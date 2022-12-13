OLED MacBooks Are Coming In 2024, Apparently…

You’ll still potentially have to wait over a year for it to happen, but Apple is said to be releasing a slew of OLED MacBooks in 2024

Plenty of Windows laptops come equipped with OLED displays. You have the Dell XPS 15 OLED, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, and the Lenovo Slim 9i to name just a few. But so far Apple has not made the switch from LCD to OLED on its MacBooks.

It did bring ProMotion displays to its MacBooks, of course, complete with a notch, opening up refresh rates up to 120Hz on its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models from but there was no OLED displays. And its iPad is much the same: it has ProMotion on some models but its screen remains LCD-based.

OLED MacBook Release Date

According to the often very reliable Ross Young of DSCC, Apple is currently working on bringing some OLED MacBooks to market in 2024.

Young says Apple will use “two stack” OLED displays with two red, green, and blue emission layers for increased brightness and lower power consumption. But what models will be getting the OLED treatment?

There’ll Be An OLED iPad Pro Model Too…

Apparently, it’ll feature aboard a new 13-in MacBook Air, an 11-inch MacBook Pro, and a 12.9-in iPad Pro model that will all be released during 2024.

Why does this matter? Simple: “unlike LCDs with mini-LEDs,” notes Mac Rumors, “OLED displays have self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which would give the devices even better contrast ratio and battery life”.

Whether on MacBooks or iPads, the inclusion of OLED screens will help improve not only the look and appearance of the display and the content displayed on it, but also the devices’ power consumption which, in turn, will improve its overall battery life.

Benefits of OLED Displays OLED displays are thinner, lighter, and more flexible than LCDs.

They also have excellent contrast ratios that can produce true blacks instead of just dark grays.

OLEDs respond much faster than LCDs which makes them a great option for gaming and other activities that require fast refresh rates.

OLED displays also have a wider viewing angle than LCDs which means they can look good from any direction.

They are also more power efficient, consuming less energy than LCDs. This makes them great for portable devices like phones and tablets which need to conserve battery life as much as possible.

OLED screens are also more environmentally friendly than LCDs because they don’t contain any mercury or other hazardous materials.

Finally, OLED displays have a longer lifespan than LCDs, meaning they can last longer without needing to be replaced.

