, I think I’ll probably be holding off until the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

